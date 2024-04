Don't really have high hopes for the Uefa ballot. The one for the CL final is usually a complete shitshow and scalpers will be out in force. Especially with Uefa making it pretty easy to selll tickets on as you seem to be able to pass them on via their app. I just don't get why they can't put a system in place, where people can return a ticket and then it gets sold again by Uefa. The way they're doing it seems plain stupid.