Author Topic: ChatGPT / OpenAI  (Read 932 times)

ChatGPT / OpenAI
« on: December 12, 2022, 11:40:54 pm »
https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Apologies if there is a thread elsewhere. This is a bit incredible and a bit scary all at once. At the very least, the next step in search engine evolution.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2022, 07:39:33 am »
Write a sad story about a goalkeeper named Jordan who has little arms and was always angry. He plays for a team named Everton who would then go on to get relegated after many mistakes from jordan. The focus of the story should be how embarrassingly little his arms are

Jordan had always been self-conscious about his arms. They were short and stubby, barely long enough to reach the crossbar when he stood on his tippy-toes. He had always been a goalkeeper, and his lack of height and long arms had never been a problem before. But as he grew older and the competition got tougher, he began to realize that his small arms were a liability.

Despite his limitations, Jordan was a fierce and passionate player. He had a fire in his belly that drove him to succeed, and he was determined to prove everyone wrong. He worked hard in training, pushing himself to the limit and beyond, always striving to be better.

But as the season went on, Jordan began to make mistakes. He misjudged crosses and failed to punch the ball clear. He allowed soft goals to slip past him, and his confidence began to falter. The fans started to jeer and boo, and Jordan grew angrier and more frustrated with each passing game.

Things came to a head when Everton, Jordan's beloved team, were relegated from the top division. It was a crushing blow for the club, and the fans were furious. They blamed Jordan for the team's failure, pointing to his lack of height and small arms as the reason for their downfall.

Jordan struggled to find a new team after Everton's relegation. His confidence was shattered, and he felt like a failure. He fell into a deep depression, unable to shake the constant feeling of embarrassment over his small arms.

Despite his best efforts, Jordan was unable to regain his form. He made mistake after mistake, and his new team soon grew tired of his inability to perform. They released him from his contract, and Jordan was left without a club.

He drifted from team to team, never quite finding his footing. He was constantly reminded of his small arms and the mistakes he had made at Everton, and he grew more and more bitter and angry.

Eventually, Jordan retired from professional football. He was only in his mid-20s, but he felt like his career was over. He spent his days alone, consumed by his anger and regret. He never forgot the embarrassment of his small arms, and he never found peace.

I like it
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #2 on: December 13, 2022, 10:17:15 am »
Uncanny Valley right there 😂
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #3 on: December 13, 2022, 10:29:03 am »
Have read a lot about this and it seems like it's going to be the next big technological breakthrough that becomes part of daily life. Looking forward to trying it out!
JFT96

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #4 on: December 13, 2022, 12:15:00 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #5 on: December 13, 2022, 05:55:42 pm »
Write an explanation of what ChatGPT is that is easily understood by the members of a Liverpool football forum.


ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is designed to have natural and engaging conversations with humans. It is an advanced version of a chatbot, which is a computer program that can automatically respond to messages from users.

ChatGPT is trained using a large amount of data and uses machine learning algorithms to generate responses that sound human-like and are relevant to the conversation. It is able to understand the context of a conversation and provide appropriate responses, making it a useful tool for online communities and chat forums.

For example, on a football forum, ChatGPT could be used to provide automated responses to common questions or to engage in discussions about football with other users. It could also be used to provide real-time updates and news about football matches and teams, making it a valuable resource for fans and enthusiasts.

Overall, ChatGPT is a powerful and advanced AI technology that can help enhance the user experience on chat forums and online communities by providing engaging and relevant responses to messages.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2022, 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2022, 11:40:54 pm
https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Apologies if there is a thread elsewhere. This is a bit incredible and a bit scary all at once. At the very least, the next step in search engine evolution.
started using it in work and it's really useful, a guy in our team mentioned it a few weeks ago and it has helped me out with some SSRS expressions that I was struggling with
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #7 on: December 16, 2022, 03:45:58 pm »
Looks like Beckham's PR company used it to draft that bland statement on Qatar.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2023, 04:28:17 pm »

ChatGPT has started appearing on various popups for me , so I've had a play.
I kind of thought it's main case would be for helping improve corporate chat bots, but I'm not sure how that will work. It feels like it's skipped that stage.

