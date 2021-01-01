Poll

Every week PGMOL fuck us over. City are cheats. The league is shite....

I'd be very upset. The Premier League is the best competition there is
I would be a bit upset, but I can see the reasons for leaving
Chocolate Truffles
I'd be quite happy. The Premier league isn't what it was
I'd be delighted. Fuck them
I like cheesy wotsits covered in gravy. Mmmm.. Gravy....
« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 6408 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:33:26 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:24:45 am

Rubbish. I'm not a fan of them, but this is different. Although they sold their soul and although they turned into a business rather than a football club, they did what they did within the rules of the competition.

To say they didn't is all the shite. City have broken every rule there is domestically and internationally.
What they did was just as distorting and damaging at the time; that there were no rules against it in place is the only difference. And where we are now is something that, if not started by them, was helped along massively by them. They bear their share of culpability without a doubt.

But I don't expect anyone to be far-sighted on this. City are the current villains and therefore we will adjust out thinking accordingly. But if United were winning everything right now, even with their current 'haven't broken any rules' approach, the rhetoric here would be different. We all know it, even if you won't admit it.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:35:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:33:26 am
What they did was just as distorting and damaging at the time; that there were no rules against it in place is the only difference. And where we are now is something that, if not started by them, was helped along massively by them. They bear their share of culpability without a doubt.

But I don't expect anyone to be far-sighted on this. City are the current villains and therefore we will adjust out thinking accordingly. But if United were winning everything right now, even with their current 'haven't broken any rules' approach, the rhetoric here would be different. We all know it, even if you won't admit it.

I'm stating facts.

United didn't break any rules.

City did.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:35:49 am
I'm stating facts.

United didn't break any rules.

City did.
And I'm eating biscuits!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm
Indeed. You can just imagine some future owners saying why put up with LFC being stuck in this busy, landlocked, terraced backwater in some no-mark city (their view not mine!) in the NW of England when Dubai or KL or Shaghai would do with a shiny, big, famous club sited there. Lots of fans there as well!


Would be a popular choice for many.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 09:37:38 am
Would be a popular choice for many.
;D

Referees especially amirite?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 09:37:38 am
Would be a popular choice for many.

I'd deffo be in if we were going to shaghai
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:24:45 am

Rubbish. I'm not a fan of them, but this is different. Although they sold their soul and although they turned into a business rather than a football club, they did what they did within the rules of the competition.

To say they didn't is all the shite. City have broken every rule there is domestically and internationally.

Yeah exactly.

I'd have sympathy for that fella's point that a lot of United's success was pre-internet or social media, so there probably would've been more online moaning if it had been later.

But I still don't agree at all that how we feel about City now is how we would've felt about United in the same era. It's a totally different thing now. You either had respect for United or not (I obviously despised them, but was also envious of the success), but you can't say they were cheats.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:33:26 am
What they did was just as distorting and damaging at the time; that there were no rules against it in place is the only difference. And where we are now is something that, if not started by them, was helped along massively by them. They bear their share of culpability without a doubt.

But I don't expect anyone to be far-sighted on this. City are the current villains and therefore we will adjust out thinking accordingly. But if United were winning everything right now, even with their current 'haven't broken any rules' approach, the rhetoric here would be different. We all know it, even if you won't admit it.

Sorry, that's bollocks. They didn't distort anything - we were spending as much as United were in the mid 90s. The problem was, we were spending record fees on players who were either blatantly not good enough (Babb) or who had ability but not winning mentality (Collymore). The unfortunate truth was, United just spent their money more wisely and had a better manager.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:17 am

"American owners with a majority stake in the game here would hike prices in a heartbeat."

Well no. They wouldn't. The mindset of the average American and the Average English person are wildly different.

If the lowest ticket price at anfield was £20,000 a season then you'd probably have a few thousand that went - the ground would be pretty much empty and that would be the same across every team.

Americans are just 'the audience' they need 'entertainment' to be 'entertained' - this is a completely different mindset of English people regarding sport.

That's a massive generalisation and in terms of the NFL isn't particularly true. Go to Green Bay, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Buffalo and tell them they are just an audience and are there only to be entertained. They are there for every single reason you are at Anfield, usually in far worse weather and paying alot more money.

