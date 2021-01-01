« previous next »
Online B0151?

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:25:25 am »
Don't know why people are flapping about the reaction. The paying crowd will be exercising their free speech, who cares what anyone else thinks.
Online tubby

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Expect endless renditions of god save the king from the Brentford fans during the match.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:26:04 am
Expect endless renditions of god save the king from the Brentford fans during the match.

Theyre not really twats in my experience but their songbook is a bit lower league/crap so I do fear there will be a bit of wind up shite being sung from them thinking theyre being hilarious.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:03 am
Yeah but videos of thousands of fans booing the national anthem is just going to be played constantly. Thats far more impactful than just knowing we didnt play it.

What it comes down to is the CLUB are SEEN to be doing the 'right thing' [parking my personal views for now]. So the press reports on it will be about the FANS and not the club. I don't love it, but it's clear in the announcement there's pressure on them to do this, and I think they've handled it about as well as they can. Over to the fans now to make their feelings clear.
Online B0151?

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:25:25 am
Don't know why people are flapping about the reaction. The paying crowd will be exercising their free speech, who cares what anyone else thinks.
Also we live in a system with a monarchy. It's not crazy therefore that this would happen. However we also live in a country with free speech where people are allowed to criticise the monarchy. We are allowed to have opposing views like many of the country does. I like that they have given us the opportunity for those inside Anfield to voice it. There will be some criticising any negative reaction, some defending our right to do so and praising us. All part of a valid conversation (granted there may be some nutters saying we shouldn't have the right to react this way, but they are just that, nutters)
Online B0151?

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:33:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:03 am
Yeah but videos of thousands of fans booing the national anthem is just going to be played constantly. Thats far more impactful than just knowing we didnt play it.
Who cares? Our fans would not be doing anything wrong, just some people disagree.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:56:45 am
I mean it's pretty stupid, but it's gonna be pretty funny tomorrow

I do feel it was strong armed onto the club, mainly because of the line in the official statement which was " It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."

Basically outright saying they know we are going to boo it and everyone knows it, so don't be surprised that we don't respect this occasion

I'm surprised they're going ahead and playing the national anthem. They know it'll get booed though and it will be pretty funny when that happens. Not surprised with the spineless comments though, everything the club does at the moment is spineless for some.
Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:35:55 am »
to be honest I intend to do the Pledge Saturday...I love its woody goodness and smell.
