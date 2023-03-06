« previous next »
Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 617 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 57,356
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:14:18 pm »
Draft on standby tonight Haze, just in case?  ;D
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:14:18 pm
Draft on standby tonight Haze, just in case?  ;D

Happy to start it tonight but somehow, I think we all have more interesting things to do this evening.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:36:04 pm
Happy to start it tonight but somehow, I think we all have more interesting things to do this evening.

Might have to put it off til Tuesday after that result  :D

Gonna pick this in round 1


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
If any Mancs want to join, may I suggest Seven Brides (Sisters) for Seven Brothers.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,491
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
Who else we missing from the most recent film one? Nicholls86 and Gripweed?
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:55:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm
Who else we missing from the most recent film one? Nicholls86 and Gripweed?

Nicholls, Telekon, and Max. I've PMed them all.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm »
Max PM'd me yesterday, he's sitting this one out.

Happy to start this officially on Tuesday morning but will try and get the thread set up tonight.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm
Max PM'd me yesterday, he's sitting this one out.

Happy to start this officially on Tuesday morning but will try and get the thread set up tonight.

I've told all the guys I PMed they have 'til Monday to get in on it, so maybe leave drawing the order til tomorrow morning. Possible we get some late arrivals.

Also, where's Nick the draft whore?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm
Who else we missing from the most recent film one? Nicholls86 and Gripweed?
Sorry was away this weekend... I'll happily watch this... or IN if room x
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,297
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm
Might have to put it off til Tuesday after that result  :D

Gonna pick this in round 1


Joking aside, I could easily actually pick that as my opening gambit

Incredible movie.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,865
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm »
Surely we need a new catagory which is must include the number 7 in the title?
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
Doesn't look like we're getting any more joining, bar Nicholls. I had a few replies of interest, but no solid bites. Telekon still not been online for a week either. Hopefully he's all good.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:08:12 pm »
I said I'd be up for this - can't see my name on the draft order list?
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:08:12 pm
I said I'd be up for this - can't see my name on the draft order list?

Sorry, now updated.

I'll get the draft order sorted shortly and we can start officially at 9.00am tomorrow but obviously picks can be made in the meantime.

I won't be online much during the day but we normally give a bit of leeway in terms of times for first picks anyway
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,865
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
First pick?

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm »
Snow Shite & The 7 mentality dwarves?

Sorry, that was really bad. :D
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
There were 17 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

Draex
Samie
Classycarra
Betty
Lobo
killer-heels
Hazell
Andy@Allerton
Musketeer Gripweed
NICHOLLS1986
Lastrador
Sheer Magnetism
red mongoose
John_P
RobbieRedman
Chakan
Buck Pete

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:33:11 pm
Snow Shite & The 7 mentality dwarves?

Sorry, that was really bad. :D

I laughed  ;D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,491
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm »
Oh god, the burden of choice. Now I see I'm third, suddenly the mind goes blank for my pick!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 87,065
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
Ooof long wait for me
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,984
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:07:34 pm »
Whats the situation behind using some of the previous picks from other posters in the pre 80s draft? Frowned upon or inevitable?
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,353
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:11:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:07:34 pm
Whats the situation behind using some of the previous picks from other posters in the pre 80s draft? Frowned upon or inevitable?

Its only your own previously made picks you cant use. Everybody elses are fair game.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