Your £20k example applies for anyone in any country I would imagine, but what about £100 a ticket for Anfield? That's the example I'd use. 70-80,000 will pay $110-120 for an NFL game, but I think Anfield would be pretty much full if we charged a minimum of £100 a game as well. But that would be a disaster IMO, and I'm sure in yours as well.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,271
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm
Indeed. You can just imagine some future owners saying why put up with LFC being stuck in this busy, landlocked, terraced backwater in some no-mark city (their view not mine!) in the NW of England when Dubai or KL or Shaghai would do with a shiny, big, famous club sited there. Lots of fans there as well!

Do you think any owner would consider relocating New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers? I don't think so. Just like LFC, these clubs have been an integral part of their comunity, the Packers to the point of being owned by 537,460 local stockholders.

You don't need to replicate the NFL 100% in the ESL. You implement the good things (shared TV deal, shared tickets revenue, strict salary cap), while keeping the traditional values and culture of our football. And implement the two most important things: No sportswashers pumping billions into no mark clubs, and competent and professional refereeing ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:13:47 am »
"They didn't distort anything" lol

The things people will say. Never ceases to amaze ;D

As I said, I don't really expect anyone to admit it now. We are currently in the 'only sportswashers are bad' phase where old enemies almost become friends.

As for spending back then - the odd high fee when we could afford it, was very different to their ability to buy anyone, anytime and have plenty left over. The security they had in their wealth and financial clout was very different to the situation we had where David Moores had to personally lend the club money to complete the Kuyt signing.

In any case the point is would we be moaning as much about Utd if they were the ones winning everything right now? I leave it to your own consideration to decide if we would or not (be honest! ;) )...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 10:08:11 am
That's a massive generalisation and in terms of the NFL isn't particularly true. Go to Green Bay, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Buffalo and tell them they are just an audience and are there only to be entertained. They are there for every single reason you are at Anfield, usually in far worse weather and paying alot more money.

Your £20k example applies for anyone in any country I would imagine, but what about £100 a ticket for Anfield? That's the example I'd use. 70-80,000 will pay $110-120 for an NFL game, but I think Anfield would be pretty much full if we charged a minimum of £100 a game as well. But that would be a disaster IMO, and I'm sure in yours as well.

Given a 'normal' season of League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europe, that would equate to around £3,000 a season

No way Anfield would be full

But that isn't the biggest problem. Once you alienate your core support, those fans, once they walk away - would walk away for good. There would be pressure from within and without the club.

You'd get your glory hunters and hangers on, but games against the likes of Stoke or Derby or other clubs would mean that people would cherry pick. It would be full to the brim against Everton or United and 50-70% full for most other games and empty grounds lead to less atmosphere which leads to less people going and more people watching from home.

If you got priced out, you'd be fucking angry. No way you'd ever go back.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:18:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:13:47 am
"They didn't distort anything" lol

The things people will say. Never ceases to amaze ;D

As I said, I don't really expect anyone to admit it now. We are currently in the 'only sportswashers are bad' phase where old enemies almost become friends.

As for spending back then - the odd high fee when we could afford it, was very different to their ability to buy anyone, anytime and have plenty left over. The security they had in their wealth and financial clout was very different to the situation we had where David Moores had to personally lend the club money to complete the Kuyt signing.

In any case the point is would we be moaning as much about Utd if they were the ones winning everything right now? I leave it to your own consideration to decide if we would or not (be honest! ;) )...

You're talking shite mate.

Liverpool could have done what United did and sold their soul. We could have become a business. Because United didn't break any rules.

Which part of this are you struggling with. You are basically saying that you're just bitter and jealous of City's success.

I'm not bitter about it. I'm not jealous about it. The have openly broken the rules at every turn. Those are the facts.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:18:17 am
You're talking shite mate.

Liverpool could have done what United did and sold their soul. We could have become a business. Because United didn't break any rules.

Which part of this are you struggling with. You are basically saying that you're just bitter and jealous of City's success.

