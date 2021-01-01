I think I remember that case. There's some really sick people around, unfortunately. 🫤
I still remember it, was 2002.
A few years ago a young lad from Liverpool who was studying at Manchester University was punched by some manc twat because of his accent. The poor kid died as a result of that punch. The c**t was never caught & is still probably walking the streets harbouring his hatred of all things scouse.
They did get him, he was a 24 yr old and he got 21 months for Manslaughter as it was a one punch killing