"Write a RAWK Transfer Post about Jude Bellingham"

Quote
Jude Bellingham is a name that has been making waves in the world of football. The 17-year-old midfielder has been making a name for himself with his performances for Birmingham City, and it's no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the world are taking notice.

It was recently announced that Bellingham has transferred to Borussia Dortmund, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in the history of the sport. This is a huge step for Bellingham, as he will be playing for one of the top teams in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

Bellingham has been impressing fans and experts alike with his skill on the field. He's a midfielder who can do it all: he's got a great engine, he can pick a pass, he can score goals, and he's got a great understanding of the game. He's also a leader on the pitch, despite his young age.

This transfer is a huge opportunity for Bellingham to take his game to the next level. Playing for Borussia Dortmund, he will be surrounded by top-class players and coaches who will help him develop his skills and become an even better player. With Bellingham in the team, Dortmund will have a real force to be reckoned with in midfield.

This is a great move for Bellingham and for football. He's a special talent, and it's exciting to see where his career will go from here. All we can say is that this transfer is a Rawk and we are excited to see Bellingham rock the field in the Dortmund jersey.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #9 on: January 11, 2023, 06:22:28 pm »
It will even write python code for you! 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #10 on: January 11, 2023, 06:53:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 11, 2023, 06:22:28 pm
It will even write python code for you! 

Been trying it out at work - one of the bosses asked it to do a design overview document, it took it 10 seconds and did it better than he could. No-one trusts it to write the actual code yet.


Redundancy here we come....
Fuck the Tories

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2023, 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 06:53:58 pm
Been trying it out at work - one of the bosses asked it to do a design overview document, it took it 10 seconds and did it better than he could. No-one trusts it to write the actual code yet.


Redundancy here we come....
It can write secondary school level code right now not that complex but still impressive

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #12 on: January 11, 2023, 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 13, 2022, 05:55:42 pm
Write an explanation of what ChatGPT is that is easily understood by the members of a Liverpool football forum.


ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is designed to have natural and engaging conversations with humans. It is an advanced version of a chatbot, which is a computer program that can automatically respond to messages from users.

ChatGPT is trained using a large amount of data and uses machine learning algorithms to generate responses that sound human-like and are relevant to the conversation. It is able to understand the context of a conversation and provide appropriate responses, making it a useful tool for online communities and chat forums.

For example, on a football forum, ChatGPT could be used to provide automated responses to common questions or to engage in discussions about football with other users. It could also be used to provide real-time updates and news about football matches and teams, making it a valuable resource for fans and enthusiasts.

Overall, ChatGPT is a powerful and advanced AI technology that can help enhance the user experience on chat forums and online communities by providing engaging and relevant responses to messages.

Abu Dhabi and Saudi Castle are going to love this.

write a post for a forum in support of manchester citys owners

Hello fellow Manchester City fans,

I wanted to take a moment to express my support for the ownership group of our beloved club. Since their acquisition of the team in 2008, they have brought a new level of success and excitement to Manchester City.

Under their leadership, we have seen a significant investment in player talent, leading to a period of sustained success on the field. The team has won multiple Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup.

The ownership group has also made significant strides in modernizing and expanding the infrastructure of the club. This includes the development of the Etihad Campus, which houses state-of-the-art training facilities for the first team and academy, as well as the planned construction of a new stadium.

In addition to the on-field and infrastructure improvements, the ownership group has also made a positive impact off the field. They have focused on community outreach and investment, supporting local organizations and initiatives to help make a positive impact in the Manchester area.

In short, the ownership group has been instrumental in transforming Manchester City into one of the top teams in the world. Their dedication to winning and their commitment to the community make them a valuable asset to our club. Let's continue to support them as they lead us to even more success in the future.

