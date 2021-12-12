« previous next »
Europa League 2023/24

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:41:12 am
We really should not be turning our noses up at the EL. With the creation of ECL, the EL itself is way more prestigious since now you will only have eligible clubs from the top16 nations participating plus teams dropping out of the CL. Its a competition that has brought the club and fans plenty of emotions in the past and it is also the only trophy Klopp has not won in his tenure here so far. I am kinda looking forward to it.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:53:13 am
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:36:31 am
Same! Don't get people who write it off, must be entitlement.

Winning it in 2001 was one of my happiest moments as a Liverpool fan, losing it in 2016 felt devastating at the time. That says everything, for me.
Every team is gutted to not win it when they have a realistic chance of doing so. It's a European trophy at the end of the day. The earlier rounds are a bit drab but once you get to the QF, you want to win it.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:58:37 am
Really hope we take it seriously and go all out to win it. 2001 was an incredible memory. Obviously not where we want to be but we have to take it on the chin and get on with the job of winning it. Excited to play some different teams too.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:25:53 am
It gets boring watching the same old teams - even CL teams.

Quite looking forward to this.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:34:29 am
Kloppo's first rise to glory with Liverpool started with a UEFA Cup run. Klopp Liverpool 2.0 wil also do the same. If we win it it will be great for the Liverpool Country
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:38:35 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:15:01 am
To be fair I'd disagree with that, I think you play top teams in the group stages. Europa feels like the FA cup a bit, where things don't really get going until about the quarter final stage.

Barcelona played Man Utd in the first knockout stage, so that's not quite true. Granted, a lot of weaker teams make it through to the knockouts, but we'll need to win our group and get a good draw if we want to play the reserves until the QFs.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:44:16 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:38:35 am
Barcelona played Man Utd in the first knockout stage, so that's not quite true. Granted, a lot of weaker teams make it through to the knockouts, but we'll need to win our group and get a good draw if we want to play the reserves until the QFs.

I mean we played City in the last 16 of the League cup this year, we've played Everton in the 3rd round of the FA cup loads, there's always exceptions, but generally in these competition business just doesn't pick up until  the quarters.

You look at the qualifying round and last 16, other than United/Barca, there weren't many massively compelling games on paper.

It's a competition I really want to win, but also one where I think (decent summer pending) we are going to be disproportionately better than everyone else in it, so have to win it for it to be considered successful
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:03:08 pm
Pleased with this. In January, it looked likely that we would end up in the Conference League or out of Europe altogether, so happy weve had a good run of form to end the season.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:14:51 pm
Win it and the league. Wouldn't be a bad season would it?

Of course I/we want to be in the Champions League, but like someone else said, it'll be great to see other teams for once and not the same old sides. A refresh is not the worse thing after the season we've had and should be used as an incentive to perform and get back to where everyone wants to be. Also feel that us being in it elevates the competition as well moreso than any other English team and like was also said, we're already going to be one of, if not the favourites to win it. Should absolutely revel in that.

So for me - Bring it on!! Some of my fondest European memories was from this comp: When we won it against Alaves in the Westfalonstadion after beating Barca in the semis, the comeback win against Dortmund at Anfield as well as beating the mancs last time out in it. Massive plus point as well is that it gives any new signings a little more leeway to settle in rather than have the spotlight of the CL games on them with the weight of expectation that brings. Not saying it's a free run as like I said above, we will be one of the favourites to win it, but I feel we can "enjoy" it more, if you see what I mean? its less pressure nevertheless, whilst acclimatising them to the club. Few more games as well given the format. so squad will benefit greatly.

Last point on it: It's what we're in because our performances this season dictated that's where we finished, so no point moaning about it. Use it as part of any "rebuild" whatever that entails, but ultimately, we got what we deserved. At least it keeps our UEFA co-efficient up for when we get back next year.

And remember: Things could be worse of course... look at Chelsea and Spurs.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm
I have a theory we as a club need a certain type of hunger to win the CL ..and a romantic climb back to the top of Europe...over past five years we became a bit ' enititled' ..I'm hoping a year in EL will reignite that hunger.

Also positives..interesting aways..obscure Albanian teams...also not get fucked for following league games....rest players..gotta have a league challenge next year..not expecting to win..but challenge

also final in Dublin...closest we will get to playing a final in Liverpool..250K+ liverpool fans
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:31:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:19:12 am
Mainly looking forward to not having Napoli in our group. Will be nice/different to play some new teams.

