Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 7932 times)

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 am »
Fuck me, another miserable sod has turned up  :butt We should be going all out for this, it's a great one to win and only one team has won it more than us. Final in Dublin, ticket to the CL, great nights home and away and we get to blood the new players and the younger players and get minutes into legs

Really, we should be looking at Kelleher, Bradley?, Gomez, Matip/New CB, Tsimikas, Fab/Hendo, Elliot, Jones, Doak/Gordon, Jota, Nunez for the 6 group games. Leaving the rest fresh for the league
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:09:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:22:17 am
It's great that there'll be so many teams all able to compete as it means there's more teams likely to take points off our competitors.

How fucking boring is it watching ADFC trampling over every team bar us, week in week out.  Let some others do the heavy lifting, then it's in our hands to win our own games.

There's some right fucking fannies in our fanbase these days, they'd never have survived how competitive the 70s and 80s were.

A good way to approach it, Debs. Too many people just want to bleat and bleat and cry constantly. And don't get me started on the cowardice and defeatism.

Personally I'd prefer to fuck off all the big money from football, not just states and washers but even the wealth we have, the disparity we enjoy compared to many clubs. A more even playing field, similar expenditure by all clubs, with talent alone being the difference, not wealth.

But we can't always have what we want. Football is in the state that it is. Maybe we as clubs and fans can make efforts and try to change and improve things behind the scenes, but in the meantime on the pitch we deal with the situation we find ourselves in and see if we can find a way to come up smelling of roses despite any advantages other clubs have. And we try and win everything.

Instead of giving up
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:04:42 pm »
Breath of fresh air to me this, sick to fuck of the bent Prem and the overblown pompous circus of the CL with serial cheats as current holders, I haven't watched a game from either comp for years.

So, along with the domestic Cups, I hope we go all out to win this and have some great times along the way.

I'm actually made up our increased capacity will be focused on the EL next season not the CL, fuck it, I've grown to hate it.

 I would love Klopp to lift this and complete the set....bet the players would too, can't understand why fans turn their nose up at this comp, different generation I guess.





Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:10:29 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 02:04:42 pm
Breath of fresh air to me this, sick to fuck of the bent Prem and the overblown pompous circus of the CL with serial cheats as current holders, I haven't watched a game from either comp for years.

So, along with the domestic Cups, I hope we go all out to win this and have some great times along the way.

I'm actually made up our increased capacity will be focused on the EL next season not the CL, fuck it, I've grown to hate it.

 I would love Klopp to lift this and complete the set....bet the players would too, can't understand why fans turn their nose up at this comp, different generation I guess.

because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm »
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:14:43 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
over winning the league? never
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 02:14:43 pm
over winning the league? never
Something about conquering the continent that just gives it an extra added spice. Plus the super cup which is a marvelous trophy. I can see Klopp going all out for it if we are out of reach of the league.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:21:53 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...

Sorry but thats just silly. The manager has said himself its a poor season because we ended up in the Europa. I understand people building excitement for us being in it but if we are in it again next season then something has gone wrong, again.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:10:29 pm
because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?

It baffles me me people waste their time, energy and emotions on what City do, I couldn't name most of their team and not seen that ugly twat score one of his million meaningless goals.

They are cheats, so totally irrevelant in my opinion, off the pitch of course I'm interested in what becomes of them, but on the pitch they will win almost everything, that's what cheats in all walks of life are expected to do, so I'm not arsed that they cleaned up last season because it was boringly predictable.

Just glad the fuckers are not in the EL, give us, a team of class, dignity and history a fair chance of winning it, that's why I want it most.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:10:29 pm
because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?

Because CL is the biggest trophy and were the third most successful team in its history, its not to do with City our own history has made sure we hold the competition in even higher esteem than everyone else, after all we spent the whole of the mid to late 00s waving 5 fingers at United fans to denote the amount of times we won the CL, we didnt put up the three fingers to signify how many times weve won the UEFA Cup.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 02:28:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:21:53 pm
Sorry but thats just silly. The manager has said himself its a poor season because we ended up in the Europa. I understand people building excitement for us being in it but if we are in it again next season then something has gone wrong, again.

