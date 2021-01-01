« previous next »
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  History Maker.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:02:10 pm
The absolute fucking state of some of the posts in here, people that have never kicked a ball in their lifes talking complete and utter dogshit, that's the great problem of the internet, giving equal power voices to people who are absolutely fucking clueless.
By your logic, Michael Edwards should not be our DOF because he is judging players when he never played the game as a pro. Ditto Klopp, a German second division player at best and Lijnders, who never played the game as a pro, should not tell world class footballers what to do because they never reached that level.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Nobody is blaming him directly for the loss but this is Liverpool and we should demand the best. He's been at the club a while and is he an upgrade on Divock, i don't think so.
Online darragh85

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 07:05:45 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:02:10 pm
The absolute fucking state of some of the posts in here, people that have never kicked a ball in their lifes talking complete and utter dogshit, that's the great problem of the internet, giving equal power voices to people who are absolutely fucking clueless.

people giving their opinion on a message board. yea that hasnt been happening for 30 years now. 

Offline shook

  not stirred
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 07:02:44 pm
Don't know. He has been racking up minutes since Jota's injury. He just hasn't looked right.

Like someone else said in the other thread, I think it is the opposite of the poster you quoted. He has played actually a lot of minutes covering for Jota/Nunez, even Diaz. I could be wrong though. Part of the reason he scored so much in the EL/EFL was he was the one given the minutes rather than the others. So he is a bit mentally fatigued. Need some of these players back.
Offline wemmick

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:01:31 pm
All the "analyses" as to what he should have done there were nitpicking ffs. The ball reached Elliott just fine and the chance was still there. I swear if Elliott and Gakpo swapped places in that exact situation the blame would still be on Gakpo lol.

If you guys notice we scored off 2 deflections and 1 rebound. Maybe the players contributing to those goals should have done better too? There were a million times in the second half when we got into  dangerous positions only for someone to fuck up the final ball, but I guess it's Gakpo on the bench who was at fault.
Harvey was probably the wrong choice of pass. He didn't trust himself to shoot or pass back across the box with his right foot. That's not Gakpo's fault, but that is something he should be aware of. Counter attacks often break down when Harvey is in the inside right channel.
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:04:07 pm
Also the whole team were just fucking passing around in the second half like a training session. But somehow the guy who came on at 2-1 took all the blames for showing no urgency.

Again, no one's blaming him (I don't think?).

It's just confirmation of what some (including myself) have thought of him as a player for a while. He was piss poor. So were many others. But this is his thread.
Online Shankly998

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm »
Nothing against the lad he's an ok squad player but not what we really need if we could swap him in the summer for a pacey right forward I'd do it.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 07:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:46:56 pm
The 5v2 was annoying but it's not the bigger issue IMO, the bigger issue is that he just jogs around waiting for someone to give him the ball. If you're an elite forward you can get away with that but when you're a rotation option coming into a game where everyone else is exhausted, it's inexcusable.

Basically this.
Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:44:57 pm
I don't know why Danns isn't playing above Gakpo.

He's a kid I know but from his fleeting appearances so far, he is much more in sync with the style of play and that's to be expected as they are taught a similar system in the youth teams.

With that in mind, regardless of his age, he's a more natural fit to this team over Gakpo. Add to the fact he looks capable in front of goal and his link up play has been excellent, it just doesn't make sense to bring on Gakpo who at best is only ever a passenger.

Danns makes things happen. We've got to seriously start thinking about the future here, cut our losses with Gakpo but give Danns the best opportunity to impress the new manager.
Because he 18 coming back from a concussion. Gakpo showed he a PL quality Attacker. I prefer him wider not through the middle. Danns has barely played. Nunez going wide because he was tired was part of the issue
Online PEG2K

  Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:07:44 pm
Again, no one's blaming him (I don't think?).

It's just confirmation of what some (including myself) have thought of him as a player for a while. He was piss poor. So were many others. But this is his thread.
The thread jumped 2 fucking pages after the game. For a subbed on player, who didn't do any worse than Diaz and Nunez since the 75th minute. We conceded 3 goals during that time. It's the striker's fault eh? 
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 07:13:56 pm »
You just aren't reading my posts so I'll end it here. You're strangely angry when anyone criticises Gakpo though, dunno if you're Dutch or something, but all the best.
Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,028
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 07:15:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:12:50 pm
The thread jumped 2 fucking pages after the game. For a subbed on player, who didn't do any worse than Diaz and Nunez since the 75th minute. We conceded 3 goals during that time. It's the striker's fault eh?

