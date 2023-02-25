A lot of people have asked me my views of the leadership contest. Truthfully, I have been incredibly hurt so far. Hurt originating with the statements @_KateForbes has made and since stood by. I, like most people in Scotland, could not care less about someones religion. (1/10)
If your faith says you cannot drink alcohol, then dont. If your religion says you cannot enter same sex marriage, then dont. If your religion does not allow for abortion, then do not have one. (2/10)
However, the moment you use your religion to justify voting against me having access to any of the above, then it is you who is showing intolerance. (3/10)
What you practice in your own time, and how you subscribe to live your life is your business, but as a lawmaker, if you choose to allow your religion to try and deny me my basic human rights, then you make it my business. (4/10)
The idea that Kate is being persecuted, or that there is a witch hunt or unionist media plot against her is utterly fanciful at best and a dangerous conspiracy theory at worst. (5/10)
Holding candidates to account, and scrutinising what they have said themselves - on camera, voluntarily, as a pitch to be the next FM of Scotland - is not abuse. (6/10)
Had a candidate said they do not believe in racially mixed marriages we would rightly be horrified - so why is my marriage still considered fair game? (7/10)
How I, and others, are expected to have faith in a leader who unashamedly and publicly believes the love between my wife and I should not be legally recognised, is beyond me (8/10)
Where there has since been shallow calls for, and promises of tolerance made, I find myself thinking of what Humza has said and understood for years: I dont want to be tolerated, I want to be equal. (9/10)
Kate hasnt just jeopardised a lot of activists and members, she has alienated swathes of the population before shes even started. We need, and should expect, better judgement, communication, and leadership skills if we are to ever convince others of independence. (10/10)https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1629125518007189504.html
Spot on from Mhairi Black. It's really not that complicated - you have the right to hold whatever beliefs you want and voters have the right to reject you if they disagree.