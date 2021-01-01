« previous next »
Europa League 2023/24

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #120
Fuck me, another miserable sod has turned up  :butt We should be going all out for this, it's a great one to win and only one team has won it more than us. Final in Dublin, ticket to the CL, great nights home and away and we get to blood the new players and the younger players and get minutes into legs

Really, we should be looking at Kelleher, Bradley?, Gomez, Matip/New CB, Tsimikas, Fab/Hendo, Elliot, Jones, Doak/Gordon, Jota, Nunez for the 6 group games. Leaving the rest fresh for the league
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #121
reddebs:
It's great that there'll be so many teams all able to compete as it means there's more teams likely to take points off our competitors.

How fucking boring is it watching ADFC trampling over every team bar us, week in week out.  Let some others do the heavy lifting, then it's in our hands to win our own games.

There's some right fucking fannies in our fanbase these days, they'd never have survived how competitive the 70s and 80s were.

A good way to approach it, Debs. Too many people just want to bleat and bleat and cry constantly. And don't get me started on the cowardice and defeatism.

Personally I'd prefer to fuck off all the big money from football, not just states and washers but even the wealth we have, the disparity we enjoy compared to many clubs. A more even playing field, similar expenditure by all clubs, with talent alone being the difference, not wealth.

But we can't always have what we want. Football is in the state that it is. Maybe we as clubs and fans can make efforts and try to change and improve things behind the scenes, but in the meantime on the pitch we deal with the situation we find ourselves in and see if we can find a way to come up smelling of roses despite any advantages other clubs have. And we try and win everything.

Instead of giving up
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #122
Breath of fresh air to me this, sick to fuck of the bent Prem and the overblown pompous circus of the CL with serial cheats as current holders, I haven't watched a game from either comp for years.

So, along with the domestic Cups, I hope we go all out to win this and have some great times along the way.

I'm actually made up our increased capacity will be focused on the EL next season not the CL, fuck it, I've grown to hate it.

 I would love Klopp to lift this and complete the set....bet the players would too, can't understand why fans turn their nose up at this comp, different generation I guess.





Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #123
mikeb58:
Breath of fresh air to me this, sick to fuck of the bent Prem and the overblown pompous circus of the CL with serial cheats as current holders, I haven't watched a game from either comp for years.

So, along with the domestic Cups, I hope we go all out to win this and have some great times along the way.

I'm actually made up our increased capacity will be focused on the EL next season not the CL, fuck it, I've grown to hate it.

 I would love Klopp to lift this and complete the set....bet the players would too, can't understand why fans turn their nose up at this comp, different generation I guess.

because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #124
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #125
diegoLFC7:
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...
over winning the league? never
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #126
RobbieRedman:
over winning the league? never
Something about conquering the continent that just gives it an extra added spice. Plus the super cup which is a marvelous trophy. I can see Klopp going all out for it if we are out of reach of the league.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #127
diegoLFC7:
Been debating this in my head for about a couple of weeks. I have come to the conclusion. Ill take winning the Europa league everyday over the Premier League. European royalty > over marketed Prem. Surely cant be the only one thinking this...

Sorry but thats just silly. The manager has said himself its a poor season because we ended up in the Europa. I understand people building excitement for us being in it but if we are in it again next season then something has gone wrong, again.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #128
liverbloke:
because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?

It baffles me me people waste their time, energy and emotions on what City do, I couldn't name most of their team and not seen that ugly twat score one of his million meaningless goals.

They are cheats, so totally irrevelant in my opinion, off the pitch of course I'm interested in what becomes of them, but on the pitch they will win almost everything, that's what cheats in all walks of life are expected to do, so I'm not arsed that they cleaned up last season because it was boringly predictable.

Just glad the fuckers are not in the EL, give us, a team of class, dignity and history a fair chance of winning it, that's why I want it most.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #129
liverbloke:
because they care too much about what city are doing than their own club

fuck city

who cares?

anther trophy for the club - another european campaign for the fans - what's not to like?

Because CL is the biggest trophy and were the third most successful team in its history, its not to do with City our own history has made sure we hold the competition in even higher esteem than everyone else, after all we spent the whole of the mid to late 00s waving 5 fingers at United fans to denote the amount of times we won the CL, we didnt put up the three fingers to signify how many times weve won the UEFA Cup.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #130
killer-heels:
Sorry but thats just silly. The manager has said himself its a poor season because we ended up in the Europa. I understand people building excitement for us being in it but if we are in it again next season then something has gone wrong, again.

Its laughable that opinion.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #131
Could be viewed as laughable but football is more than the league title unfortunately.
