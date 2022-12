Picked a better player anyway!



Lobo’s turn I believe.



I have been staring at hands of Santa and Figo for many minutes and they generally seem similar. The Santa has a similar olive skin. The physique is similar too.



Since it is from his official page, Ill allow this. Edit: I have also PM'ed Luis Figo on Facebook to check if this is true.



Der Tiger was no slouch either though. Probably one of my favourite players ever. Players like him who could completely intimidate the opposition AND pass like a dream rarely exist nowadays.Anyway, if anyone needs an emergency player change at any point then ask in here. I want everyone to enjoy the draft and not get stuck in any dead ends.I was doing exactly this last night and thought the same about his handsI also checked his instagram and he posted the same picture there, so seems pretty legit.If Figo replies to you this could go down as one of the great RAWK draft moments