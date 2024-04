We should stay away from signing players who faced lengthy spells on the sidelines in the past



That significantly reduces the number of available players though.Injuries are a part of the game, some of them can’t be helped and some of them aren’t the player of club’s fault. I keep reading people berating our medical team, like it’s their fault Harvey’s ankle snapped, Robbo’s shoulder popped out for Scotland, Salah went to AFCON or Gomez went on England duty…Nearly every player around can face a spell on the sidelines and more often than not they’ll suffer another one close to it, but if we rule out players who’ve had any kind of long term injury we could end up missing out. I remember all those years ago being desperate for us to sign Gundogan when he was at Dortmund, my mate was adamant he was too much of a risk because of his injuries and we needed someone who’s never had an injury before. Eventually we ended up getting Keita who became the most injury prone player ever, City ended up getting years of 40-50 game seasons from Gundogan.