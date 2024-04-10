« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: 23/24 TV Fixtures  (Read 68651 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #640 on: April 10, 2024, 04:17:53 pm »

Nice Saturday 12.30 for City after a potential CL semi second leg midweek.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #641 on: April 10, 2024, 05:23:51 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online The25thofmay

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #642 on: April 10, 2024, 05:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 10, 2024, 04:06:02 pm
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a) - KO time could change depending on Brighton v Abu Dhabi being moved
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024 depending on Arsenal playing on Tuesday 30 April.
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL


And that's the last update from me  :D

Great job!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #643 on: April 10, 2024, 07:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 10, 2024, 04:06:02 pm
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a) - KO time could change depending on Brighton v Abu Dhabi being moved
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024 depending on Arsenal playing on Tuesday 30 April.
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL


And that's the last update from me  :D

I dunno mate. West Ham could move and we need the names of our Europa opponents updated when we get through.



Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #644 on: April 10, 2024, 07:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April 10, 2024, 07:18:21 pm
I dunno mate. West Ham could move and we need the names of our Europa opponents updated when we get through.

This. Half-arsed job...... ;)
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,868
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #645 on: April 10, 2024, 11:31:18 pm »
Fair points. Well made.

Another update next week then another if we reach the final I guess  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #646 on: April 17, 2024, 09:55:49 pm »
West Ham confirmed for 12:30 now.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,868
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #647 on: April 17, 2024, 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on April 17, 2024, 09:55:49 pm
West Ham confirmed for 12:30 now.

Everton game will also stay as it is
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,868
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 10:21:20 pm »
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a)
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a)
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
13/05/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)



Grim  :(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,228
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #649 on: Today at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:21:20 pm
Grim  :(
I know mate, ffs.
And this is why I get annoyed at people who at the start of every season dismiss the FA Cup. It's a huge fixture we could be involved in. A fucking trophy.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #650 on: Today at 06:51:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:48:03 pm
I know mate, ffs.
And this is why I get annoyed at people who at the start of every season dismiss the FA Cup. It's a huge fixture we could be involved in. A fucking trophy.

That fixture list is depressing. Ill be happy to see the back of the season now albeit happy memories with the league final

Also, the bonus of the fa cup is a trip to Wembley for the many who never get to go to a Liverpool game outside of Anfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 