I'm not bitter about it. I'm not jealous about it. The have openly broken the rules at every turn. Those are the facts.
;D

Nice weather we're having lately...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,271
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:13:47 am
"They didn't distort anything" lol

The things people will say. Never ceases to amaze ;D

As I said, I don't really expect anyone to admit it now. We are currently in the 'only sportswashers are bad' phase where old enemies almost become friends.

As for spending back then - the odd high fee when we could afford it, was very different to their ability to buy anyone, anytime and have plenty left over. The security they had in their wealth and financial clout was very different to the situation we had where David Moores had to personally lend the club money to complete the Kuyt signing.

In any case the point is would we be moaning as much about Utd if they were the ones winning everything right now? I leave it to your own consideration to decide if we would or not (be honest! ;) )...

Just out of curiosity, how much of the money Man Utd are spending is gifted to them by the British government?

On a side note, I would really like to know how would people feel if Guardiola is Everton's new manager, with unlimited transfer funds provided by some new owners from Qatar?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:21:32 am
Just out of curiosity, how much of the money Man Utd are spending is gifted to them by the British government?

On a side note, I would really like to know how would people feel if Guardiola is Everton's new manager, with unlimited transfer funds provided by some new owners from Qatar?
You keep pushing these dire warnings of Qatar buying Everton unless we all agree with your ESL cheerleading, as if it would somehow be a punishment to us for not listening to you.

All I can say is that I'm pretty sanguine that Qatar probably won't be buying Everton just to get one over us for failing to follow you, but that if they did, Everton would fuck things up anyway, cos they're Everton, but then even if they didn't, even if a Qatar owned Everton won everything in sight and became the new City I still wouldn't agree with your plan, which is based entirely on your own wishful thinking.

I hope that helps.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,271
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:31:15 am
You keep pushing these dire warnings of Qatar buying Everton unless we all agree with your ESL cheerleading, as if it would somehow be a punishment to us for not listening to you.

All I can say is that I'm pretty sanguine that Qatar probably won't be buying Everton just to get one over us for failing to follow you, but that if they did, Everton would fuck things up anyway, cos they're Everton, but then even if they didn't, even if a Qatar owned Everton won everything in sight and became the new City I still wouldn't agree with your plan, which is based entirely on your own wishful thinking.

I hope that helps.

So, you wouldn't mind Everton competing for the Premier League and the Champions League title with Man City and Newcastle, while we get the occasional CL qualification, competing with Man Utd and Arsenal for 4th place, and win some domestic cup in the process. OK, it is your right to feel that way ...
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
Some absolute bollocks being spouted in here by a certain apparition but it's to be expected

United broke no rules, every club could (and should) have followed suit, especially us coming off the back of our success and worldwide support, but they/we didn't and it gave United a massive head start (couple with having Ferguson as well)

They were clever, understood that with the introduction of the PL and Sky that more and more people would see the game and they commercialised it. They were mocked for it but look at them now

I fucking despise them, but they are nothing compared to the likes of Chelsea, City and PSG. Those clubs have openly broke the rules and have caused the ruination of football as we knew it. To say otherwise is, well, bollocks
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
The only thing I'd support would be some genuine initiative to balance the competitiveness of football.

It would need to be done on a global basis though and I just can't see that happening.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,607
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
In answer to the OP, there's just not a viable alternative to the PL for us. The issue isn't so much the competition, it's the clubs. I wouldn't want to play in an ESL that's removed entirely from the English domestic league system (ie not the CL-replacement that was actually proposed) - I think ultimately you want to win the top flight and be champions.

What would the alternative to staying in the PL be?
Dropping down to the Championship and refusing to be promoted?
Forming some kind of breakaway national league (on our own?)
Joining a European Super League?

They're all crap options ultimately. The issue is that the likes of City and Newcastle exist and are funded by despots. The solution is to apply stricter rules to ownership and governance of the PL, not to scrap it. Though it's probably too late for that.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:42:24 am
To say otherwise is, well, bollocks
Nobody has said otherwise. Don't be misled by irrelevent and irreverent interjections.

The question was whether there'd be moaning of an equivalent intensity if Utd were winning everything. I have speculated that there would be.

