what a few months for Clark. now been a key contributor in all three knockout tournaments (plus the league obviously too), and truly established himself as a trusted player over the course of just two months (feels like his sub appearance at arsenal in the cup was the true beginning of him as more than just a prospect)



glad he got his first goal. been saying I think it's coming, he seems to choose his shots well and try to place them (been unlucky that a couple have been blocked). his assist was a great tackle too