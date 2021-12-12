It is but the league title is your bread and butter every season. Its just fortunate were bloody very good in Europe too. Im 32, the only league title in my lifetime was 2020 which we could barely celebrate. A league title in normal times would be the icing on the cake for me.
Really feel for your generation and my kids who have been denied the chance to properly celebrate and also had titles stolen from them. Mine are 12 and 14 and should be on 4 titles by now.In my life, we won the league 7 months before I was born, i've seen 12 titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups (semi v Barca 1976 was my first Euro game), 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 Super Cups and 1 CWC and I've loved them all.
Winning the Europa this season would be brilliant, Jurgen will have the full set, something no Liverpool manager has ever done and some players such as Mo, Hendo, Trent, Joel and Ali have a chance to achieve what few LFC players have, Clem & Thommo have the League, European Cup, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Club set, can't think of anyone else who managed that.