Its laughable that opinion.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 02:29:39 pm »
Could be viewed as laughable but football is more than the league title unfortunately.
Seen us win everything

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 02:47:43 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
Why not both?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 02:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:47:43 pm
Why not both?
Rivals would dub it "the mickey mouse double" hahaha. That would probably be the first time in history a club doing the Europa League and League double.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:49:17 pm
Rivals would dub it "the mickey mouse double" hahaha. That would probably be the first time in history a club doing the Europa League and League double.

Liverpool have done that twice already in the 70s.

Not sure anyone else has done it in England, but Mourinho did it in Portugal in 02/03, and Rafa did it the season after in Spain.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:46:23 am
Fuck me, another miserable sod has turned up  :butt We should be going all out for this, it's a great one to win and only one team has won it more than us. Final in Dublin, ticket to the CL, great nights home and away and we get to blood the new players and the younger players and get minutes into legs

Really, we should be looking at Kelleher, Bradley?, Gomez, Matip/New CB, Tsimikas, Fab/Hendo, Elliot, Jones, Doak/Gordon, Jota, Nunez for the 6 group games. Leaving the rest fresh for the league

Yeah, this will be an important competition for us this season and I hope the aim is to play to win it. I'm glad we got into it because no European football/Conference League football didn't appeal to me, and while everyone would have preferred CL football this isn't a competition to be laughed at. We should be able to negotiate the group stages with mainly squad players and youngsters but from the knockouts I'd expect to see strong sides regardless of where we're at on the league table. There'll be some strong sides, we'll no doubt be the best of all on paper barring a freak Real Madrid collapse and entrance into the Europa League which would be typical Liverpool  ;D

Quality is all good but I'm hoping there's a massive feeling of just 'wanting' it - because that'll be important against some smaller sides throughout the competition. Sevilla obviously have a great record in this competition and they've built some really good sides, but I wasn't too impressed with the quality of the team that won it a couple of weeks ago, yet they beat some teams who on paper I expected them to knock them out. If we mess around with selections in the knockouts or feel we're above it we'll get shown up, but judging by Klopp's comments I think he'll be looking to take it seriously.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:56:32 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:49:17 pm
Rivals would dub it "the mickey mouse double" hahaha. That would probably be the first time in history a club doing the Europa League and League double.

We did the league title + UEFA Cup double twice in the 70s, no mean feat back then
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 02:58:19 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm
Liverpool have done that twice already in the 70s.

Not sure anyone else has done it in England, but Mourinho did it in Portugal in 02/03, and Rafa did it the season after in Spain.

Just going to say that,  1973 and 1976, Shanks and Bob, what a club for Jurgen to join.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:49:17 pm
Rivals would dub it "the mickey mouse double" hahaha. That would probably be the first time in history a club doing the Europa League and League double.
No offence mate but you need to know yer history. ;)

Plus whenever we win the UEFA CUP, we win something else as well. And all that aside, this competition has a very special place in this club's history so should never be disdained.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:29:39 pm
Could be viewed as laughable but football is more than the league title unfortunately.
It is but the league title is your bread and butter every season. Its just fortunate were bloody very good in Europe too. Im 32, the only league title in my lifetime was 2020 which we could barely celebrate. A league title in normal times would be the icing on the cake for me.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:29:42 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
It is but the league title is your bread and butter every season. Its just fortunate were bloody very good in Europe too. Im 32, the only league title in my lifetime was 2020 which we could barely celebrate. A league title in normal times would be the icing on the cake for me.

Really feel for your generation and my kids who have been denied the chance to properly celebrate and also had titles stolen from them. Mine are 12 and 14 and should be on 4 titles by now.In my life, we won the league 7 months before I was born, i've seen 12 titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups (semi v Barca 1976 was my first Euro game), 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 Super Cups and 1 CWC and I've loved them all.

Winning the Europa this season would be brilliant, Jurgen will have the full set, something no Liverpool manager has ever done and some players such as Mo, Hendo, Trent, Joel and Ali have a chance to achieve what few LFC players have, Clem & Thommo have the League, European Cup, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Club set, can't think of anyone else who managed that.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:18:01 pm
Something about conquering the continent that just gives it an extra added spice. Plus the super cup which is a marvelous trophy. I can see Klopp going all out for it if we are out of reach of the league.

