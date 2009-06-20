The Pogues are one of the few bands that I have basically listened to all my life, every since my dad used to play them in the car when I was a kid. I never get tired of them, Shane's voice is so unique.. you can hear anger, sadness, energy but also warmth, humor and sentimentality. Every word he sings seems loaded with feeling and it's fascinating to me. I can still remember the first time I heard The Band Played Waltzing Matilda, I found it so moving. Their first three albums and the EP are fantastic, as well as all the collaborations with the Dubliners. Sickbed of Cuchuliann or Body of an American would probably be my favourite songs but it changes all the time!



I saw the Pogues live in about 2004 and it was.. not great. Shane was barely able to stand and just mumbled into the mic. Would have loved to have seen them in the 80s, the recordings of their early live concerts sound electrifying.



A complicated and difficult person by all accounts but he certainly made his mark. RIP Shane!