Don't know why people are flapping about the reaction. The paying crowd will be exercising their free speech, who cares what anyone else thinks.



Also we live in a system with a monarchy. It's not crazy therefore that this would happen. However we also live in a country with free speech where people are allowed to criticise the monarchy. We are allowed to have opposing views like many of the country does. I like that they have given us the opportunity for those inside Anfield to voice it. There will be some criticising any negative reaction, some defending our right to do so and praising us. All part of a valid conversation (granted there may be some nutters saying we shouldn't have the right to react this way, but they are just that, nutters)