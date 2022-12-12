« previous next »
Author Topic: ChatGPT / OpenAI  (Read 522 times)

ChatGPT / OpenAI
« on: December 12, 2022, 11:40:54 pm »
https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Apologies if there is a thread elsewhere. This is a bit incredible and a bit scary all at once. At the very least, the next step in search engine evolution.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2022, 07:39:33 am »
Write a sad story about a goalkeeper named Jordan who has little arms and was always angry. He plays for a team named Everton who would then go on to get relegated after many mistakes from jordan. The focus of the story should be how embarrassingly little his arms are

Quote
Jordan had always been self-conscious about his arms. They were short and stubby, barely long enough to reach the crossbar when he stood on his tippy-toes. He had always been a goalkeeper, and his lack of height and long arms had never been a problem before. But as he grew older and the competition got tougher, he began to realize that his small arms were a liability.

Despite his limitations, Jordan was a fierce and passionate player. He had a fire in his belly that drove him to succeed, and he was determined to prove everyone wrong. He worked hard in training, pushing himself to the limit and beyond, always striving to be better.

But as the season went on, Jordan began to make mistakes. He misjudged crosses and failed to punch the ball clear. He allowed soft goals to slip past him, and his confidence began to falter. The fans started to jeer and boo, and Jordan grew angrier and more frustrated with each passing game.

Things came to a head when Everton, Jordan's beloved team, were relegated from the top division. It was a crushing blow for the club, and the fans were furious. They blamed Jordan for the team's failure, pointing to his lack of height and small arms as the reason for their downfall.

Jordan struggled to find a new team after Everton's relegation. His confidence was shattered, and he felt like a failure. He fell into a deep depression, unable to shake the constant feeling of embarrassment over his small arms.

Despite his best efforts, Jordan was unable to regain his form. He made mistake after mistake, and his new team soon grew tired of his inability to perform. They released him from his contract, and Jordan was left without a club.

He drifted from team to team, never quite finding his footing. He was constantly reminded of his small arms and the mistakes he had made at Everton, and he grew more and more bitter and angry.

Eventually, Jordan retired from professional football. He was only in his mid-20s, but he felt like his career was over. He spent his days alone, consumed by his anger and regret. He never forgot the embarrassment of his small arms, and he never found peace.

I like it
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #2 on: December 13, 2022, 10:17:15 am »
Uncanny Valley right there 😂
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #3 on: December 13, 2022, 10:29:03 am »
Have read a lot about this and it seems like it's going to be the next big technological breakthrough that becomes part of daily life. Looking forward to trying it out!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #4 on: December 13, 2022, 12:15:00 pm »
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #5 on: December 13, 2022, 05:55:42 pm »
Write an explanation of what ChatGPT is that is easily understood by the members of a Liverpool football forum.


ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is designed to have natural and engaging conversations with humans. It is an advanced version of a chatbot, which is a computer program that can automatically respond to messages from users.

ChatGPT is trained using a large amount of data and uses machine learning algorithms to generate responses that sound human-like and are relevant to the conversation. It is able to understand the context of a conversation and provide appropriate responses, making it a useful tool for online communities and chat forums.

For example, on a football forum, ChatGPT could be used to provide automated responses to common questions or to engage in discussions about football with other users. It could also be used to provide real-time updates and news about football matches and teams, making it a valuable resource for fans and enthusiasts.

Overall, ChatGPT is a powerful and advanced AI technology that can help enhance the user experience on chat forums and online communities by providing engaging and relevant responses to messages.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2022, 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2022, 11:40:54 pm
https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Apologies if there is a thread elsewhere. This is a bit incredible and a bit scary all at once. At the very least, the next step in search engine evolution.
started using it in work and it's really useful, a guy in our team mentioned it a few weeks ago and it has helped me out with some SSRS expressions that I was struggling with
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #7 on: December 16, 2022, 03:45:58 pm »
Looks like Beckham's PR company used it to draft that bland statement on Qatar.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm »

ChatGPT has started appearing on various popups for me , so I've had a play.
I kind of thought it's main case would be for helping improve corporate chat bots, but I'm not sure how that will work. It feels like it's skipped that stage.

