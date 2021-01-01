We should stay away from signing players who faced lengthy spells on the sidelines in the past



That significantly reduces the number of available players though.Injuries are a part of the game, some of them cant be helped and some of them arent the player of clubs fault. I keep reading people berating our medical team, like its their fault Harveys ankle snapped, Robbos shoulder popped out for Scotland, Salah went to AFCON or Gomez went on England dutyNearly every player around can face a spell on the sidelines and more often than not theyll suffer another one close to it, but if we rule out players whove had any kind of long term injury we could end up missing out. I remember all those years ago being desperate for us to sign Gundogan when he was at Dortmund, my mate was adamant he was too much of a risk because of his injuries and we needed someone whos never had an injury before. Eventually we ended up getting Keita who became the most injury prone player ever, City ended up getting years of 40-50 game seasons from Gundogan.