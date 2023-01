As so many others have said over the years, the Leppings Lane end should have been demolished after the disaster of 1989.



Sadly, the narrative since then has always tried to blame the fans rather than the fundamentally flawed design of that end with its bottle-neck causing tunnel. Throw in poor policing and/or stewarding and continuing to use that end is akin to playing Russian roulette.



There has been so much arse-covering and deflection since 1989 that all those very lucky escapes by a number of fanbases using that end leading up to '89 have been forgotten and lessons simply have not been learned. The reality is that the Leppings was and still is a death trap. It should have been demolished long ago, with a new, well designed and safe stand replacing it.



Of course, if they'd done the right thing it would also have been like admitting that it was a death trap all along and completely unfit for purpose. So, it's much easier and more convenient to blame the fans instead.



Anyway, I'm just glad that no one died the other night. No doubt some will be traumatised though.