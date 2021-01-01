« previous next »
Bobsackamano

Today at 11:34:57 am
Would much rather we go for Olise than Kudus, he is a better player now with a higher ceiling and won't come with the AFCON bullshit every other year.
rafathegaffa83

Today at 11:54:08 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:30:13 am
Sounds like us protecting his price.

Or he's letting it be known he'll leave on a free for a massive payday
Garlic Red

Today at 11:56:14 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:18:58 am
We should stay away from signing players who faced lengthy spells on the sidelines in the past

That significantly reduces the number of available players though.

Injuries are a part of the game, some of them cant be helped and some of them arent the player of clubs fault. I keep reading people berating our medical team, like its their fault Harveys ankle snapped, Robbos shoulder popped out for Scotland, Salah went to AFCON or Gomez went on England duty

Nearly every player around can face a spell on the sidelines and more often than not theyll suffer another one close to it, but if we rule out players whove had any kind of long term injury we could end up missing out. I remember all those years ago being desperate for us to sign Gundogan when he was at Dortmund, my mate was adamant he was too much of a risk because of his injuries and we needed someone whos never had an injury before. Eventually we ended up getting Keita who became the most injury prone player ever, City ended up getting years of 40-50 game seasons from Gundogan.
Zlen

Today at 12:01:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:54:08 am
Or he's letting it be known he'll leave on a free for a massive payday

Perfectly fine with this scenario as long as we buy his replacement this summer.
Draex

Today at 12:01:50 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:56:14 am
That significantly reduces the number of available players though.

Injuries are a part of the game, some of them cant be helped and some of them arent the player of clubs fault. I keep reading people berating our medical team, like its their fault Harveys ankle snapped, Robbos shoulder popped out for Scotland, Salah went to AFCON or Gomez went on England duty

Nearly every player around can face a spell on the sidelines and more often than not theyll suffer another one close to it, but if we rule out players whove had any kind of long term injury we could end up missing out. I remember all those years ago being desperate for us to sign Gundogan when he was at Dortmund, my mate was adamant he was too much of a risk because of his injuries and we needed someone whos never had an injury before. Eventually we ended up getting Keita who became the most injury prone player ever, City ended up getting years of 40-50 game seasons from Gundogan.

Cheaty are proper dodgy though, I'm 99% sure in 20 years it will come out how they were on some sort of steds and illigal recovery stuff.
killer-heels

Today at 12:09:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:17:36 am
Salah expected to stay next season, says Ornstein.

Good news.
Felch Aid

Today at 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:17:36 am
Salah expected to stay next season, says Ornstein.

Run contract down and then off to Barca or PSG I reckon.
QC

Today at 12:12:32 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:11:02 pm
Run contract down and then off to Barca or PSG I reckon.

He will not be wanted by those clubs by that age.
Felch Aid

Today at 12:13:44 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:12:32 pm
He will not be wanted by those clubs by that age.

How old was Lewandoski when he moved to Barca?
Felch Aid

Today at 12:16:13 pm
Is Tosin Adarabioyo on Edwards radar or is his agent looking for Chelsea or Spurs to get him on silly wages?
Musketeer Gripweed

Today at 12:16:46 pm
If he wants to get a move like that, he'll need to have a great season next season. Which can only be good news.
