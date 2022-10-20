« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm  (Read 3466 times)

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:49:15 am
Lets hope VAR does its job tomorrow.

Lets hope VAR doesnt get involved at all in this game because Tierney is the final decision maker using it and I don't want that dumb ass anywhere near decisions. Hope its a clean game so that numptey has very little say on the game
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm
Lets hope VAR doesnt get involved at all in this game because Tierney is the final decision maker using it and I don't want that dumb ass anywhere near decisions. Hope its a clean game so that numptey has very little say on the game

Tierney is the referee, Dean is on VAR.
 
Quote from: 4pool on October 20, 2022, 11:23:20 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Timothy Wood.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Simon Long.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:46:42 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm

Tierney is the referee, Dean is on VAR.

Okay????? And who makes the final decisions???

The ref, Dean just makes recommendations to Tierney
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm »
We need to put our chances away. We should get a few although I don't see them opening up like they did against city. They are at home and will defend and hope the breakaway and a poor performance by us would favour them. Reality is they are poor, we are getting back to some form albeit still finding our way but as long as we don't concede first i think we will be ok. Don't think its going to be a Rangers but a 0:3 to us. COYMRM....!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm »
I get that you have to just concentrate on the game at hand before worrying about the next one but we don't want to have to have our CL advancement hopes on the Napoli game so we really need to get something in the Ajax game next week. To that end as much as it pains me to say I'd sit Nunez if he's a risk at all and I'd for sure give Thiago a break.

I can see this being a struggle with it being the early Saturday game and all so just like the West Ham game, just win by any means necessary. We're well past needing any style points. I think most cognizant fans understand what this team is at the moment and it's just about gritting our teeth and getting through it.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:21:20 pm »
Hopefully we come through this with no injuries, couple of nasty fuckers in that forest team. Suppose they need them like but. How does tierney keep getting given our games!!!
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • Well Red.
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:25:42 pm »
West Ham was the first game this season that I have missed.

How did the formation pan out? Are we expecting to see it as a permanent change or just whilst we are going through our injury crisis?

Really excited for tomorrow. I hope Nunez is fit. He is fit, I mean not injured.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:26:24 pm »
Look, they are second bottom of the league for a reason and I'm not saying we should batter them but we should be winning a bit comfortably.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,232
  • BoRac
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:26:24 pm
Look, they are second bottom of the league for a reason and I'm not saying we should batter them but we should be winning a bit comfortably.

They're bottom. :)
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:25:42 pm
How did the formation pan out? Are we expecting to see it as a permanent change or just whilst we are going through our injury crisis?

I have a feeling we will continue with it as it suits a lot of our players better

We were good in the first half and unlucky to not be up 3-0. Once Thiago and Nunez came off we lost a lot of pressure and control and had to absorb the pressure
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm
They're bottom. :)

Now I'm saying we should batter them.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm »
Forest away always ignites passions from my youth when Forest were a good side under Clough. This is not the Forest of old. Going for a 3-0 win.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm »
What a lovely OP, with a personal touch on Malmo too. Thank you.

As for our game, hopefully Darwin is fit to play after feeling a tightening hamstring and coming off as a precaution. Id like to see him and Salah get more time together under their belts, as I think that will be key to our attacking prospects moving forward.

Forest brought a lot of players in, and while they arent bad, its fair to say they havent maximized what theyve got yet. Since they backed Cooper with a new deal, you would have to think they will improve as they go.

On our end it is vital we keep our winning run going. I dont think we can get into a title race (never say never) but if we are breathing down the neck of, or in the top four, by the time of the World Cup break, that would be lovely, after the very slow start. From that point we can plot and plan for a big second half to the campaign.

I fully expect Forest to give it all theyve got, in front of a passionate crowd. We will need to turn up, or else we will get egg on our faces.

Id love to see another clean sheet and Salah and Nunez starting to click a bit more, with goals from each. 
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:37:30 am »
Fancy a Firmino masterclass tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:32:33 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:37:30 am
Fancy a Firmino masterclass tomorrow.

I have niggling feeling itll be 2/3 from either Bobby or Salah. Hope Im right.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,701
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:58:32 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:37:30 am
Fancy a Firmino masterclass tomorrow.
My guess is it'd need to be off the bench.

Think him, Henderson and Kostas with all their minutes will be subs, with Fabinho, Elliot and Robbo taking their spots (Elliot allowing Salah to play the 10 spot next to Nunez).

Probably have Milner at right back for a spell too, though I'm guessing that'll be as a sub with Trent getting to start.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,541
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday October 22, 12:30pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:28:32 am »
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 