You his mum or something? Diaz and Nunez got us to 2-1 up, Nunez with 2 assists. Not that they were brilliant mind, but they still impacted the game.

Gakpo came on and we lost all control, he can't retain possession, that's on him. Then you add spaffing the 5 vs 2 it's a poor showing.
Online robertobaggio37

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,155
  But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 07:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:49:56 pm
I don't get how people can say its a management signing and not backed by DOF?

Lijnders on the record saying he's pretty much his signing.
Online DHRED

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 07:16:53 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:05:45 pm
people giving their opinion on a message board. yea that hasnt been happening for 30 years now.

But its the great problem of the internet. Not hate speech, cybercrime, hacking. Liverpool fans espousing their opinions on an online forum.
Online PEG2K

  Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:13:56 pm
You just aren't reading my posts so I'll end it here. You're strangely angry when anyone criticises Gakpo though, dunno if you're Dutch or something, but all the best.
I did the same in Keita's thread back then. I just fucking hate it when players were wrongfully criticised by braindead knee-jerkers after these types of games.

By going in this thread criticising him, you're kind of insinuating that he should have done more to put us ahead by 2 3 goals (lol). Well guess what? His sub performance against City was actually worse than this one, and I criticised him for that one too. But he received less criticism for that game than this one. You see the problem now?
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm »
Nope.

It's not braindead knee-jerkery when you've been saying the same thing about the same player for months. I'm not insinuating shit, he was just crap. Go and look at my posts in the match thread if you want my thoughts on the game - we were shit.  But this is Gakpo's thread and he was shit so I'm going to post it in here. 
Online darragh85

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 07:16:53 pm
But its the great problem of the internet. Not hate speech, cybercrime, hacking. Liverpool fans espousing their opinions on an online forum.

judging by his username, he probably has some disdain for commoners giving their opinions.
Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,267
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:18:56 pm
I did the same in Keita's thread back then. I just fucking hate it when players were wrongfully criticised by braindead knee-jerkers after these types of games.


This is absolutely comical from what is basically a Darwin Nunez hate account. Practice what you preach eh?
Online PEG2K

  Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 07:24:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:23:32 pm
This is absolutely comical from what is basically a Darwin Nunez hate account. Practice what you preach eh?
Fuck you.
Online Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 07:24:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:23:32 pm
This is absolutely comical from what is basically a Darwin Nunez hate account. Practice what you preach eh?

Keita was basically very very good for us when fit. Gapko has been ok.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,476
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm »
I just dont think he is very good.
Online Bread

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 07:25:49 pm »
I've defended Gakpo in the past, but tonight he deserves the pelters. Complete lack of intensity and carelessness with the ball from him absolutely crippled us.
Online Red Eyed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:02:10 pm
The absolute fucking state of some of the posts in here, people that have never kicked a ball in their lifes talking complete and utter dogshit, that's the great problem of the internet, giving equal power voices to people who are absolutely fucking clueless.

Don't need to be a chef to know the food tastes bad.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 07:27:06 pm »
It isn't braindead kneejerky reactions read back through the thread. Cody has talent but doesn't have the work rate to match imo. He's also prone to taking shots on when it's better to pass. I'd understand if he had a Stevie G type goal scoring record from outside the box but he doesn't.

He needs to improve or else he'll be shown the door by the new manager it's that simple.
Online Garlic Red

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:12:50 pm
The thread jumped 2 fucking pages after the game. For a subbed on player, who didn't do any worse than Diaz and Nunez since the 75th minute. We conceded 3 goals during that time. It's the striker's fault eh?

Are you mad? You come on as a sub to bring energy, change the game, have an impact. Díaz and Darwin rightly looked knackered, thats what happens when you start a game of that type of intensity.

Just accept it, he was dog shit off the bench. Its OK to admit he was crap and not have to drag other players into it. If you want to criticise other players, go to their thread and call them out. Gakpos sub appearance was woeful. Hes had a really underwhelming season based on a really promising start.
Online Haggis36

  purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,560
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 07:28:10 pm »
He's not at fault for the result, firstly let's be clear on that. But the 5 vs 2 and his performance as a whole is just a symptom of a much larger problem with him. Leaving aside for a minute his level/ability, stylistically he's just the absolute antithesis of a Liverpool forward.

