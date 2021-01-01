« previous next »
The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted  (Read 185 times)

The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
Today at 10:27:17 pm
After a great suggestion, we should have two post-match threads. All the inbred crying wankstains can whine like little shitbags and people that want to talk about the game can have a chat here.


Stick to your own fucking crying thread wankers.



So. For the game. Ignoring the obvious Red card. Did well enough first half.  Second half, sucker punch, but we did caputulate. We were piss poor.


But these lads have been heroes and we've been amazing. Be nice wouldn't it on a Liverpool website if you could just have a chat about the Reds without every c*nts and his wanky mate being a c*nt.
Poor.

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:31 pm
Here's a suggestion, ease off ripping Liverpool fans and stick to partying in Karaoke bars with yer bitter blue bellend mates....
Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:23 pm
Lets just rename the forum to RedAndWhiteAndy.com and be done with it.

Stop getting your knickers in a twist about people moaning. So what? You cant stop it. Turn your phone off and do something nice rather than try and bend the internet into your will. Half arsed rants about teenagers babbling shite on the internet, if you want to do it - at least make it interesting or get ChatGPT to write the posts. 

Grade F - piss poor
Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:37:06 pm
Everyone loves a moan. Some moan about the game, then others moan about them moaning about the game. Then others get sick of those two sets of people moaning, so they moan about them...

  :rollseyes
