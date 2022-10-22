« previous next »
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Liverpool vs Manchester United

Sunday March 5th, 4.30pm, Anfield

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adam Nunn, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.


It isnt the despair that kills you, they say, but the hope. This season has been a yo-yo with the odd game or two looking like a renaissance might be around the corner only for the same issues to kick back in whenever we play someone decent.

One team thats become used to that feeling is Man United, whove deservedly been the butt of our jokes for most of the last nine seasons. They ran out 2-1 winners in an August game that was preceded by a march against the Glazers and began by Martinez chopping down Salah inside two minutes, after which point we never really got back into the game. I got a text from a Manc-supporting mate after the game and replied: Lets see what happens when you come to Anfield.

Well, that game is upon us now and the teams feel a world away from the ones responsible for a 9-0 aggregate score last season. We've generally looked exhausted, listless, unfocused and disjointed while theyve lost one in 11 in the league, to leaders Arsenal, as Casemiro has added authority to the midfield, Rashford is hitting what could be a career peak and Sancho has begun to look like he might not be a colossal waste of money after all. They look like theyve finally got a good manager in and they just picked up their first silverware for a few years which will put the team on a mental high.

But this is far from cut and dried. The clubs league record over the last five games is pretty much equal and our defence, which has looked so shaky this season, has kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league despite the team as a whole not playing well. Even the capitulation against Real came after we dominated the first half an hour, and we've repeatedly had periods in games this season when we've suddenly flicked a switch and looked lethal again, if only for a few minutes.

So what will the teams look like? I think well play much the same 11 as against Wolves, with Robbo coming in for Tsimikas and Hendo for Elliott (this may seem unlikely given Harvey's counterprssing stats but I think Fabinho's performance last night wiill give Klopp the incentive to start him with Hendo in a game this big). Bobby is fit again and is and could come into the front three, as could Gakpo.

As for the Mancs, they should start with De Gea in goal, Dalot and Shaw flanking Varane and Martinez at the back, Casemiro next to Fred in the midfield two, Fernandes at the pivot with Rashford, Weghorst and Anthony ahead. Weakened midfield or not, we have to come at them early, set the tone and have Nunez look to bully their back four at every opportunity.

Were six points off the Champions League places with a goal in hand, and while winning it this year looks a long, long way off right now, a win here would be a huge step in the right direction, especially with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City coming up in the next five weeks. With Qatar lining up a multibillion-pound bid for them while our own organisation is a bit up in the air, we dont know what the future will hold for each club, but its Man United at home. That should be incentive enough.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Thanks SM - how times have changed since last season, I hope we can get after them - throw the kitchen sink at them, hope Jota is fit enough to launch into them. It's going to come down to keepers and goal-scorers, De Gea and Rashford v Alisson and Mo







Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Just get 3 points.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 01:11:39 am
Can't remember the last time I said this since Klopp got here, but a draw wouldn't be the worst result. We can't really afford it after the Palace result, but they're the better side this season and in good form (without setting the world alight).

I reckon it probably will end a draw as well.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 01:30:10 am
Batter them
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 02:21:57 am
I would change Elliot for Henderson, the rest of the team stays the same. For the question on Robbo for Kostas, I don't mind either. We got this and we have been showing it. We are showing glimpses of our old self each game including the first 25 against Madrid in that loss, this could be it. I am also so glad this is at Anfield!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 05:07:39 am
Oof! Bundle of nerves for this one. A win would be delicious.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 07:43:40 am
thanks for the OP sheer

as said, 4 clean sheets has been great, but their form has been off the scale - and they say when a team plays one game poorly and still gets a win then it's usually a sign that that team is getting the breaks because of their form and not through luck or chance

2-2? 3-2 us?

just can't see there being no goals and it's a game that's going to be/should be played at 100mph

come on lads  :scarf
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 07:51:24 am
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a great op sheer! Obviously they are on a good run but they often seem to get by and are not a great team. They have had a run of soft goals going their way. We need to ensure we do not add to this! Defence looked generally better on Wednesday but we are still close to being suicidal when playing out.
I would take 0-0 at half time and see us take more chances in the second half as they tire. Will be there and am hoping to see a narrow win. Hope Darwin can win his battle on Martinez through height. They are good defenders but short. Another dead ball goal for us seems likely.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:05:10 am
Pretty sure every man and his dog in the utd fanbase and the media expect them to win, so im going to love it when we twat them 4:0
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:08:38 am
We'll win this
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:09:57 am
Kavanagh and Coote - fucking hell. At least they're not actually the ref but the pair of them should be banned from our games. Couple of Mancs as well, no way they'd put up with it.

Need Anfield to be a bear pit for this like City/Everton games.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:11:47 am
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:21:57 am
I would change Elliot for Henderson, the rest of the team stays the same. For the question on Robbo for Kostas, I don't mind either. We got this and we have been showing it. We are showing glimpses of our old self each game including the first 25 against Madrid in that loss, this could be it. I am also so glad this is at Anfield!

Pretty much my take on it aswell. I do think Robbo is coming back in tho.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:15:47 am
Feeling warmly confident here, these fuckers are due a karmic twatting. 3-1 with Nunez getting a couple. Lovely stuff.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:31:40 am
Bring on yer Manchester United,
Bring on yer Cockneys by the score,
and we'll take you two by two and we'll kick fuck out of you,
'Cos Liverpools the team that we adore!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:02:43 am
Into these dirty fucking c*nts  redmen. The vilest of the vile, rats!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:03:10 am
Cant believe how almost identical our goals for and against are and yet all reports (and general eye tests) would suggest there a far more cohesive team than us this season.

