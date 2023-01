Not too sure hearing some of them being interviewed and that.



I bet they do.Like I said in the head choppers thread,that stand should've been demolished 30rs ago,fuck knows how they've let it happen again but at the very least it should be closed until further notice.Wednesdays fans were all over twitter defending it and blaming the guy who posted the picture,trying to claim he only posted it because of the score,the tweet was posted at HT when the score was level.