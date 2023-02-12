Family friendly hotel with a pool and the opportunity to do a bit of sight seeing.



If you are looking at flying to either Trapani or Palermo, have a look at staying at either San Vito Lo Capo or Cefalu. I've not been to either but understand there are resorts here and both are quite easy to get to/from Palermo.Palermo itself is not a particularly family-friendly place - it's quite spread out and is rough around the edges. I loved it (the food is spectacular) but can't imagine people going there with a young family.If you are thinking of flying to Catania, have a look at Taormina. This is where the recent season of White Lotus was filmed. Plenty of options for accommodation but it is the 'up market' place to stay in Sicily so prices might reflect this.In terms of sight-seeing, Agrigento, on the south coast, is spectacular and there are a lot of interesting towns in the south-east. I'd particularly recommend Noto, Modica and Syracusa for days out. I wouldn't overly rave about the west coast so give that area a miss.Driving is easy, we've driven across the island without any problems.Bear in mind that it is BAKING in the summer. You could be looking at 40ish degrees. When we visited Agrigento, it was almost unbearably hot - I wouldn't fancy walking any sort of distance with young kids in that sort of heat.