« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread  (Read 3085 times)

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,775
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:32:20 am
Didn't notice you'd changed the entire pick! Usually that's not allowed, but as it's a silly Christmas draft I don't mind it. Maybe everyone can have one get out of jail free card in case of a fuck up - provided it's in the same round.

Talking of, I've messed up myself because I didn't read my own rules properly and have snookered myself on a player I need. Unless anyone objects, I'd like to put Effenberg back on the market and swap another guy in.

Thought it was an invalid pick, in which case, I'd have need to pick again anyway. Not fussed either way, like you say 'Tis the season of goodwill to all drafters (hopefully!). Don't mind about swapping Effenberg out if you want, who wants to run these things draconianly anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,775
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm »
Oh and Christmas jumpers presumably don't count as festive outfits?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 12:07:20 pm
Thought it was an invalid pick, in which case, I'd have need to pick again anyway. Not fussed either way, like you say 'Tis the season of goodwill to all drafters (hopefully!). Don't mind about swapping Effenberg out if you want, who wants to run these things draconianly anyway.

It was just the category that was invalid, but it's all good with me. Think it's nice to allow some leeway when dealing with these more complex multi-category drafts. Will change mine now. Someone else can enjoy der Tiger

Modric in, Effenberg out.

Currently keeping my streak of punning the name of every player I pick  :D  Can't wait to get to Salihamidić
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 12:12:53 pm
Oh and Christmas jumpers presumably don't count as festive outfits?

Generally speaking no, but if it's a really really good one then PM me and I might be lenient. Don't want anyone to struggle with this round.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:19:20 pm »
Sorry chaps was out early this morning, picked just now.

The Joseph Jesus Mary Church whatshisface pick is a humdinger!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 