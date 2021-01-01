We should stay away from signing players who faced lengthy spells on the sidelines in the past
That significantly reduces the number of available players though.
Injuries are a part of the game, some of them cant be helped and some of them arent the player of clubs fault. I keep reading people berating our medical team, like its their fault Harveys ankle snapped, Robbos shoulder popped out for Scotland, Salah went to AFCON or Gomez went on England duty
Nearly every player around can face a spell on the sidelines and more often than not theyll suffer another one close to it, but if we rule out players whove had any kind of long term injury we could end up missing out. I remember all those years ago being desperate for us to sign Gundogan when he was at Dortmund, my mate was adamant he was too much of a risk because of his injuries and we needed someone whos never had an injury before. Eventually we ended up getting Keita who became the most injury prone player ever, City ended up getting years of 40-50 game seasons from Gundogan.