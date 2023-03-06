Draft on standby tonight Haze, just in case?
Happy to start it tonight but somehow, I think we all have more interesting things to do this evening.
Who else we missing from the most recent film one? Nicholls86 and Gripweed?
Max PM'd me yesterday, he's sitting this one out.Happy to start this officially on Tuesday morning but will try and get the thread set up tonight.
Might have to put it off til Tuesday after that result Gonna pick this in round 1
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I said I'd be up for this - can't see my name on the draft order list?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]