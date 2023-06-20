« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread  (Read 694 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« on: June 20, 2023, 07:50:57 am »

Welcome to the Built in their image draft, or the We all dream of a team of .s as Im sure itll informally grow to be known as.

Pick a player, any player who you'd like to be the inspiration for your team in this draft. Once you've all picked your moulds, I will reveal the categories for the rest of the draft, but they will not be in your XIs.

The draft will then follow standard rules, whereby you can pick any player in the world who has not been picked previously in the draft, including those in the first round (i.e. you can't pick somebody else's inspiration, which also means any inspirations picked are ruled out of contention for being picked to play in the draft). By the end of the draft you must have picked your XI with players who fill the categories, with only one category crossed off per player (please say which category they fulfill and post evidence where necessary).

Sign up now!


List of those signed up (I'll double check with everyone that they are still up for it.)

Confirmed

Me
Draex
Nick
Nicholls
Robbie
Betty
Samie
Max_Powers
Red1977
Tubby
Drinks Sangria
PoetryInMotion

We'll start once the basketball draft has finished and we have enough people for the draft.
« Last Edit: June 24, 2023, 07:32:19 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: June 20, 2023, 09:18:08 am »
There is a discussion to be had around whether we limit the Inspiration pick. I had it in my mind originally that it could just be limited to Liverpool players, but that could cause too much overlap (although that could be a good thing for the competitiveness of the picks).

Happy to hear any thoughts on this.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: June 20, 2023, 11:36:05 am »
Are we submitting our 'inspiration' players to you via PM? Or drafting them?

Like a top 5...? Then you select the player from our top 5 to make sure there are no cross-overs?



Could include a rule for the inspiration pick: no World Cup finalist / European Cup finalist?
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: June 20, 2023, 12:03:35 pm »
If it starts in the next 10 days I should be good :)

Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 20, 2023, 09:18:08 am
There is a discussion to be had around whether we limit the Inspiration pick. I had it in my mind originally that it could just be limited to Liverpool players, but that could cause too much overlap (although that could be a good thing for the competitiveness of the picks).

Happy to hear any thoughts on this.

Obviously don't want you to spoil things, but it's difficult to know what kind of player we should be picking. i.e. Will the era we pick them in matter? The number of clubs they played for? The trophies they've won? Their nationality? etc etc.

If all these have an influence, maybe it would work better if you drew up a list of recommended players that could then be randomised and we all got assigned one.

Otherwise I might be tempted to just pick Torben Piechnik.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: June 20, 2023, 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on June 20, 2023, 11:36:05 am
Are we submitting our 'inspiration' players to you via PM? Or drafting them?

Like a top 5...? Then you select the player from our top 5 to make sure there are no cross-overs?



Could include a rule for the inspiration pick: no World Cup finalist / European Cup finalist?


PMs might work best actually good shout. I do want to leave the inspiration pick open to anyone. It can just be one person, but then if two people pick the same person, then I'll get them just to pick another one.

Quote from: Betty Blue on June 20, 2023, 12:03:35 pm
If it starts in the next 10 days I should be good :)

Obviously don't want you to spoil things, but it's difficult to know what kind of player we should be picking. i.e. Will the era we pick them in matter? The number of clubs they played for? The trophies they've won? Their nationality? etc etc.

If all these have an influence, maybe it would work better if you drew up a list of recommended players that could then be randomised and we all got assigned one.

Otherwise I might be tempted to just pick Torben Piechnik.

Cool, I'd imagine it'll start around then, once the basketball draft has run its course.


I don't think anyone is going to be snookered by the categories, they should leave enough leeway for people to be inventive and put together a good side.

I could publish the categories prior but I think it takes a bit of the fun out of it. There are only so many things that you can pick when looking at categories related to a footballer though, so I'd imagine most people could guess close enough what might come up.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,878
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: June 20, 2023, 03:29:08 pm »
Yes Michael!
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: June 20, 2023, 09:05:57 pm »
Sent you a pm Mikey, but confirming i'm in here too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,911
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: June 20, 2023, 09:35:54 pm »
Im not sure I understood any of the  rules as per!
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: June 20, 2023, 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2023, 09:35:54 pm
Im not sure I understood any of the  rules as per!

Basically the XI you pick will all be players who fit into 11 defined categories. The exact players available in each category would be determined by the player you pick in the first round, your inspiration pick, and how they relate to the category.

