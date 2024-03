His best game remains the 7-0 against Utd by a country mile. He's been nowhere close to those heights since. End of the day though, he's fifth choice forward and still contributing with double figures. We don't win the Carabao without him.



I think this kind of highlights the frustrations with him. We've seen what he is capable of. But that 7-0 is still somewhat of a freak result. He's gone through patches of decent form but it doesn't feel like he's nailed down a spot of developed as a player 18 months later.Strangely, I also feel like his versatility hasn't even proved to be much of an asset as we'd expected. Some of the other forwards have looked more adaptable and better when shifted away from preferred positions. I just find him quite a conundrum.