Pick a player, any player who you'd like to be the inspiration for your team in this draft. Once you've all picked your moulds, I will reveal the categories for the rest of the draft, but they will not be in your XIs.The draft will then follow standard rules, whereby you can pick any player in the world who has not been picked previously in the draft, including those in the first round (i.e. you can't pick somebody else's inspiration, which also means any inspirations picked are ruled out of contention for being picked to play in the draft). By the end of the draft you must have picked your XI with players who fill the categories, with only one category crossed off per player (please say which category they fulfill and post evidence where necessary).Sign up now!List of those signed up (I'll double check with everyone that they are still up for it.)ConfirmedMeDraexNickHazellNichollsRobbieYet to ConfirmBettySamieRed1977Max_PowersWe'll start once the basketball draft has finished and we have enough people for the draft.