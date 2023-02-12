Crete and Cyprus were new destinations for me last year so I never twigged, but seeing as I've flown out of Tenerife about 15 times, it came as a shock, once airside, to have to go through an additional passport control to get to the gates, as you have to get your exit stamp. Normally you just grab some food, then breeze up to the gate as the last few are boarding.
When we watched the Derby, missus overhead a conversation about how they were pissed off as they usually did 3 months on Tenerife in the winter, went home for a bit, then flew back, but can't do this anymore. That's similar to what I planned for retirement, rent a place off the books for winter, come home, then have other holidays abroad.
Fucking Brexit.