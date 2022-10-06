« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Air Source Heat Pump  (Read 534 times)

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,664
  • Trada
Air Source Heat Pump
« on: October 6, 2022, 07:47:35 am »
Just wonder if anyone has one of these fitted to thier house.

Just got a government grant to have things done to my house they are going to do the wall and loft insulation plus fit a couple of electric vents.

And said they would also fit a Air source heat pump system just wondering does they mean they fit radiators in each room and fit ba new water tank?

I hope it does my house has no heating apart from plug in heaters and my water tank has a leak.

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,832
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #1 on: October 6, 2022, 08:06:35 am »
If you don't currently have radiators then you will need them... or underfloor heating.

They also need bigger radiators than a gas boiler does as it can't heat the water as hot.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #2 on: October 6, 2022, 08:46:13 am »

I looked into this Trada, after some of my patrons had told me about getting grants for it (older people, living in rural areas, so i dont qualify just yet  ;) ). I looked at local companies and the estimates were between 15k and 30k! If you can get it done via grants all to the good, the folks i spoke to said it was great. You will need some land/decent sized garden though in which to lay the piping for the actual heat source.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,832
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #3 on: October 6, 2022, 09:03:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  6, 2022, 08:46:13 am
I looked into this Trada, after some of my patrons had told me about getting grants for it (older people, living in rural areas, so i dont qualify just yet  ;) ). I looked at local companies and the estimates were between 15k and 30k! If you can get it done via grants all to the good, the folks i spoke to said it was great. You will need some land/decent sized garden though in which to lay the piping for the actual heat source.

The air source heat pump doesn't need that much space, my mum's one is about the size of 2 wheelie bins.

If it's ground source you do need more space (or dig down for the piping but think that is more difficult nad expensive).
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,037
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #4 on: October 6, 2022, 09:04:28 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  6, 2022, 08:46:13 am
You will need some land/decent sized garden though in which to lay the piping for the actual heat source.

No, that is for ground source heat pumps. Air source heat pumps are a box, the size of a larger aircon unit. You'll need about 3 x 1 foot of land.



Trada, have you got a contract or any paperwork? See what it says in there about radiators. You'll deffo need a heating system to make use of it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,664
  • Trada
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #5 on: October 6, 2022, 10:08:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October  6, 2022, 09:04:28 am
No, that is for ground source heat pumps. Air source heat pumps are a box, the size of a larger aircon unit. You'll need about 3 x 1 foot of land.



Trada, have you got a contract or any paperwork? See what it says in there about radiators. You'll deffo need a heating system to make use of it.

Had no paperwork yet just had a phone call yesterday to say what they will do and the first person to come is on the 17th and that is to fit internal wall insulation which they said will take 2 maybe 3 days then I think it the loft insulation after that and then someone's coming to do some electrics and I think the heat pump is the last thing done.

When I had the solar panels done I got all the paperwork afterwards in a way I was lucky when I got the first grant for some reason they only did the solar panels and nothing else but only a month later that grant scheme ended and a new one started on August 1st and the surveyor said I can get all these new things done on the new grant scheme because they don't take into account if you used the old grant scheme as long as you met the requirements
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,037
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #6 on: October 6, 2022, 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Trada on October  6, 2022, 10:08:53 am
Had no paperwork yet just had a phone call yesterday to say what they will do and the first person to come is on the 17th and that is to fit internal wall insulation which they said will take 2 maybe 3 days then I think it the loft insulation after that and then someone's coming to do some electrics and I think the heat pump is the last thing done.

When I had the solar panels done I got all the paperwork afterwards in a way I was lucky when I got the first grant for some reason they only did the solar panels and nothing else but only a month later that grant scheme ended and a new one started on August 1st and the surveyor said I can get all these new things done on the new grant scheme because they don't take into account if you used the old grant scheme as long as you met the requirements

If you don't hear anything else, nail down the electrics guy ansd ask about radiators. The insulation people likely are a different company and won't know, but whoever is putting electrics in to wire things up will want to know what they're supposed to wire up.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #7 on: October 6, 2022, 03:08:19 pm »
"And we'll have another track from Air Source Heat Pump later in the show."