We also played Napoli in preseason friendlies in 18/19 and 19/20. It was like theyre in the PL they number of times we play them.

Its the one positive to get some variety in opposition and different away trips.

But of course, having said this, thisll probably mean Napoli/Porto or Real fucking Madrid will somehow drop down to this competition and were going to get Brighton in the knockouts.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:35:10 pm
Few new away trips and a change for Jurgen to complete his collection.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm
Hotel is booked for 2 nights in Dublin.

Up the mighty reds.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm
When is the draw normally guys?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 02:47:58 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:31:51 pm
We also played Napoli in preseason friendlies in 18/19 and 19/20. It was like they’re in the PL Brighton or Wolves the number of times we play them.



 :D

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 02:50:05 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm
When is the draw normally guys?

End of August.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 03:03:29 pm
After old big ears, old no ears is the best looking trophy out there. Lets win it again, give Jürgen the full set.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 04:41:30 pm
Final is in Dublin and we've already have 3 of these, LET'S FUCKIN' WIN IT!
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:25:12 am
I want Spartak Vladikavkaz (probably unlikely, assume Russian clubs are banned), Slovan Liberec and Olympia Ljubljana.

That goal by Redknapp! Or was that against Alania Vladikavkas?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm
Quote
Klopp on the Europa League:

People will say its only the Europa Leaguebut the first whistleEuropean nightwhoever is the opponent, Anfield will be rocking. And thats all I need.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Bring it on, had a great trip to Basel via Milan and on the transalpino last time we were in it.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
Your all welcome to pitch your tent in my back garden for the final
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
Your all welcome to pitch your tent in my back garden for the final

Is that a euphemism?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
Well be favourites to win it and we should do if we take it seriously in the knockout stages.  The 3 previous times weve won this trophy have been some of the best seasons in our history.  League and UEFA double under Shankly in 73, league and UEFA double under Paisley in 76 and the league cup, FA cup and UEFA cup treble under Houllier in 01. 

Weve always won another trophy alongside this when weve won it so Ill take a league and Europa double next season.  Bring it on. 
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm
Was gonna revive the Dortmund 4-3 thread to remind people that great European nights at Anfield happen regardless of the competition.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm
:thumbup

1st Sept I think it is this year.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 12:12:02 am
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 08:12:41 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm
That goal by Redknapp! Or was that against Alania Vladikavkas?

Thats the one Im thinking of! And McManaman from the bye line. Still in the days of commentary sounding like it was coming down the phone line and a later afternoon kick off
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 10:38:45 am
I think its beautiful trophy to win. I hope we give it everything. The thought of 200k reds in Dublin would be amazing. Long way to get there as the early games will be a slog. But then so is the champions league group stages. Come on red men lets bring that beautiful trophy back home.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 11:23:57 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm
Hotel is booked for 2 nights in Dublin.

Up the mighty reds.

I'll be hitting up the rellos for some accommodation if we make the final.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 11:48:43 am
I am unironically so keen for this. Teams we don't usualy play, players who don't usually get to star. A missing trophy.

Plus, the moment my relationship with football went from "I support Liverpool and it's fine" to "I love fucking football" was the Alaves final.

How can you hate this competition?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 11:55:01 am
Fans of clubs with no special relationship with European Football are the only bellends who mock this competition. Theyre either modern-day Sky watching wanksocks or simply don't understand LFCs special relationship with European football. The UEFA Cup is a competition etched into the history of this club. Our first European trophy, under Shanks. My first European winning experience, in 2001. Of COURSE we want to be in the CL, but this is still a bloody good competition and a trophy well worth winning. The 'i'd rather not be in Europe at al' brigade have clearly never been to Anfield on a European night.

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 12:33:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm

Love this man! Give him a contract for life. (Jurgen not Samie)
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 12:45:36 pm
Gutted about not being in the CL draw. But at least we finally get to see our youngsters regularly.

New GK
Bradley New CB young CB Tsimikas
Elliott BatchItChet Jones
Doak Nunez Jota
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Today at 12:46:28 pm
Booked a hotel for me and my lad for the night.

Train down, get pissed, train home on Thursday. What's not to love about that  :scarf
