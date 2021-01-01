Honestly I didn't used to believe this and was convinced there was an element of "bringing it on ourselves" in terms of the actual hatred - I'd had jibes and whilst poor taste still mild stick for being Scouse but it was around Christmas I was dropping my mate off near Manchester Airport and stopped for petrol.



The person in front of me (foreign lad) had a Man City shirt on and the woman working the tills gave him some stick for it and he mentioned that he just supported football so had Man U and other kits too - in my head I go "this is no different than maybe liking Torino and Lazio" (for example, just two teams, don't read into it) if you were English and so when I get to the front and she makes a comment I just deflect it as a "no harm no foul" thing. What is key here is that due to having lived in Yorkshire more or less since 18 my accent (especially when tired) is very flat due to the mixed influence on it and so she must have assumed I was from Manchester as she went on to go "even if that (insert term I won't type) doesn't get it with football at least he isn't a bin dipper".



I was flabbergasted - you are at work mate for one and it hasn't been provoked by anything. I'd had had more time for her if she had picked up the Scouse in my accent and had a go at me directly to be honest as the deadpan kind of "this is normal" attitude she showed to making clear her dislike/hatred of our city just blew my mind.



I will say that in the circles I run socially and professionally you don't tend to get the level of ingrained prejudice that many of you experience and I know I am lucky for that but seeing it first hand almost broke the glass on this as I'd previously been dismissive of it.



For hatred of people from another city to permeate your life so much is a horrible existence to live and I almost pity the people who feel this way



Honestly I almost feel privileged to have avoided it for so much of my life but after seeing it first hand (and this is relatively mild as far as it goes) it makes so much more sense now why their fans in the ground behave the way they do and is a testament to our city that we do our best to rise above it (the odd "oh manchester, is full of shit" and Andy's dislike of southerners aside)



This is the kind of post that makes you probably the most compelling contributor here. Struggling with your greys but often describing a development from almost black to almost white. No dogma and no words for words' sake. Love it.