I have also said that Utd's actions were distorting to the football and financial landscape at the time, not that they broke any rules. I did speculate that they were fortunate that rules weren't tighter. But at no point have Man Utd been accused of breaking rules, so the staunch defences on their behalf being proffered here must be incredibly gratifying to the Manc contingent reading. Meanwhile, someone else jumped into the conversation and 'put words in mouth' about the whole rules thing, as is common here.

I hope that clarifies things
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:20 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:27 am
Given a 'normal' season of League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europe, that would equate to around £3,000 a season

No way Anfield would be full

But that isn't the biggest problem. Once you alienate your core support, those fans, once they walk away - would walk away for good. There would be pressure from within and without the club.

You'd get your glory hunters and hangers on, but games against the likes of Stoke or Derby or other clubs would mean that people would cherry pick. It would be full to the brim against Everton or United and 50-70% full for most other games and empty grounds lead to less atmosphere which leads to less people going and more people watching from home.

If you got priced out, you'd be fucking angry. No way you'd ever go back.

Just look at historical crowds for proof. Biggest crowds were definitely Everton, sometimes Utd. Boxing day / Easter fixtures or title deciders too.
For the rest, there was often quite wide variations in attendance. People picked their games. Midweeks, pre Christmas fixtures, less attractive fixtures, all resulted in lower crowds.

The almost capacity crowds that much of the PL enjoys currently certainly didn't exist in the 70's and 80's.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:00:57 am


What would the alternative to staying in the PL be?
Dropping down to the Championship and refusing to be promoted?
Forming some kind of breakaway national league (on our own?)
Joining a European Super League?

It's true that nothing can be done alone, not least because FA permission would be needed and UEFA would have agree to any new league from which entrants to European competition would be drawn.

I think the idea is that if the PL can't be 'fixed' then enough of the big, non-state, clubs agree to withdraw from the PL and start a new league, or join the EFL, and that their weight and presence would drag other non-state clubs with them and lead to the FA and UEFA sanctioning what would effectively be a fait accompli.

Other than that, you're right, there's not much else that can be done if the PL won't fix itself.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • The only club that matters
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:07:02 am
Utd's actions were distorting to the football and financial landscape at the time
No, this is wrong - Utds actions were part of the football landscape at the time because their money came from football.  Thats the key point - City etc are a deus ex machina, they come in and dominate for reasons that are ultimately nothing to do with football.  You cant say that about Utd - in fact in your counter-example its Moores lending us money for Kuyt that was a distortion of the football landscape.  But weve always tolerated owners doing that because we considered them part of the game too.

Thats why its Abramovich who broke everything.  Suddenly there was an owner doing owner stuff in a weird way and nobody knew how to think about it, they just imagined he was a Jack Walker-type (who was himself pushing the absolute limits of what shouldve been tolerated) fulfilling some unfathomable dream.  In retrospect football was a fat, naïve sitting duck ready to be plundered - much like Utd themselves turned out to be for the Glazers.  Once Chelsea was normalised it was an open door for corrupt and corrupting money to come in, and the game has never recovered.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #184 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm »
Utd had the perfect storm.

They happened to have a whole youth team of exceptional talent, right at the time the money train left the station. It was all above board and the money made through football so as much as I hated it, I can accept and respect it.

Success in most sectors comes down to fortunate timing.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:07:02 am
Nobody has said otherwise. Don't be misled by irrelevent and irreverent interjections.

The question was whether there'd be moaning of an equivalent intensity if Utd were winning everything. I have speculated that there would be.

I have also said that Utd's actions were distorting to the football and financial landscape at the time, not that they broke any rules. I did speculate that they were fortunate that rules weren't tighter. But at no point have Man Utd been accused of breaking rules, so the staunch defences on their behalf being proffered here must be incredibly gratifying to the Manc contingent reading. Meanwhile, someone else jumped into the conversation and 'put words in mouth' about the whole rules thing, as is common here.

I hope that clarifies things

No 'staunch defence' is required.