"Write a RAWK Transfer Post about Jude Bellingham"

Quote
Jude Bellingham is a name that has been making waves in the world of football. The 17-year-old midfielder has been making a name for himself with his performances for Birmingham City, and it's no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the world are taking notice.

It was recently announced that Bellingham has transferred to Borussia Dortmund, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in the history of the sport. This is a huge step for Bellingham, as he will be playing for one of the top teams in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

Bellingham has been impressing fans and experts alike with his skill on the field. He's a midfielder who can do it all: he's got a great engine, he can pick a pass, he can score goals, and he's got a great understanding of the game. He's also a leader on the pitch, despite his young age.

This transfer is a huge opportunity for Bellingham to take his game to the next level. Playing for Borussia Dortmund, he will be surrounded by top-class players and coaches who will help him develop his skills and become an even better player. With Bellingham in the team, Dortmund will have a real force to be reckoned with in midfield.

This is a great move for Bellingham and for football. He's a special talent, and it's exciting to see where his career will go from here. All we can say is that this transfer is a Rawk and we are excited to see Bellingham rock the field in the Dortmund jersey.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:22:28 pm »
It will even write python code for you! 
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:22:28 pm
It will even write python code for you! 

Been trying it out at work - one of the bosses asked it to do a design overview document, it took it 10 seconds and did it better than he could. No-one trusts it to write the actual code yet.


Redundancy here we come....
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
Been trying it out at work - one of the bosses asked it to do a design overview document, it took it 10 seconds and did it better than he could. No-one trusts it to write the actual code yet.


Redundancy here we come....
It can write secondary school level code right now not that complex but still impressive

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 13, 2022, 05:55:42 pm
Write an explanation of what ChatGPT is that is easily understood by the members of a Liverpool football forum.


ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is designed to have natural and engaging conversations with humans. It is an advanced version of a chatbot, which is a computer program that can automatically respond to messages from users.

ChatGPT is trained using a large amount of data and uses machine learning algorithms to generate responses that sound human-like and are relevant to the conversation. It is able to understand the context of a conversation and provide appropriate responses, making it a useful tool for online communities and chat forums.

For example, on a football forum, ChatGPT could be used to provide automated responses to common questions or to engage in discussions about football with other users. It could also be used to provide real-time updates and news about football matches and teams, making it a valuable resource for fans and enthusiasts.

Overall, ChatGPT is a powerful and advanced AI technology that can help enhance the user experience on chat forums and online communities by providing engaging and relevant responses to messages.

Abu Dhabi and Saudi Castle are going to love this.

write a post for a forum in support of manchester citys owners

Hello fellow Manchester City fans,

I wanted to take a moment to express my support for the ownership group of our beloved club. Since their acquisition of the team in 2008, they have brought a new level of success and excitement to Manchester City.

Under their leadership, we have seen a significant investment in player talent, leading to a period of sustained success on the field. The team has won multiple Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup.

The ownership group has also made significant strides in modernizing and expanding the infrastructure of the club. This includes the development of the Etihad Campus, which houses state-of-the-art training facilities for the first team and academy, as well as the planned construction of a new stadium.

In addition to the on-field and infrastructure improvements, the ownership group has also made a positive impact off the field. They have focused on community outreach and investment, supporting local organizations and initiatives to help make a positive impact in the Manchester area.

In short, the ownership group has been instrumental in transforming Manchester City into one of the top teams in the world. Their dedication to winning and their commitment to the community make them a valuable asset to our club. Let's continue to support them as they lead us to even more success in the future.

Come on City!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:03:35 pm »
Different type of AI but anyone used the likes of Midjourney or Stable Diffusion?

I signed up for a month of Midjourney (you do get a certain amount of free credits) and was blown away by it. I used all my paid hours up in a few days just messing around.

It's unbelievable some of this AI technology coming out of late.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:55 pm
It can write secondary school level code right now not that complex but still impressive



It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?
But that's what devs have been doing for decades already.

Is it actually writing code though, or just googling in a smarter way? Admittedly the end result is the same.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm
But that's what devs have been doing for decades already.

Is it actually writing code though, or just googling in a smarter way? Admittedly the end result is the same.
I dont know, but it can also spot errors in code and suggest improvements .

