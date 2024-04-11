« previous next »
23/24 TV Fixtures

Nice Saturday 12.30 for City after a potential CL semi second leg midweek.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:45:51 pm
31st April doesn't exist mate  :P


 :-[ :duh
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:06:02 pm
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a) - KO time could change depending on Brighton v Abu Dhabi being moved
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024 depending on Arsenal playing on Tuesday 30 April.
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL


And that's the last update from me  :D

Great job!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:06:02 pm
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a) - KO time could change depending on Brighton v Abu Dhabi being moved
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024 depending on Arsenal playing on Tuesday 30 April.
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL


And that's the last update from me  :D

I dunno mate. West Ham could move and we need the names of our Europa opponents updated when we get through.



Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:18:21 pm
I dunno mate. West Ham could move and we need the names of our Europa opponents updated when we get through.

This. Half-arsed job...... ;)
