« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hades II  (Read 25 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,932
Hades II
« on: Today at 08:43:11 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l-iHDj3EwdI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l-iHDj3EwdI</a>
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
    • X-Realms
Re: Hades II
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:28 am »
YEEEEEEEEEES OMFG

Ive put over 170 hours into the original Hades so this announcement makes me happy beyond belief!

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 