They broke no rules. This really isn't a difficult concept.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • The only club that matters
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:53:34 pm
They broke no rules. This really isn't a difficult concept.
That isnt enough because Chelsea broke no rules and we shouldnt be fine with what they did either, even if it didnt affect us quite as much (one missed CL final? A load of stress?).  There should always be scope to deal with bad actors even if they arent breaking the rules because unexpected things always arise and the rules will never be perfect.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:11:03 am
Do you think any owner would consider relocating New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers? I don't think so. Just like LFC, these clubs have been an integral part of their comunity, the Packers to the point of being owned by 537,460 local stockholders.

The Patriots have moved, they used to be the Boston Patriots and then moved out of town and changed their name. Yes, 50 years ago, but it still happened.

The Cleveland Browns were an integral part of that city and were moved, and were eventually reformed as a new club because the NFL realised the Browns were so important. But nothing was in place to stop the original team moving to Baltimore. Baltimore of course needed a team because the Colts, also an integral part of that city, moved to Indianapolis. The Chargers were an integral part of San Diego, but they moved, to a city that barely even wants them. But LA Chargers sounds better on the billboards eh.

But I wasn't really talking about Liverpool, because I actually care about the broad scope of the game. I'm not in for just the glory nights and some pan European glamour league, I'm in it for loads more than that. Would I expect us to ever move from Liverpool or be called something else, of course not. But if the argument is that we're fine and sod the rest, that isn't for me.

I would very much worry about games being played all over the place, much like the NFL have started to do, where teams would be encouraged to give up home games so that we could have rounds played in Miami, Singapore, Melbourne etc. And I'd worry about teams not in glamourous locations not being invited to compete in your idea. I imagine there would be no place for the Green Bay's of this world in your big city InterCities Fairs Cup on steroids idea. And that's the problem. In attempting to move away from something you deem unfair (and it is unfair, I have no arguments with that) you're seeking to replace it with something that will also be artificial and rigged in favour of location and against leagues that have more big clubs (4 per country, etc). It would create different issues, and unlike issues people have with stuff that is 120 years old and at least has tradition and tribalism involved, we'd end up having issues with stuff that has nothing behind it and nothing of note that people would wish to save.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:01:03 pm
That isnt enough because Chelsea broke no rules and we shouldnt be fine with what they did either, even if it didnt affect us quite as much (one missed CL final? A load of stress?).  There should always be scope to deal with bad actors even if they arent breaking the rules because unexpected things always arise and the rules will never be perfect.

If he was going on about Chelsea then certainly he might have a case as this is where it started.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,042
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
The Patriots have moved, they used to be the Boston Patriots and then moved out of town and changed their name. Yes, 50 years ago, but it still happened.

The Cleveland Browns were an integral part of that city and were moved, and were eventually reformed as a new club because the NFL realised the Browns were so important. But nothing was in place to stop the original team moving to Baltimore. Baltimore of course needed a team because the Colts, also an integral part of that city, moved to Indianapolis. The Chargers were an integral part of San Diego, but they moved, to a city that barely even wants them. But LA Chargers sounds better on the billboards eh.

But I wasn't really talking about Liverpool, because I actually care about the broad scope of the game. I'm not in for just the glory nights and some pan European glamour league, I'm in it for loads more than that. Would I expect us to ever move from Liverpool or be called something else, of course not. But if the argument is that we're fine and sod the rest, that isn't for me.

I would very much worry about games being played all over the place, much like the NFL have started to do, where teams would be encouraged to give up home games so that we could have rounds played in Miami, Singapore, Melbourne etc. And I'd worry about teams not in glamourous locations not being invited to compete in your idea. I imagine there would be no place for the Green Bay's of this world in your big city InterCities Fairs Cup on steroids idea. And that's the problem. In attempting to move away from something you deem unfair (and it is unfair, I have no arguments with that) you're seeking to replace it with something that will also be artificial and rigged in favour of location and against leagues that have more big clubs (4 per country, etc). It would create different issues, and unlike issues people have with stuff that is 120 years old and at least has tradition and tribalism involved, we'd end up having issues with stuff that has nothing behind it and nothing of note that people would wish to save.

There have been loads of football teams that have moved. Including South Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Bolton, Grimsby and others.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relocation_of_association_football_teams_in_the_United_Kingdom

Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 