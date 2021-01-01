« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread  (Read 42 times)

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Pick a player, any player who you'd like to be the inspiration for your team in this draft. Once you've all picked your moulds, I will reveal the categories for the rest of the draft, but they will not be in your XIs.

The draft will then follow standard rules, whereby you can pick any player in the world who has not been picked previously in the draft, including those in the first round (i.e. you can't pick somebody else's inspiration, which also means any inspirations picked are ruled out of contention for being picked to play in the draft). By the end of the draft you must have picked your XI with players who fill the categories, with only one category crossed off per player (please say which category they fulfill and post evidence where necessary).

Sign up now!


List of those signed up (I'll double check with everyone that they are still up for it.)

Confirmed

Me
Draex
Nick
Hazell
Nicholls
Robbie

Yet to Confirm

Betty
Samie
Red1977
Max_Powers



We'll start once the basketball draft has finished and we have enough people for the draft.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
There is a discussion to be had around whether we limit the Inspiration pick. I had it in my mind originally that it could just be limited to Liverpool players, but that could cause too much overlap (although that could be a good thing for the competitiveness of the picks).

Happy to hear any thoughts on this.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Are we submitting our 'inspiration' players to you via PM? Or drafting them?

Like a top 5...? Then you select the player from our top 5 to make sure there are no cross-overs?



Could include a rule for the inspiration pick: no World Cup finalist / European Cup finalist?