For instance, if your inspiration pick was John Arne Riise, and one of the categories was a player with the same natural hair colour, then you could pick Paul Scholes but you couldnt pick Lionel Messi for that particular category.

Thats just a silly example that be used, but hopefully you get the point.

The 11 categories can be fulfilled at any point during the draft but the category you are fulfilling must be defined at the time of selection.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: June 20, 2023, 09:46:36 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on June 20, 2023, 09:05:57 pm
Sent you a pm Mikey, but confirming i'm in here too.

Cool weve got 10 confirmed then. Hopefully we can get six or so more, then we can have four, four team groups.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,911
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: June 20, 2023, 09:49:24 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 20, 2023, 09:45:33 pm
Basically the XI you pick will all be players who fit into 11 defined categories. The exact players available in each category would be determined by the player you pick in the first round, your inspiration pick, and how they relate to the category.

For instance, if your inspiration pick was John Arne Riise, and one of the categories was a player with the same natural hair colour, then you could pick Paul Scholes but you couldnt pick Lionel Messi for that particular category.

Thats just a silly example that be used, but hopefully you get the point.

The 11 categories can be fulfilled at any point during the draft but the category you are fulfilling must be defined at the time of selection.

Cool, thanks. I wouldnt have to pick 11 ridiculously one footed players then?!
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: June 20, 2023, 09:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2023, 09:49:24 pm
Cool, thanks. I wouldnt have to pick 11 ridiculously one footed players then?!

Scholes would prefer two feetsworth of toes please.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: June 20, 2023, 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2023, 09:49:24 pm
Cool, thanks. I wouldnt have to pick 11 ridiculously one footed players then?!

Haha, I picked the example as I assumed nobody would want to use him!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: June 20, 2023, 10:39:13 pm »
Cheers for the invite but it looks quite complicated. Happy to vote once the teams are done though!
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: June 21, 2023, 04:52:56 pm »
Premise seems a bit sus to me but I'm in.  Been too long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: June 21, 2023, 09:46:01 pm »
Perhaps its just because Im getting stupider because Im getting older, or my attention span has been decimated by the advent of smartphones, but I havent followed at all what this draft is.

And for that reason, Im in.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: June 23, 2023, 01:23:16 pm »
Could do with recruiting 4 more in for the draft before it starts? Anyone know if anyone who would be up for this?

Will start after the basketball draft, so probably the start of July i think.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: June 23, 2023, 01:51:56 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 01:23:16 pm
Could do with recruiting 4 more in for the draft before it starts? Anyone know if anyone who would be up for this?

Will start after the basketball draft, so probably the start of July i think.

Have you PMed all the usual suspects? I usually look through the previous footy drafts and send seductive love letters to them all.

Not sure I'll be around as much by beginning of July, but we'll see. Work is usually busier at the beginning of the month for me.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,878
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #18 on: June 23, 2023, 05:55:36 pm »
I've sent out PM's mate, we'll see who turns up.  :wave
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #19 on: June 23, 2023, 06:06:43 pm »
Still can't follow what this is about. Will the categories change for every pick?

If so, why did Nick say he has to pick 11 one-footed players? If that's a category (based on the footedness of the selected player), he would have to pick only one one- footed/left footed player and the category for next player would change?

Edit: he said he wouldn't. Cool. Still can someone clarify?
« Last Edit: June 23, 2023, 06:08:41 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #20 on: June 23, 2023, 06:14:26 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 23, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
Still can't follow what this is about. Will the categories change for every pick?

If so, why did Nick say he has to pick 11 one-footed players? If that's a category (based on the footedness of the selected player), he would have to pick only one one- footed/left footed player and the category for next player would change?

Edit: he said he wouldn't. Cool. Still can someone clarify?

Yeah its 11 separate categories. Not 11 criteria that need to apply to all players haha.

And itll be 11 categories posted at the start of the draft so you can pick from any of the categories in each round. I think thatll help create more strategy to the draft.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #21 on: June 23, 2023, 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 23, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
Still can't follow what this is about. Will the categories change for every pick?

If so, why did Nick say he has to pick 11 one-footed players? If that's a category (based on the footedness of the selected player), he would have to pick only one one- footed/left footed player and the category for next player would change?

Edit: he said he wouldn't. Cool. Still can someone clarify?

As far as I can tell, it's basically a shopping list draft. See here -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

Where instead of all jumping off from the same player, we all (secretly) choose one player and then the categories are revealed afterwards. Then we draft as normal linking our player to each category while having no idea who else is likely to steal your players.

