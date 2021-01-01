Expect endless renditions of god save the king from the Brentford fans during the match.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah but videos of thousands of fans booing the national anthem is just going to be played constantly. Thats far more impactful than just knowing we didnt play it.
Don't know why people are flapping about the reaction. The paying crowd will be exercising their free speech, who cares what anyone else thinks.
I mean it's pretty stupid, but it's gonna be pretty funny tomorrowI do feel it was strong armed onto the club, mainly because of the line in the official statement which was " It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."Basically outright saying they know we are going to boo it and everyone knows it, so don't be surprised that we don't respect this occasion
