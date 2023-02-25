A lot of people have asked me my views of the leadership contest. Truthfully, I have been incredibly hurt so far. Hurt originating with the statements @_KateForbes has made and since stood by. I, like most people in Scotland, could not care less about someones religion. (1/10)If your faith says you cannot drink alcohol, then dont. If your religion says you cannot enter same sex marriage, then dont. If your religion does not allow for abortion, then do not have one. (2/10)However, the moment you use your religion to justify voting against me having access to any of the above, then it is you who is showing intolerance. (3/10)What you practice in your own time, and how you subscribe to live your life is your business, but as a lawmaker, if you choose to allow your religion to try and deny me my basic human rights, then you make it my business. (4/10)The idea that Kate is being persecuted, or that there is a witch hunt or unionist media plot against her is utterly fanciful at best and a dangerous conspiracy theory at worst. (5/10)Holding candidates to account, and scrutinising what they have said themselves - on camera, voluntarily, as a pitch to be the next FM of Scotland - is not abuse. (6/10)Had a candidate said they do not believe in racially mixed marriages we would rightly be horrified - so why is my marriage still considered fair game? (7/10)How I, and others, are expected to have faith in a leader who unashamedly and publicly believes the love between my wife and I should not be legally recognised, is beyond me (8/10)Where there has since been shallow calls for, and promises of tolerance made, I find myself thinking of what Humza has said and understood for years: I dont want to be tolerated, I want to be equal. (9/10)Kate hasnt just jeopardised a lot of activists and members, she has alienated swathes of the population before shes even started. We need, and should expect, better judgement, communication, and leadership skills if we are to ever convince others of independence. (10/10)Spot on from Mhairi Black. It's really not that complicated - you have the right to hold whatever beliefs you want and voters have the right to reject you if they disagree.