It's a tricky one as you can't do any research in advance for the best player to choose as your jumping point and you won't be able to start on your shortlist of players until after round 1. That's if I've understood the draft right  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #22 on: June 23, 2023, 06:36:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 01:23:16 pm
Could do with recruiting 4 more in for the draft before it starts? Anyone know if anyone who would be up for this?

Will start after the basketball draft, so probably the start of July i think.

Don't think I'll be able to do this now mate given we're probably not gonna start for a few days. Be in for the next one hopefully!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #23 on: June 23, 2023, 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 23, 2023, 06:19:08 pm
As far as I can tell, it's basically a shopping list draft. See here -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

Where instead of all jumping off from the same player, we all (secretly) choose one player and then the categories are revealed afterwards. Then we draft as normal linking our player to each category while having no idea who else is likely to steal your players.

It's a tricky one as you can't do any research in advance for the best player to choose as your jumping point and you won't be able to start on your shortlist of players until after round 1. That's if I've understood the draft right  ;D

Yep exactly right. The reason I dont want to reveal the categories is because I want people to have to do more drafting on the fly, having set the basis for their draft in having chosen their player.

Id also note, that although the initial picks will be done first, they wont be secret to everyone else throughout the draft, so by knowing other peoples draft criteria, it should help people draft more strategically, since theyd also know where they might be able to steal someone elses picks and where they should theoretically have a free run at a player.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #24 on: June 23, 2023, 07:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 23, 2023, 06:36:26 pm
Don't think I'll be able to do this now mate given we're probably not gonna start for a few days. Be in for the next one hopefully!

No worries. Let me know if that changes at all. Still dont have an exact date for it starting, since its really just about when the basketball one concludes.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #25 on: June 23, 2023, 08:57:02 pm »
Dont know what people think, but Im wondering whether to say that the inspiration picks can be anyone except players whove played for Liverpool? There could still be Liverpool players picked in the draft after that but it would limit the teams being too Liverpool centric. We could go the other way, but think this would make for a more fun concept.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,911
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #26 on: June 23, 2023, 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 23, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
Still can't follow what this is about. Will the categories change for every pick?

If so, why did Nick say he has to pick 11 one-footed players? If that's a category (based on the footedness of the selected player), he would have to pick only one one- footed/left footed player and the category for next player would change?

Edit: he said he wouldn't. Cool. Still can someone clarify?

Draft rule #1 - dont listen to what I say FFS.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #27 on: June 24, 2023, 04:28:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2023, 09:19:48 pm
Draft rule #1 - dont listen to what I say FFS.

 ;D
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #28 on: June 24, 2023, 04:28:42 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 07:20:53 pm
Yep exactly right. The reason I dont want to reveal the categories is because I want people to have to do more drafting on the fly, having set the basis for their draft in having chosen their player.

Id also note, that although the initial picks will be done first, they wont be secret to everyone else throughout the draft, so by knowing other peoples draft criteria, it should help people draft more strategically, since theyd also know where they might be able to steal someone elses picks and where they should theoretically have a free run at a player.

Thanks Mikey and BettyBlue. I'm in.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #29 on: June 24, 2023, 09:52:08 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 07:21:45 pm
No worries. Let me know if that changes at all. Still dont have an exact date for it starting, since its really just about when the basketball one concludes.

Sound mate. No doubt I'll be following it and commenting on which players everyone should have picked.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #30 on: June 28, 2023, 05:25:23 pm »
Think the basketball draft is about to enter the final soon. Anyone know of some last people we could add in to try and make a nice round 16 people?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,878
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #31 on: June 28, 2023, 11:21:44 pm »
I've sent PM's mate.  :wave
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #32 on: June 29, 2023, 07:39:48 am »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:06:25 am »
My friend Josh is registering / signing up this weekend, please reserve a spot for him
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 07:06:25 am
My friend Josh is registering / signing up this weekend, please reserve a spot for him

Will do.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:48:13 am »
I'm out of this one but I'll vote when the teams are in.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 23, 2023, 01:51:56 pm
Have you PMed all the usual suspects? I usually look through the previous footy drafts and send seductive love letters to them all.

I've never received one you slag
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:40:03 pm
I've never received one you slag

Would you like to take part?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:14:37 pm
Would you like to take part?

Send him a pm ;)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 