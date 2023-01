I went with Tiger Woods, but easily could have chosen a few others.



Some of the thinking about Woods is the before and after. Before Woods a lot of golfers could compete at or near to the top and they were far from athletic specimens. Hand eye coordination etc. yes, but Woods ushered in a new era of athleticism into the sport, so that nowadays it is rare to see a top golfer who isnít in shape, athletically.



In addition to changing that side of the game, Woods boosted the interest in the sport to such a degree that earnings before and after are worlds apart too.



When Woods was at his early peak, there was a large gap between him and the rest. As Woods got older others followed suit and started to catch up, but he changed the game.