Not for me. Conquering Europe is winning the European Cup.

League > European Cup > UEFA Cup > FA Cup >League Cup, although the League and European Cup can change position depending on our likelihood of winning it  :D

Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
It is but the league title is your bread and butter every season. Its just fortunate were bloody very good in Europe too. Im 32, the only league title in my lifetime was 2020 which we could barely celebrate. A league title in normal times would be the icing on the cake for me.

That sickens me really. I've been going to every last home game for years now. Missed out in 2014, 2019 and 2022 when we were cheated out of it. Should've been there in 2020  :butt
If we're in with a shout the last game of this season it's unlikely I'll be there due to the change in the credit system unless I get very lucky in the late sales.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on June 14, 2023, 09:35:02 pm
One thing you missed is that Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle will all be competing in the CL next season, which they weren't in 22/23.
If paying attention to the EL is bad for Liverpool, how much worse will the CL be for them?

As Fromola says, in the group stages we shouldn't need to go too strong anyway -  mainly playing younger players and those seniors who need the minutes. It should be far less draining than a CL campaign. And depending on qualification/draw, not necessarily lots of trips to the other side of Europe.

Arsenal last season rested plenty in the group and then weren't too interested in the knockouts because they were top of the PL. If we were in a title race by the EL knockouts then we could be less interested in the EL like Arsenal were. If we aren't in a title race then we may as well just go for it in Europe.

Arsenal were half arsed and United went full strength in every game which caught up with them. There's a balance.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm »
Think best chance to get into the CL in 24-25 is by winning the EL, as I am afraid we won't get top four next season either.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:39:43 pm
Think best chance to get into the CL in 24-25 is by winning the EL, as I am afraid we won't get top four next season either.

We misfired all season, had Diaz missing for months and still only finished 4pts off 4th. There is absolutely no reason to believe we won't make top 4 next season.

Also, we're likely to have the top 5 going in in the 24/25 season.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:05:18 pm »
If we have a more normal season with injuries we'll cruise into the top 4.

In terms of the Europa League, we should rely heavily on our B side to cover the group stage and then take it from there.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:05:18 pm
If we have a more normal season with injuries we'll cruise into the top 4.

In terms of the Europa League, we should rely heavily on our B side to cover the group stage and then take it from there.

Anything can happen but I think the same really. Let's not forget some more signings on top of AMA should improve us too.

A couple of years ago when we finished 3rd after a rough season there was people doubting we'd get back into the top 4 again next season. Konate was the only signing and he didn't make loads of appearances in the league overall, it was just getting players back which helped us among a couple of other factors like getting fans back in grounds. This time around we obviously need more than the one player but get them and I won't be concerned about how we fare.

Squad players and a few youngsters should be able to take us through the group stage, if there's another decent enough side in there we might have to go a bit stronger but if we best whoever that is over the two games we should win the group quite comfortably you'd hope. If we progress into the knockouts and especially as group winners then from there we should play a side strong enough to win it.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:42 am
Really feel for your generation and my kids who have been denied the chance to properly celebrate and also had titles stolen from them. Mine are 12 and 14 and should be on 4 titles by now.In my life, we won the league 7 months before I was born, i've seen 12 titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups (semi v Barca 1976 was my first Euro game), 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 Super Cups and 1 CWC and I've loved them all.

Winning the Europa this season would be brilliant, Jurgen will have the full set, something no Liverpool manager has ever done and some players such as Mo, Hendo, Trent, Joel and Ali have a chance to achieve what few LFC players have, Clem & Thommo have the League, European Cup, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Club set, can't think of anyone else who managed that.



Think Steve highway has done it as well
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:05:18 pm

In terms of the Europa League, we should rely heavily on our B side to cover the group stage and then take it from there.
You might have to prepare to be disappointed. There'll be a bit of rotation but based upon Klopp's previous it won't be the B side or the kids playing as people keep saying.

There are folk who still haven't forgiven Kloppo for playing Jota in a CL game which they decided he should sit out, lol
