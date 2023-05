We really should not be turning our noses up at the EL. With the creation of ECL, the EL itself is way more prestigious since now you will only have eligible clubs from the top16 nations participating plus teams dropping out of the CL. Its a competition that has brought the club and fans plenty of emotions in the past and it is also the only trophy Klopp has not won in his tenure here so far. I am kinda looking forward to it.