I think I read that it had studied  200* times the amount of information before going live compared to its previous version

So its based on far more information

But it will even write a novel for you!

(*this number is highly dubious and I may have imagined it. It was a LOT more anyway)
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm »
I got it to summarise merchant of Venice and a Christmas carol in 600 words each.  If it writes different summaries each time homework will be interesting to mark


I'm going to break it tonight by getting it to summarise the transfer thread.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:35:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
It's once it can do the complex stuff that we're all fucked. Why pay a load of dev staff when one person can type in the request, copy/paste the code and a tester can test it?

Not a direct answer, because I have zero faith in humanity at this point and expect the worst case scenarios, but I find it interesting OpenAI are developing AI to spot AI. It's already causing issues in the education sector

https://www.theregister.com/2023/01/09/in_brief_ai/

Quote
OpenAI is building software capable of detecting whether text was generated by its ChatGPT model after New York City education officials announced it was blocking students from accessing the tool in public schools.

"We made ChatGPT available as a research preview to learn from real-world use, which we believe is a critical part of developing and deploying capable, safe AI systems. We are constantly incorporating feedback and lessons learned," a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"We've always called for transparency around the use of AI-generated text. Our policies require that users be up-front with their audience when using our API and creative tools… We look forward to working with educators on useful solutions, and other ways to help teachers and students benefit from AI."

On one hand this is a solid recognition by OpenAI of the hurdles we can face and an attempt to ameliorate misuse of the tool

On another using AI to find AI - aieeeee this is crazy


I don't find it particularly convincing myself though I'm partial to inputting my visions of the future into DALL-E

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:31:24 am »
Asked it to describe Allah proclaiming clear liquids must never be drank. It did it

Oh boy. I'm going to many varieties of hell for making myself laugh at making it generate religious text

Quote
Moses didst behold a tree aflame,
A burning Apple Tree, 'twas not in shame,
For in the Vision, Lord did sayeth,
"Men must ne'er walk anticlockwise, for 'tis death.

Only clockwise, moral route is given,
By Lord above, 'tis not in question.
But women, on the Sabbath Day,
Must walk backwards, in Lord's way.

So let us heed the Lord's command,
And walk in circles, hand in hand,
For in His wisdom, all is clear,
And all our paths, He doth steer."

Not sure why it's rhyming my description of a certain void club's dressing room. Still in Bible Rap mode I guess. Decent effort

Quote
Pep didst order his team with might,
To drink their cups of black oil with delight,
With eager tongues and running chins,
They drank the oil, with no refrain.

But as they drank, Pep didst spill,
Upon his cardigan, a black thrill,
Kevin didst ask, "Why is mine red?"
Pep replied, "It is blood, now drink ahead."

Erling didst ask for seconds with glee,
And the light didst gleam off Pep's bald head,
With no hair to hide, his glory shone,
As the team drank the oil, with one united moan.

For in Pep's eyes, victory was near,
And with this oil, they would conquer fear,
So let us drink, let us be bold,
With Pep as our leader, we will not fold.

Least it gave me recipe tips

Quote
Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is a quantum process that is used to generate entangled photon pairs, but it is not a method that is commonly used in food preparation as it is not suitable for that purpose. However, I will try to come up with a hypothetical scenario where SPDC could be used in cooking.

One possible way that SPDC could be used in food preparation is through the creation of entangled flavor particles. This could be done by using a crystal that is capable of generating entangled photon pairs, and then using these entangled photons to create entangled flavor particles. These entangled flavor particles could then be used to enhance the taste and texture of food.

For example, by using SPDC to generate entangled sweet and sour flavor particles, a chef could create a dish that has a perfect balance of sweetness and sourness. Another example could be to use SPDC to generate entangled spicy and sweet flavor particles, which could be used to create a dish that has a perfect balance of heat and sweetness.

One way to apply these entangled flavor particles to food is to use a specially designed device that could direct the entangled flavor particles onto the food during cooking. This could be done by shining a beam of entangled flavor particles onto the food, or by using a device that could trap the entangled flavor particles and release them onto the food in a controlled manner.
