What a lovely OP, with a personal touch on Malmo too. Thank you.



As for our game, hopefully Darwin is fit to play after feeling a tightening hamstring and coming off as a precaution. Id like to see him and Salah get more time together under their belts, as I think that will be key to our attacking prospects moving forward.



Forest brought a lot of players in, and while they arent bad, its fair to say they havent maximized what theyve got yet. Since they backed Cooper with a new deal, you would have to think they will improve as they go.



On our end it is vital we keep our winning run going. I dont think we can get into a title race (never say never) but if we are breathing down the neck of, or in the top four, by the time of the World Cup break, that would be lovely, after the very slow start. From that point we can plot and plan for a big second half to the campaign.



I fully expect Forest to give it all theyve got, in front of a passionate crowd. We will need to turn up, or else we will get egg on our faces.



Id love to see another clean sheet and Salah and Nunez starting to click a bit more, with goals from each.