Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65



Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.



Amazed he made it to 65, was a hard life for his organs that is for sure.Some lovely songs in amongst it all. Love the story of their original name Pogue Mahone and all the gaelic grannies complaining to the BBC, so we got The Kisses (Pogues) instead of "Kiss my arse"RIP