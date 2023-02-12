« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 12, 2023, 09:56:14 pm
I turn 40 in April

Iceland....

thoughts?

the puffins, man. I love them and can also see whales maybe
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 12, 2023, 10:03:27 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 09:56:14 pm
I turn 40 in April

Iceland....

thoughts?

the puffins, man. I love them and can also see whales maybe


Its absolutely boss but mega mega expensive.

Anger inducingly expensive.

And its very well named.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 12, 2023, 10:17:27 pm
Alarm set, 5am up for 8am flight to Tenerife 😎
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 12, 2023, 10:21:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2023, 10:17:27 pm
Alarm set, 5am up for 8am flight to Tenerife 😎

Good luck with the dust storm. Hope you get there without delays.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 12, 2023, 11:04:37 pm
Quote from: Only Me on February 12, 2023, 10:03:27 pm

Its absolutely boss but mega mega expensive.

Anger inducingly expensive.

And its very well named.

I get the money thing, sad but true

I will drink more than eat

and go as a cold person (I love winter clothes)

can I see puffins in April?
I can see whales
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 07:10:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 12, 2023, 10:21:26 pm
Good luck with the dust storm. Hope you get there without delays.

Yeah a nice on time flight would be good for once. Check-in and security was a breeze, we got taken out of the queue and fast tracked through 👌
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 07:56:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 13, 2023, 07:10:34 am
Yeah a nice on time flight would be good for once. Check-in and security was a breeze, we got taken out of the queue and fast tracked through 👌

Only right for the King and Queen of The Canaries!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 08:33:37 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 11:04:37 pm
I get the money thing, sad but true

I will drink more than eat

and go as a cold person (I love winter clothes)

can I see puffins in April?
I can see whales

April might be slightly early, May through July is best to see them in the UK. I went to Farne in Northumberland in June last year and saw plenty close up as an alternative option.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 09:11:42 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 11:04:37 pm
I will drink more than eat

Alcohol is one of the more pricey purchases in Iceland.

A few of my friends have been in recent years and the advice I gave them was to take some drink with them and have a few drinks in the hotel/Airbnb before going out.

Couple of bottles of spirits in the check-in luggage/purchased from Duty Free and you'll save yourself a fortune.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 09:24:02 am
Quote from: .adam on February 13, 2023, 09:11:42 am
Alcohol is one of the more pricey purchases in Iceland.

A few of my friends have been in recent years and the advice I gave them was to take some drink with them and have a few drinks in the hotel/Airbnb before going out.

Couple of bottles of spirits in the check-in luggage/purchased from Duty Free and you'll save yourself a fortune.
It was £10 a pint when we were there. In our hotel it was £80 for two pints and cod and chips each for two of us.

Iceland is great, but hellishly expensive. A bloody fridge magnet for my Mum was a tenner.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 09:25:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 13, 2023, 07:10:34 am
Yeah a nice on time flight would be good for once. Check-in and security was a breeze, we got taken out of the queue and fast tracked through 👌
Being the famous Rob from RAWK clearly cuts a lot of ice.

Enjoy your holiday. 😎🌞
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2023, 10:59:10 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 09:56:14 pm
I turn 40 in April
the puffins, man. I love them


Taste like chicken?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 19, 2023, 05:53:58 pm
When I look at the Easyjet website, I see at Sicily is good value.

Has anyone ever been, would you recommend it for a family with primary school age kids?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 09:26:49 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on February 19, 2023, 05:53:58 pm
When I look at the Easyjet website, I see at Sicily is good value.

Has anyone ever been, would you recommend it for a family with primary school age kids?

I've been a couple of times. What sort of holiday do you want?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 10:32:37 am
Booked Mexico (Riviera Maya) in June. Outside of Cancun.

Totally different kind of holiday for us so very excited 
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 11:01:01 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 11:04:37 pm
I get the money thing, sad but true

I will drink more than eat

and go as a cold person (I love winter clothes)

can I see puffins in April?
I can see whales
Just go to Aberdaron in Gwynedd , you can see puffins all year round and never mind see Wales you'll be in Wales  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 11:10:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 13, 2023, 07:10:34 am
Check-in and security was a breeze, we got taken out of the queue and fast tracked through 👌

Security had to remove Rob for disturbing other passengers due to his screaming.  This was on account of his youngest plucking the hairs from his legs :)
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 01:12:39 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 20, 2023, 09:26:49 am
I've been a couple of times. What sort of holiday do you want?

Family friendly hotel with a pool and the opportunity to do a bit of sight seeing.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 01:37:53 pm
Anybody driven in the US before?

Hiring a car for a California Road Trip next month and not sure what I need insurance wise. It seems they have so many different options and I'm not sure what is a must have and what is an optional extra?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 02:23:00 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on February 20, 2023, 01:12:39 pm
Family friendly hotel with a pool and the opportunity to do a bit of sight seeing.

If you are looking at flying to either Trapani or Palermo, have a look at staying at either San Vito Lo Capo or Cefalu. I've not been to either but understand there are resorts here and both are quite easy to get to/from Palermo.

Palermo itself is not a particularly family-friendly place - it's quite spread out and is rough around the edges. I loved it (the food is spectacular) but can't imagine people going there with a young family.