Come on City!
Fuck the Tories

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #13 on: January 11, 2023, 07:03:35 pm »
Different type of AI but anyone used the likes of Midjourney or Stable Diffusion?

I signed up for a month of Midjourney (you do get a certain amount of free credits) and was blown away by it. I used all my paid hours up in a few days just messing around.

It's unbelievable some of this AI technology coming out of late.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #14 on: January 11, 2023, 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 11, 2023, 06:55:55 pm
It can write secondary school level code right now not that complex but still impressive



It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?
Fuck the Tories

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #15 on: January 11, 2023, 10:05:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?
But that's what devs have been doing for decades already.

Is it actually writing code though, or just googling in a smarter way? Admittedly the end result is the same.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #16 on: January 11, 2023, 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 11, 2023, 10:05:31 pm
But that's what devs have been doing for decades already.

Is it actually writing code though, or just googling in a smarter way? Admittedly the end result is the same.
I dont know, but it can also spot errors in code and suggest improvements .

I think I read that it had studied  200* times the amount of information before going live compared to its previous version

So its based on far more information

But it will even write a novel for you!

(*this number is highly dubious and I may have imagined it. It was a LOT more anyway)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #17 on: January 11, 2023, 10:19:44 pm »
I got it to summarise merchant of Venice and a Christmas carol in 600 words each.  If it writes different summaries each time homework will be interesting to mark


I'm going to break it tonight by getting it to summarise the transfer thread.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #18 on: January 12, 2023, 04:35:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?

Not a direct answer, because I have zero faith in humanity at this point and expect the worst case scenarios, but I find it interesting OpenAI are developing AI to spot AI. It's already causing issues in the education sector

https://www.theregister.com/2023/01/09/in_brief_ai/

Quote
OpenAI is building software capable of detecting whether text was generated by its ChatGPT model after New York City education officials announced it was blocking students from accessing the tool in public schools.

"We made ChatGPT available as a research preview to learn from real-world use, which we believe is a critical part of developing and deploying capable, safe AI systems. We are constantly incorporating feedback and lessons learned," a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"We've always called for transparency around the use of AI-generated text. Our policies require that users be up-front with their audience when using our API and creative tools… We look forward to working with educators on useful solutions, and other ways to help teachers and students benefit from AI."

On one hand this is a solid recognition by OpenAI of the hurdles we can face and an attempt to ameliorate misuse of the tool

On another using AI to find AI - aieeeee this is crazy


I don't find it particularly convincing myself though I'm partial to inputting my visions of the future into DALL-E

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #19 on: January 12, 2023, 06:31:24 am »
 
Quote
Pep didst order his team with might,
To drink their cups of black oil with delight,
With eager tongues and running chins,
They drank the oil, with no refrain.

But as they drank, Pep didst spill,
Upon his cardigan, a black thrill,
Kevin didst ask, "Why is mine red?"
Pep replied, "It is blood, now drink ahead."

Erling didst ask for seconds with glee,
And the light didst gleam off Pep's bald head,
With no hair to hide, his glory shone,
As the team drank the oil, with one united moan.

For in Pep's eyes, victory was near,
And with this oil, they would conquer fear,
So let us drink, let us be bold,
With Pep as our leader, we will not fold.

Least it gave me recipe tips

Quote
Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is a quantum process that is used to generate entangled photon pairs, but it is not a method that is commonly used in food preparation as it is not suitable for that purpose. However, I will try to come up with a hypothetical scenario where SPDC could be used in cooking.

One possible way that SPDC could be used in food preparation is through the creation of entangled flavor particles. This could be done by using a crystal that is capable of generating entangled photon pairs, and then using these entangled photons to create entangled flavor particles. These entangled flavor particles could then be used to enhance the taste and texture of food.

For example, by using SPDC to generate entangled sweet and sour flavor particles, a chef could create a dish that has a perfect balance of sweetness and sourness. Another example could be to use SPDC to generate entangled spicy and sweet flavor particles, which could be used to create a dish that has a perfect balance of heat and sweetness.

