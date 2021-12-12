Fuck me, another miserable sod has turned up We should be going all out for this, it's a great one to win and only one team has won it more than us. Final in Dublin, ticket to the CL, great nights home and away and we get to blood the new players and the younger players and get minutes into legs



Really, we should be looking at Kelleher, Bradley?, Gomez, Matip/New CB, Tsimikas, Fab/Hendo, Elliot, Jones, Doak/Gordon, Jota, Nunez for the 6 group games. Leaving the rest fresh for the league



Yeah, this will be an important competition for us this season and I hope the aim is to play to win it. I'm glad we got into it because no European football/Conference League football didn't appeal to me, and while everyone would have preferred CL football this isn't a competition to be laughed at. We should be able to negotiate the group stages with mainly squad players and youngsters but from the knockouts I'd expect to see strong sides regardless of where we're at on the league table. There'll be some strong sides, we'll no doubt be the best of all on paper barring a freak Real Madrid collapse and entrance into the Europa League which would be typical LiverpoolQuality is all good but I'm hoping there's a massive feeling of just 'wanting' it - because that'll be important against some smaller sides throughout the competition. Sevilla obviously have a great record in this competition and they've built some really good sides, but I wasn't too impressed with the quality of the team that won it a couple of weeks ago, yet they beat some teams who on paper I expected them to knock them out. If we mess around with selections in the knockouts or feel we're above it we'll get shown up, but judging by Klopp's comments I think he'll be looking to take it seriously.