If you are thinking of flying to Catania, have a look at Taormina. This is where the recent season of White Lotus was filmed. Plenty of options for accommodation but it is the 'up market' place to stay in Sicily so prices might reflect this.

In terms of sight-seeing, Agrigento, on the south coast, is spectacular and there are a lot of interesting towns in the south-east. I'd particularly recommend Noto, Modica and Syracusa for days out. I wouldn't overly rave about the west coast so give that area a miss.

Driving is easy, we've driven across the island without any problems.

Bear in mind that it is BAKING in the summer. You could be looking at 40ish degrees. When we visited Agrigento, it was almost unbearably hot - I wouldn't fancy walking any sort of distance with young kids in that sort of heat.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 11:11:08 pm
I'm off to Bologna and Milan next month if anyone has any tips!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 20, 2023, 11:49:26 pm
Quote from: TheRedBaron on February 20, 2023, 11:11:08 pm
I'm off to Bologna and Milan next month if anyone has any tips!
cheeky bugger - pay your own tips.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 21, 2023, 08:49:34 am
Quote from: .adam on February 20, 2023, 02:23:00 pm
If you are looking at flying to either Trapani or Palermo, have a look at staying at either San Vito Lo Capo or Cefalu. I've not been to either but understand there are resorts here and both are quite easy to get to/from Palermo.

Palermo itself is not a particularly family-friendly place - it's quite spread out and is rough around the edges. I loved it (the food is spectacular) but can't imagine people going there with a young family.

If you are thinking of flying to Catania, have a look at Taormina. This is where the recent season of White Lotus was filmed. Plenty of options for accommodation but it is the 'up market' place to stay in Sicily so prices might reflect this.

In terms of sight-seeing, Agrigento, on the south coast, is spectacular and there are a lot of interesting towns in the south-east. I'd particularly recommend Noto, Modica and Syracusa for days out. I wouldn't overly rave about the west coast so give that area a miss.

Driving is easy, we've driven across the island without any problems.

Bear in mind that it is BAKING in the summer. You could be looking at 40ish degrees. When we visited Agrigento, it was almost unbearably hot - I wouldn't fancy walking any sort of distance with young kids in that sort of heat.

Thank you for taking the time to write this, I really appreciate it.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 21, 2023, 08:54:43 am
I'm trying to book a trip to Venice and Rome and then go straight to Madrid for the second leg from Rome, but we're also trying to sell our flat at the moment, and it looks like the completion date is going to fall exactly when we have booked time off to go, so we might have to scrap Venice and just go to Rome before Madrid. I'm desperate to book the trip but I can't until we exchange contracts and lock in the completion date. It's driving me fucking mad. :(
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
Got a week in Croatia booked in July (Dubrovnik). Got a villa booked and will have 2 cars. Anyone got any places worth checking out around there? I know it was used to film Kings Landing in GoT but any suggestions would be great as never been to Croatia before
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 08:28:31 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
Got a week in Croatia booked in July (Dubrovnik). Got a villa booked and will have 2 cars. Anyone got any places worth checking out around there? I know it was used to film Kings Landing in GoT but any suggestions would be great as never been to Croatia before

Dubrovnik's great but can get unbearably busy in the height of summer, at least during the day when the cruise ships are in. Cavtat is a beautiful small resort about half an hour south and can be reached by water taxi. It's well worth spending the day there for a change. The recent Nick Cage film 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' was shot on location in and around Cavtat. It was supposed to be Majorca, but I'm guessing filming in Croatia was cheaper.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:08:42 am
Crete and Cyprus were new destinations for me last year so I never twigged, but seeing as I've flown out of Tenerife about 15 times, it came as a shock, once airside, to have to go through an additional passport control to get to the gates, as you have to get your exit stamp. Normally you just grab some food, then breeze up to the gate as the last few are boarding.

When we watched the Derby, missus overhead a conversation about how they were pissed off as they usually did 3 months on Tenerife in the winter, went home for a bit, then flew back, but can't do this anymore. That's similar to what I planned for retirement, rent a place off the books for winter, come home, then have other holidays abroad.

Fucking Brexit.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires

Hoping to catch a River Plate game when we're in Buenos Aires.

Plenty of internal flights to catch and a few hours lost in a two week trip but I don't think there's much of an alternative as the country is so vast.

Really looking forward to it.








Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:39:30 am
Just in Dubai after 11 nights in Maldives, doing 3 days here to split the flying up (was an hour seaplane and 4hr flight from Dubai to Maldives, so would have been 12+ hrs on a plane plus all the airport waiting around). Fly back to the UK tomorrow.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:51:04 am
Contributing to sportswashing, boooo
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:13:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:04 am
Contributing to sportswashing, boooo


;D
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:29:50 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:39:30 am
Just in Dubai after 11 nights in Maldives, doing 3 days here to split the flying up (was an hour seaplane and 4hr flight from Dubai to Maldives, so would have been 12+ hrs on a plane plus all the airport waiting around). Fly back to the UK tomorrow.
Nice. I hope you had a great time. We'll be in the Maldives in a few weeks too. Can't wait.

*Dusts off snorkel*
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:32:05 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires


Wow what a trip. Hope you like wine and beef  ;D
