Author Topic: Dead musician tribute thread  (Read 4013 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #80 on: September 22, 2023, 10:09:20 am »
Quote from: only6times on September 21, 2023, 09:16:36 pm
Apt name.
The kind of name a hot Queens player with a Jewish name might choose.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65

Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
Thats really sad although I guess doesnt come as a huge surprise.

A Rainy Night in Soho is a beautiful song. RIP Shane
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:59:03 am
Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65

Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.

He was pictured in hospital recently and didnt look too good.
Offline Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:59:03 am
Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65

Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.

RIP Shane. He lived life to the full, I guess.

Fairytale has never been Christmas #1. This might be the year.

This was his best song. Just poetry in the final lines:  Still there's a light I hold before me // You're the measure of my dreams.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PSyL-TrD_2g?si=9p9oMRXl123bH6_i" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PSyL-TrD_2g?si=9p9oMRXl123bH6_i</a>
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:59:03 am
Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65

Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.

Amazed he made it to 65, was a hard life for his organs that is for sure.

Some lovely songs in amongst it all. Love the story of their original name Pogue Mahone and all the gaelic grannies complaining to the BBC, so we got The Kisses (Pogues) instead of "Kiss my arse"

RIP
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:03:35 pm
He was pictured in hospital recently and didnt look too good.

I remember watching him at Glastonbury in 1985, he didn't look to good then.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
He did well to make it that far.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:59:03 am
Shane MacGowan from The Pogues has passed away aged 65

Fairytale Of NY to be # 1 (again) this Christmas.

Wont see another one

The guy was a poet. Some of the best lyrics ever. Apart from Fairytale, theres The Body of an American, The Broad Majestic Shannon, Lullaby of London
Offline Snail

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
A true great.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:31:01 pm
He did well to make it that far.

Just after that, I checked the odds of FTONY being Xmas #1.

8/11

Not great and didn't bother. 10 mins later, the best odds I could see were 1/5

Offline damomad

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Losing Sinéad O'Connor and Shane MacGowan in the same year is a travesty.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:08:59 pm »
RIP Shane. As others have said, amazed he lasted this long but he leaves some wonderful work.
Offline Zeppelin

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm »
I was lucky enough to see them a couple of times in the 80s - once supporting Elvis Costello and another time when Shane was so pissed he could barely stand! They were still great though.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm »
Awww.  Gutted about this but definitely no surprise unfortunately.

Although, 65 is ancient in McGowan years :)

He has an incredible body of work.  Rum, Sodemy and the Lash is a magnificent album.  Was only listening to Jesse James in the car yesterday. :(

RIP
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
Calm as you like...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:29:55 pm
Awww.  Gutted about this but definitely no surprise unfortunately.

Although, 65 is ancient in McGowan years :)

He has an incredible body of work.  Rum, Sodemy and the Lash is a magnificent album.  Was only listening to Jesse James in the car yesterday. :(

RIP

It's like 650 normal human years.
Offline slaphead

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:55:20 pm »
I'm not a huge music fan but for me personally he was the best there was. Iconic voice and he told the story of the Irish beautifully. Songs like Thousands are Sailing were brilliant. No better music to listen to on a night out here.
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm »
Kind of a relief, he's been a cabbage for a few years now. Has looked awfully sick in any recent photos.
65 is no age, but much like my other hero Mark E Smith, he lived it hard so he can have no complaints. What an amazing life.  RIP

RIP to Geordie Walker from Killing Joke too. Died earlier this week. Great guitarist.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:15 pm
Calm as you like...

Deserves a nice outing tonight before we're bombarded with Fairytale of New York during the Christmas period. Not that I really have a problem with that.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm »
No one wouldve ever predicted him to outlive Kirsty... An absolute icon. Rum, sodomy is a masterpiece. Gutted to lose two Irish titans in one year.
Offline Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:10:30 pm »
My mate comes from his family's home village in Puckaun, Co. Tipperary. One Christmas he pops into his small local pub and finds Shane, Elvis Costello, Ronnie Wood and Christy Moore in the middle of a session. The barman gives Shane a flask of coffee, Shane downs it and starts a singsong, and everyone joins in. An hour later he falls off the stool and goes back drinking. And for the last 20-odd years when discussing music my mate says 'did I ever tell you of the time I sung with a Pogue and a Rolling Stone?'  :D
Offline archie

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:10:30 pm
My mate comes from his family's home village in Puckaun, Co. Tipperary. One Christmas he pops into his small local pub and finds Shane, Elvis Costello, Ronnie Wood and Christy Moore in the middle of a session. The barman gives Shane a flask of coffee, Shane downs it and starts a singsong, and everyone joins in. An hour later he falls off the stool and goes back drinking. And for the last 20-odd years when discussing music my mate says 'did I ever tell you of the time I sung with a Pogue and a Rolling Stone?'  :D

Hence, Fairytale of New York live at the point?

Shane, I love you baby too.

Class
Online Slick_Beef

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
The Pogues are one of the few bands that I have basically listened to all my life, every since my dad used to play them in the car when I was a kid.  I never get tired of them,  Shane's voice is so unique.. you can hear anger, sadness, energy but also warmth, humor and sentimentality. Every word he sings seems loaded with feeling and it's fascinating to me. I can still remember the first time I heard The Band Played Waltzing Matilda, I found it so moving. Their first three albums and the EP are fantastic, as well as all the collaborations with the Dubliners. Sickbed of Cuchuliann or Body of an American would probably be my favourite songs but it changes all the time!

I saw the Pogues live in about 2004 and it was.. not great. Shane was barely able to stand and just mumbled into the mic. Would have loved to have seen them in the 80s, the recordings of their early live concerts sound electrifying.

A complicated and difficult person by all accounts but he certainly made his mark. RIP Shane!
Online stjohns

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 05:56:39 pm »
RIP, you genius.
Saw Shane early evening about 1999 in an-otherwise empty bar in Campden. He was slumped on the counter getting a bollocking from the landlord and looked like an ambulance job then. Astonished he made 65.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:26 pm by stjohns »
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
I saw him playing with The Popes at The Paradise in Boston,not the greatest show,turned up way late and the crowd was annoying as a bit college boy,plastic irish but still glad  i got to see them.Hopefully we'll  get an afternoon jukebox tribute down the pub Saturday. 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7loBPuRjVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7loBPuRjVo</a>