Dont think were as bad as we sometimes think and I dont think theyre as good as has been made out. What they are is clinical in the big moments and quite resilient/lucky when under pressure. Im sure well get decent chances. We just have to take them and not leave ourselves open to their counters.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:17:00 am
They'll have a go at the start and then slowly drop back and play on the counter with Rashford.  Expecting Robertson and Henderson to come back in, but dunno if we'll go with Jota or Gakpo through the middle.  Jota usually plays well against Utd but he might need a bit of a rest after playing as long as he did against Wolves.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:20:29 am
Jota i think may be our best option as a sub.
Have a feeling he will score coming off the bench
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:22:40 am
I keep thinking that Utd are getting points at a rate that their play doesn't deserve, as they dont look that great when you watch them. However, I am beginning to worry that it might just be my in built bias  ;D

Watching them against the Saudi's they are really much better defensively than they have been for some time, as a team, not just individually. They jostle and press teams, particularly if you get the ball close to their box, surroundly players with the ball and Rashford is on a streak at the moment. Lets hope its over for a while now.

We have the style of players to hurt them (Nunez when he comes inside against the short arsed CB that everyone raves about for example), but we play such and exposed defence at times I worry that it plays into their fast break counter style.
Can't say I am looking forward to this one.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:32:47 am
We will win.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:55:20 am
Get the first goal. When we actually bother our arses to do that, we usually win. So get the first goal.

Incredibly bad vibes from Coote as VAR, but up the reds nonetheless.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:01:35 am
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:22:40 am
I keep thinking that Utd are getting points at a rate that their play doesn't deserve, as they dont look that great when you watch them. However, I am beginning to worry that it might just be my in built bias  ;D

Watching them against the Saudi's they are really much better defensively than they have been for some time, as a team, not just individually. They jostle and press teams, particularly if you get the ball close to their box, surroundly players with the ball and Rashford is on a streak at the moment. Lets hope its over for a while now.

We have the style of players to hurt them (Nunez when he comes inside against the short arsed CB that everyone raves about for example), but we play such and exposed defence at times I worry that it plays into their fast break counter style.
Can't say I am looking forward to this one.

Under Ole the gameplan was basically the same but they were badly coached, although they finished 2nd one year. Ten Hag is a good coach so they're well drilled which they haven't been since at least the inevitable Mourinho downfall.

They play with 12 men every week so they only need to be decent to get results.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:04:49 am
Let's up our levels against this crowd so the ref or VAR cannot be part of the conversation. We are a long way off the form that allowed us to thrash them last year and on the other hand they actually have some confidence these days as even go a goal behind won't dent them too much. It's the beginning of a tough run of games for us as the the next four weeks could make or break any hopes for saving the year. Got to manage the game better as they are good enough to take full advantage of our errors n the spaces we let teams drive buses through. If we go 2-0 up can we close the deal for once? If we go behind will heads and the crowd just drop? It's all about confidence really as we know we are a better team than we have shown this season but even the stadium seems to be in shock on occasions. I would take a draw right now and that statement just proves my point as confidence is brittle. We could knock them out in the first 20 minutes but then do a Mcgregor and fall flat on our faces.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:19:13 am
Something tells me we will win

Not logic, or form or anything stupid like that. Just my gut..
We will raise our game and not put a foot wrong against these that are having a dynasty building season apparently

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:24:36 am
Jürgen's pre-match presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_h3P_0PFUyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_h3P_0PFUyA</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_h3P_0PFUyA

:)
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:26:56 am
Already feel nerves just thinking about this. Hate them and hate playing them. Being from a family of Manc supporters always makes this game the worse. I presume they will play on the counter. Will we be able to deal with that?

Could be a game changer for us if we win.

Please please please win.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:41:04 am
Shafted by PGMOL again before a ball is kicked again.

Going to be a miracle if we even get a point.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:43:33 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:26:56 am
Already feel nerves just thinking about this. Hate them and hate playing them.

Could be a game changer for us if we win.

Please please please win.

This ^.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:45:18 am
Utd will sit back and soak up the pressure and counter us. Its on us to make our chances count.
This will be the best drilled Utd  team since 2016 coming to Anfield and we've  still no idea  which Liverpool team will turn up, the one that played City or the one that played Real.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:46:33 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:45:18 am
Utd will sit back and soak up the pressure and counter us. Its on us to make our chances count.
This will be the best drilled Utd  team since 2016 coming to Anfield and we've  still no idea  which Liverpool team will turn up, the one that played City or the one that played Real.


If the one that played Real turns up we'll fucking smoke them in about twenty minutes
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:49:14 am
Coote on VAR and Madly refereeing.  :butt  Like a 12th man for United.

Seeing one of our's break that shithead cheating runt Fernandes in two would be nice.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:50:14 am
Allison
Trent
Robertson
Konate
VVD
Fabinho
Henderson
Bajetic
Nunez
Jota
Salah

Think that's the team, think our crowd will be massive in this game, 1-0 Liverpool.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:53:39 am
We're on the up.

Better squad all 'round.

Better manager.

Home advantage - The Kop, 12th man etc.

Was that convincing?  ???
