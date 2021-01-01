Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Hades II
Author
Topic: Hades II (Read 25 times)
AndyMuller
Hades II
«
on:
Today
at 08:43:11 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l-iHDj3EwdI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l-iHDj3EwdI</a>
emergency exit
Anny Roader
Posts: 314
Re: Hades II
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:47:28 am »
YEEEEEEEEEES OMFG
Ive put over 170 hours into the original Hades so this announcement makes me happy beyond belief!
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Hades II