He's not quick, he's not particularly strong (ridiculous really, given his size) and he plays with zero intensity. It means he spends far too much time on the absolute periphery of games not affecting things and then when the ball does come to him, he seems to consistently make poor decisions (perhaps because he's so scarcely involved in play). A lot was made of our improvement in form after he came into the side last season, but I think that had more to do with Jones and to a lesser extent Bajcetic than it did Gakpo - he had games like this last season too, where he was getting 9-10 touches a game and was just completely anonymous. One thing you would say is his pressing seemed much better last season, whereas currently he is not putting in anywhere close to the required effort on that front, which is part of the reason he's drawing so much ire right now in my opinion.

He's nominally our fifth choice forward yes, but he still plays a boatload of minutes due to injuries and the number of games we have (in fact he's played the third most minutes of our attackers this season), so his level needs to be better than it is. And it can be. But I still don't see him ever really properly fitting into a Liverpool side - he absolutely has his qualities and strengths, but they're not ones that are well suited to a side that looks to play with intensity in attack and defence, and whatever set-up/formation the new manager brings in, I don't see us moving away from that central identity.
Online JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 07:31:05 pm »
Its not a knee jerk reaction to his poor game, but I really dont think Gakpo is of the required standard. Hes scored a few goals but he just doesnt suit our style of play. Definitely need to have Danns ahead of him going forward.
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 07:31:13 pm »
Quote from: JP! on March 15, 2024, 11:36:35 am
He isn't as clinical nor as talented as Salah (few are), he doesn't press or score at the same level as Jota, he doesn't work as hard or do the unpredictable like Diaz, and he doesn't offer Nunez's pace and overall threat. 

He's some sort of 7/10 mix of the four, a Minamino type player to me (I'm not making a direct comparison in ability, more position in the squad and output, before I get more shrieking hysteria in reply) but he was signed and heralded with much more fanfare, including terms like 'the missing link'. That's the side of it I don't get, and I've not really seen anything to make me think otherwise.  He feels a man without a role in this team - in many ways it seems like he was signed for the previous iteration of this team. I find him often one-paced and ponderous. Gibbon's post is a great example of what drives me mad about him. There's no urgency to his game. I can see he's skilled but he feels like an anomaly in this team.

I posted this after he scored two goals. Was I knee-jerking then?  He's clearly #5 out of 5 and is little more than a good backup imo.
Online MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm »
I've defended him as well so it's not kneejerk. Today, he was so poor that it was like playing with 10 men and that's someone that we brought on.
Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  Seis Veces
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm »
I like Gakpo quite a bit so just saying it in general, but I hate the 'well you've never played the game' shout. It should really go both ways then, so you aren't aloud to praise anyone if they do something good.  Thought Quansah played well today, but then again, what do I know, I've never played the game, at a meaningful level anyway. Might as well just shut the forum down because if none of us have ever played the game before all this conversation has been a little pointless.
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:36:11 pm
I like Gakpo quite a bit so just saying it in general, but I hate the 'well you've never played the game' shout. It should really go both ways then, so you aren't aloud to praise anyone if they do something good.  Thought Quansah played well today, but then again, what do I know, I've never played the game, at a meaningful level anyway. Might as well just shut the forum down because if none of us have ever played the game before all this conversation has been a little pointless.

And of course, former players like Carragher, Warnock and McManaman, as well as luminaries like Micah Richards, are fucking oracles, while Frank Lampard has just won his fifth La Liga.
Online Penfold78

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 07:38:57 pm »
Been following this club for long enough to see him for what he is. He is an absolute Vladimir Smicer. Hell be in and out of form, hell be loathed and loved, and he will make his mark in a final or two.
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 07:38:57 pm
Been following this club for long enough to see him for what he is. He is an absolute Vladimir Smicer. Hell be in and out of form, hell be loathed and loved, and he will make his mark in a final or two.

So you're saying we'll go 3-0 down to AC in the Europa final?
Offline rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,998
  Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 07:40:27 pm »
Said it a while back, he's right at the front of the queue to be moved on when Xabi comes in.

A real nadir of a performance, as ineffective as it gets (almost Kuyt-esque) and a liability on top.

Robertson's welcome on his first day ("finally, a good Dutch player") seems painfully unfunny now.
Online Penfold78

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 07:41:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:39:21 pm
So you're saying we'll go 3-0 down to AC in the Europa final?

You wouldnt put it past us!!
Offline JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:40:27 pm
A real nadir of a performance, as ineffective as it gets (almost Kuyt-esque) and a liability on top.

Kuyt often scored vs United :D
