« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 170875 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,196
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 09:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:46:06 pm
I think I remember that case. There's some really sick people around, unfortunately. 🫤

I still remember it, was 2002.

Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm
A few years ago a young lad from Liverpool who was studying at Manchester University was punched by some manc twat because of his accent. The poor kid died as a result of that punch. The c**t was never caught & is still probably walking the streets harbouring his hatred of all things scouse.

They did get him, he was a 24 yr old and he got 21 months for Manslaughter as it was a one punch killing
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 09:54:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:01:19 pm
I still remember it, was 2002.

They did get him, he was a 24 yr old and he got 21 months for Manslaughter as it was a one punch killing

Just 21 months (likely less than a year real terms) for killing someone so young when you have knowingly tried to physically damage them? Thats absolutely fucking wild.
Logged

Online Coyler

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 06:47:45 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:52:55 am
Honestly I didn't used to believe this and was convinced there was an element of "bringing it on ourselves" in terms of the actual hatred - I'd had jibes and whilst poor taste still mild stick for being Scouse but it was around Christmas I was dropping my mate off near Manchester Airport and stopped for petrol.

The person in front of me (foreign lad) had a Man City shirt on and the woman working the tills gave him some stick for it and he mentioned that he just supported football so had Man U and other kits too - in my head I go "this is no different than maybe liking Torino and Lazio" (for example, just two teams, don't read into it) if you were English and so when I get to the front and she makes a comment I just deflect it as a "no harm no foul" thing. What is key here is that due to having lived in Yorkshire more or less since 18 my accent (especially when tired) is very flat due to the mixed influence on it and so she must have assumed I was from Manchester as she went on to go "even if that (insert term I won't type) doesn't get it with football at least he isn't a bin dipper".

I was flabbergasted - you are at work mate for one and it hasn't been provoked by anything. I'd had had more time for her if she had picked up the Scouse in my accent and had a go at me directly to be honest as the deadpan kind of "this is normal" attitude she showed to making clear her dislike/hatred of our city just blew my mind.

I will say that in the circles I run socially and professionally you don't tend to get the level of ingrained prejudice that many of you experience and I know I am lucky for that but seeing it first hand almost broke the glass on this as I'd previously been dismissive of it.

For hatred of people from another city to permeate your life so much is a horrible existence to live and I almost pity the people who feel this way

Honestly I almost feel privileged to have avoided it for so much of my life but after seeing it first hand (and this is relatively mild as far as it goes) it makes so much more sense now why their fans in the ground behave the way they do and is a testament to our city that we do our best to rise above it (the odd "oh manchester, is full of shit" and Andy's dislike of southerners aside)
This is the kind of post that makes you probably the most compelling contributor here. Struggling with your greys but often describing a development from almost black to almost white. No dogma and no words for words' sake. Love it.
Logged

Online Coyler

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:54:16 pm
Just 21 months (likely less than a year real terms) for killing someone so young when you have knowingly tried to physically damage them? Thats absolutely fucking wild.
Incidents like this should probably be borne in mind when people talk flippantly online about "sorting people out" in alleyways because they couldn't handle a verbal argument. Gets my goat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 