Breath of fresh air to me this, sick to fuck of the bent Prem and the overblown pompous circus of the CL with serial cheats as current holders, I haven't watched a game from either comp for years.
So, along with the domestic Cups, I hope we go all out to win this and have some great times along the way.
I'm actually made up our increased capacity will be focused on the EL next season not the CL, fuck it, I've grown to hate it.
I would love Klopp to lift this and complete the set....bet the players would too, can't understand why fans turn their nose up at this comp, different generation I guess.