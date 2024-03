didnt know that. and probably our previous captain being from there helped



clark seems like an all action midfielder ala endo. agressive with a good engine. decent tactical awareness too and plays way above his age.



anyone think that he will develop enough to be a regular starter or be a squad player that plug the gaps?



Of the Young guys who with the first the most. McConnell,Gordon and Koumas are the one I have most questions about.Clark a first teamer imo at this point. Bajcetic also. Danns just a signed a new deal and looks he belongs. Koumas idk enough about. McConnell not getting as much as Clark but you can see his talent there. Gordon it just how much development did he lose and like where his body at basically. He super talented and has the ability from before the injury but the club has way more info on it.McConnell in this system has be more a 6 then 8 also but he can do both.