Quote from: Magix on March  4, 2024, 11:09:19 am
Considering his lack of experience at this level, he had a solid outing against forest. Probably needs a year's loan out at a lower division, a la Bradley at Bolton, before we see him performing to his potential levels.

Not every player needs a loan. He is firmly in the 1st team squad now.

He is gaining experience around work class players everyday plus he is now getting 1st minutes.
Quote from: Fordy on March  4, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
Not every player needs a loan. He is firmly in the 1st team squad now.

He is gaining experience around work class players everyday plus he is now getting 1st minutes.

Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on March  4, 2024, 12:44:01 pm
I would be surprised. He looks at home in the first team squad and Klopp clearly rates him. All depends on what the new manager thinks. I would guess it is more likely that McConnell goes out on loan, we sell Morton and maybe loans for Danns and Koumas.

Agree. He could also do a Jones and just graduate to the first team without needing a loan. Depends on his growth from now and the new manager and his plans.
Quote from: Magix on March  4, 2024, 11:09:19 am
Considering his lack of experience at this level, he had a solid outing against forest. Probably needs a year's loan out at a lower division, a la Bradley at Bolton, before we see him performing to his potential levels.
He needs some work in the gym over the summer. Can be a decent squad option next season.
Noticed he's got them 2 tatoo monstrosities by his ear. Get fucking rid!!! :D :D
Another good cameo from him.  He's not blessed with amazing pace - similar to Macca, I think - but he has a real knack of getting a toe on the ball when he needs to.

If we'd had Xavi and Iniesta come through our youth team half of us on here would have had them benchpressing for six months before we let them get near the team  ;D
Thought he was excellent when he came on. Worked his socks off and showed good quality on the ball. He's really progressing well.
Glad he's got his goal, just McConnell now out of all the academy lads to score 😁
First trophy and first goal already. Bodes well.
Injury seemed more like a contact thing
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm
First trophy and first goal already. Bodes well.

First injury too 😳
Delighted for him to get his first goal, thought he played really well again. Made the third goal as well.

Hopefully the knock he came off with is a minor one.
Hes a very intelligent player, hes ahead of everyone with his speed of thought
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm
First injury too 😳

One for the scrapbook :D
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
Injury seemed more like a contact thing

Injuries seem more like a contract thing.
Made up for him. Fully deserved his goal. Played well once again.

Incredible the words Klopp used.

Just hope his injury was just a knock. He runs and runs!! Press and press!

Great performance, Lee.
what a few months for Clark. now been a key contributor in all three knockout tournaments (plus the league obviously too), and truly established himself as a trusted player over the course of just two months (feels like his sub appearance at arsenal in the cup was the true beginning of him as more than just a prospect)

glad he got his first goal. been saying I think it's coming, he seems to choose his shots well and try to place them (been unlucky that a couple have been blocked). his assist was a great tackle too
It will be interesting to see where he ends up playing. Brilliant presser and could end up in the Lallana role.
Excellent. Nice first goal also
the pressing for Salah's goal was top class
His pass before the pass for Darwin's goal too. Slipped it lovely for Szob. He really set the tone for the opening 15.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:40:27 am
the pressing for Salah's goal was top class

You just know that was Jurgens favourite goals of the night because of this.