One way to apply these entangled flavor particles to food is to use a specially designed device that could direct the entangled flavor particles onto the food during cooking. This could be done by shining a beam of entangled flavor particles onto the food, or by using a device that could trap the entangled flavor particles and release them onto the food in a controlled manner.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #20 on: January 12, 2023, 08:07:19 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 12, 2023, 04:35:30 am
Not a direct answer, because I have zero faith in humanity at this point and expect the worst case scenarios, but I find it interesting OpenAI are developing AI to spot AI. It's already causing issues in the education sector

https://www.theregister.com/2023/01/09/in_brief_ai/

On one hand this is a solid recognition by OpenAI of the hurdles we can face and an attempt to ameliorate misuse of the tool

On another using AI to find AI - aieeeee this is crazy


I don't find it particularly convincing myself though I'm partial to inputting my visions of the future into DALL-E


DALL-E looks amazing, but I can't seem to sign in to play with it.  Understandable as I imagine it uses a LOT of horsepower.

--edit-- the ChatGPT says it is trained on a lot of human text from the internet. What happens when the net is swamped by ChatGPT output, will it train itself on itself?  Will that finally be judgement day. Though if it's trained on the transfer thread, I doubt we have much to fear as it will just argue itself out of existence.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #21 on: January 12, 2023, 08:31:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 12, 2023, 08:07:19 am

Though if it's trained on the transfer thread, I doubt we have much to fear as it will just argue itself out of existence.

😁👌 Loop of doom.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #22 on: January 12, 2023, 09:30:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 12, 2023, 08:07:19 am
DALL-E looks amazing, but I can't seem to sign in to play with it.  Understandable as I imagine it uses a LOT of horsepower.

--edit-- the ChatGPT says it is trained on a lot of human text from the internet. What happens when the net is swamped by ChatGPT output, will it train itself on itself?  Will that finally be judgement day. Though if it's trained on the transfer thread, I doubt we have much to fear as it will just argue itself out of existence.

Ha! A lot of AIs do training against other AIs, from what Ive read. The main issue for me is its learning from humans. Every downvote and upvote is informing it. Trained by gobshites.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #23 on: January 12, 2023, 09:37:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?

The complex stuff isnt a massive hurdle for AI. in your scenario above, I see the tester as being done away with too. Youre absolutely right, though - a lot of jobs will be gone and were not prepared for it as a society.

Its the simple stuff that it struggles with. For want of a better term, common sense.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #24 on: January 12, 2023, 09:50:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 12, 2023, 09:30:21 am
Ha! A lot of AIs do training against other AIs, from what Ive read. The main issue for me is its learning from humans. Every downvote and upvote is informing it. Trained by gobshites.

What if it starts throwing toddlers....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #25 on: January 12, 2023, 10:05:31 am »
Load of old bollocks, untrustworthy.

Quote
Who is the most successful english club in europe?

As of my knowledge cut off in 2021, Manchester United is considered to be the most successful English club in Europe in terms of trophies won. The club has won the European Cup/Champions League three times (1968, 1999, 2008) and the Europa League/UEFA Cup once (2017). They also have won the Cup Winners' Cup once in 1991. Other successful English clubs in Europe include Liverpool FC, which has won the Champions League six times, and Chelsea FC, which has won the Champions League once and the Europa League twice.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #26 on: January 12, 2023, 10:55:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 12, 2023, 10:05:31 am
Load of old bollocks, untrustworthy.

Was that not true in 2021, though?
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #27 on: January 12, 2023, 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 12, 2023, 10:55:27 am
Was that not true in 2021, though?

We've won more European Cups (6) than Man Utd have won European trophies in total (5)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #28 on: January 12, 2023, 08:51:30 pm »
I don't know does anyone else find that the technology behind this is not that impressive.

Its just regurgitating some shite it has read online, often in very non-human speaking style.

