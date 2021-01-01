« previous next »
The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted  (Read 471 times)

Andy @ Allerton!

The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
After a great suggestion, we should have two post-match threads. All the inbred crying wankstains can whine like little shitbags and people that want to talk about the game can have a chat here.


Stick to your own fucking crying thread wankers.



So. For the game. Ignoring the obvious Red card. Did well enough first half.  Second half, sucker punch, but we did caputulate. We were piss poor.


But these lads have been heroes and we've been amazing. Be nice wouldn't it on a Liverpool website if you could just have a chat about the Reds without every c*nts and his wanky mate being a c*nt.
Pistolero

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm »
Here's a suggestion, ease off ripping Liverpool fans and stick to partying in Karaoke bars with yer bitter blue bellend mates....
JamesG L4

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
Lets just rename the forum to RedAndWhiteAndy.com and be done with it.

Stop getting your knickers in a twist about people moaning. So what? You cant stop it. Turn your phone off and do something nice rather than try and bend the internet into your will. Half arsed rants about teenagers babbling shite on the internet, if you want to do it - at least make it interesting or get ChatGPT to write the posts. 

Grade F - piss poor
Son of Spion

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Everyone loves a moan. Some moan about the game, then others moan about them moaning about the game. Then others get sick of those two sets of people moaning, so they moan about them...

  :rollseyes
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm
Here's a suggestion, ease off ripping Liverpool fans and stick to partying in Karaoke bars with yer bitter blue bellend mates....

Not really fanatics if they spend all their time slagging off their team they are supposed to be fanatical about are they?

And yeah. I have mates that are blues. So what?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Lets just rename the forum to RedAndWhiteAndy.com and be done with it.

Stop getting your knickers in a twist about people moaning. So what? You cant stop it. Turn your phone off and do something nice rather than try and bend the internet into your will. Half arsed rants about teenagers babbling shite on the internet, if you want to do it - at least make it interesting or get ChatGPT to write the posts. 

Grade F - piss poor

You're right mate. Proper fans just slag the club, the city, the owners, the manager off. They are super-duper fans. The bestest ever fans in the history of super-fandoism.

I am just so sad that I can't join this bunch of super-duper brilliant fans that are real ones because I want to get behind the team and the manager

But I bet they are superduper-duper-duperist better fans than fans that support the team in any way

:)

Super.
Dim Glas

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Always love the passive aggressiveness of your threads.

Youre the best fan in the world andy, ok, we get it. Stop starting threads about it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
Always love the passive aggressiveness of your threads.

Youre the best fan in the world andy, ok, we get it. Stop starting threads about it.

That's the thing though isn't it.

I'm clearly not. But giving the team a bit of slack is something that is somehow bad.

You just do you, kid.
afc turkish

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm
Then others get sick of those two sets of people moaning, so they moan about them...

  :rollseyes

Only the moaners remoan...
kloppismydad

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:08:58 am »
Andy@Allerton is a top Red, and he needs the forum to know it! :)
StL-Dono

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:23:37 am »
FFS...

I clicked on the thread out of curiosity related to topic. 

What a waste. 
Rosario

Re: The wheels have fell off a bit, Ted
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:02:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm
Everyone loves a moan. Some moan about the game, then others moan about them moaning about the game. Then others get sick of those two sets of people moaning, so they moan about them...

  :rollseyes

Nailed it perfectly! Its a vicious circle that ends up with everyone even people who think they dont moaning about something.
