I must be missing something with Hades. It's kind of OK, but it just doesn't compare with Noita which is also a Roguelike, but has a absolute shit load of depth and stuff to learn - plus skill and knowhow.



Noita has literally got things that you can make yourself that can break the game and actually put you into different universes where laws are different between the game.



Add to that a million quests and bosses and endgame to defeat and you just keep coming back.