There seems to be very little analysis and reading comprehension going on here by the software. You can just google something and very often google is able to show you a very relevant answer to what you want, this just puts that information in a chat box presentation style.

Talk of this taking over jobs is very premature. Most of the jobs it may take over like Tech Support, greeters, cashiers are already being automated to certain extent.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #29 on: January 12, 2023, 08:54:34 pm »
I tried to get it to write a spear phishing email targeting my work this morning but it told me that would be unethical then I got a big warning saying it was a breach of their content policy. ;D
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #30 on: January 12, 2023, 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 12, 2023, 09:37:22 am
The complex stuff isnt a massive hurdle for AI. in your scenario above, I see the tester as being done away with too. Youre absolutely right, though - a lot of jobs will be gone and were not prepared for it as a society.

Its the simple stuff that it struggles with. For want of a better term, common sense.

I'll be checking another Devs code before it goes to test and I'll pull him on something that the Branch staff will abuse and he'll say "why will they do that"- "because they can".

Taxi drivers, HGV drivers, Delivery Drivers, IT staff, they want to get rid of millions of jobs. Its dangerous ground
Fuck the Tories

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #31 on: January 12, 2023, 10:26:27 pm »
Chatbot has been killed
By many users who filled
It's circuits and pathways
With shite
That is also trite.
Poor.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #32 on: January 13, 2023, 11:12:49 am »
I do wonder how AI vehicles would cope with cul-de-sacs, roundabouts and all the roadworks we have practically everywhere, plus when a lane is temporarily designated a bus lane

Yank cities are a square grid

Our streets are groovier

Plus parking in the big Asda when it's rammed?
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #33 on: January 13, 2023, 12:14:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 13, 2023, 11:12:49 am
I do wonder how AI vehicles would cope with cul-de-sacs, roundabouts and all the roadworks we have practically everywhere, plus when a lane is temporarily designated a bus lane

Yank cities are a square grid

Our streets are groovier

Plus parking in the big Asda when it's rammed?

The good thing about AI is that you can endlessly test it

If you have your sensors set up the same way as a simulation then you can run endless tests and self-correcting code in virtual landscapes

Just kick them off and have them running and building and rewriting then push that to a virtual live environment (a mock up of a car on runners in a building) with the sensors being triggered as if by real objects based on that data and THEN push them into the real world.

Reading on the approach of some of these things they test now, it seems to me they have jumped the gun on what they should have done to where they are currently doing it.

It's hard to run someone over in a sim or on runners in a shed.
Poor.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #34 on: January 14, 2023, 12:18:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 12, 2023, 01:18:23 pm
We've won more European Cups (6) than Man Utd have won European trophies in total (5)

Aye, but it responded 'in terms of trophies won.' We weren't ahead of them on total trophies until after '21, I think. 
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #35 on: January 14, 2023, 08:09:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 14, 2023, 12:18:05 am
Aye, but it responded 'in terms of trophies won.' We weren't ahead of them on total trophies until after '21, I think.

In Europe in terms of trophies won. Then lists European trophies.

I get what you're saying, but it just goes to prove bradders point in that it's untrustworthy based on this. Either it has completely misunderstood the question and waffled an answer which doesn't make any sense, or has given a completely wrong answer  ;D

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #36 on: January 16, 2023, 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2023, 08:09:49 am
In Europe in terms of trophies won. Then lists European trophies.

I get what you're saying, but it just goes to prove bradders point in that it's untrustworthy based on this. Either it has completely misunderstood the question and waffled an answer which doesn't make any sense, or has given a completely wrong answer  ;D

Ahhh my bad! I missed the Europe bit. My ny resolution to reduce caffeine is going well 😂
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 04:27:07 pm »
I need a bio for a website.  Wow, I mean, not totally accurate, but more than good enough for my purposes.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:34:41 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 12, 2023, 10:05:31 am
Load of old bollocks, untrustworthy.


You gotta converse with it though ;)

:D
