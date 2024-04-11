11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H

14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)

18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A

21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)

24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a) - KO time could change depending on Brighton v Abu Dhabi being moved

27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024 depending on Arsenal playing on Tuesday 30 April.

02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG

05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG

13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)

19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)

22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL





And that's the last update from me



I dunno mate. West Ham could move and we need the names of our Europa opponents updated when we get through.