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,820
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #8 on: October 6, 2022, 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  6, 2022, 07:47:35 am
...
And said they would also fit a Air source heat pump system just wondering does they mean they fit radiators in each room and fit ba new water tank?

I hope it does my house has no heating apart from plug in heaters and my water tank has a leak.
Not got one myself but some of this might be useful for you.

If the installers are doing internal wall insulation this will be between 50 mm and 100 mm thick so your rooms could become 4" to 8" smaller. External wall insulation tends to be less disruptive but might not be suited to some properties.

ASHP tend to deliver water at about 45°C for radiators or about 35°C for underfloor heating. Traditional boiler systems have distribution temperatures in excess of 65°C. To be able to deliver heat at an appropriate rate the emitter surface area needs to increase so they will either fit oversized radiators or use an underfloor system (thin plastic hot water pipes running under the whole of the floor, either under a wooden subfloor or within a concrete screed).

The underfloor option is a lot more work as all of the floor coverings would need to come up and the bottoms of all your doors cut down. Underfloor is more likely to be done new build while radiators are more likely to be used in a retrofit. It is worth asking so you will know what to expect in terms of disruption/clearing rooms.

ASHP don't have the power to provide hot water on demand so you will definitely have a hot water cylinder which might include an electric immersion heater so that the system can be brought up to 60°C periodically to kill off legionella bacteria which can arise in a low temperature heating system.

The main problems people seem to get with heat pumps are due to incorrect sizing and more complicated controllers.

The company should have to do proper heat loss calculations based on the level of insulation that will be achieved and this will determine the capacity of the heat pump. If they get it wrong or the people doing the insulation have cut corners it might not work as expected. If a heat pump is too big it will cycle excessively, cost more and wear out more quickly than it should, if it is too small it won't be able warm the place up on colder days. If the heat pump being made to work too hard (e.g. because it is undersized) you will see a build up of ice on the fins of the outside unit. Most units will have an auto defrost cycle which in some cases is a direct electric heater, while others can run in reverse and suck a bit of heat out of the house.

Control systems for heat pumps can be complicated, user unfriendly or just poorly explained to end users. Many folk are used to putting the heating on when they feel cold and a high temperature boiler system will bring the place up to temperature reasonably quickly. Because the ASHP runs at lower temperatures it can take longer to bring the temperature up so the timer/thermostat might need to be allowed to come on earlier. It is often said that a heat pump is better a providing steady low level heat rather than a quick boost.

If you are currently using plug in electric/storage type heaters the heat pump should use at least three times less electricity to deliver the same amount of heat (even less if the insulation is done well).

Good luck with it, ask the installers loads of questions and hopefully you will have a warmer, cheaper winter.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,664
  • Trada
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:22 am »
I wrote the original message in october of last year put didnt get the heat pump fully fitted until the Spring of this year it was all fitted but not connect because Southern electricity had to come to check the electricity to make sure it would would be ok after a couple of months they came and checked the wiring etc which was fine but the main house fuse was 60amp and it needed to be 100 amp so I then had to wait another few months as they had to do a quote for the upgrade then the heating company had to ok the quote then I had to wait for them to come to do the upgrade and then the heating company came and connected the heat pump.

So the last 24 hours was the first time I had used it before I had a plug in heater that would heat up only the main room and not very well and cost £1 an hour to run.

Yesterday I had the heat pump heating the room at 20 degrees after about 8 hours of that it was a nightmare miles to hot kept nodding off so I turned the heating down to 16 degrees so have set the program up to run from 7am to 10pm at 16 degrees and then from 10pm until 7am 12 degrees. its so strange trying to work out the best temperature its the first time Ive had proper heating.

But what really shocked me was the cost Im a very low user of electric and my usage is only about £2.50 day the solar panels save me money and in the last 24 hours even with running it at 20 degrees for hours I only used £5.50 of electric so the heating only cost £3 extra about 12.5p and hour I was expecting between 30 and 40p an hour

I find that hard to believe seeing, its also heating the hallway, landing and bedroom, got it off in 3 of the rooms because I never hardly go in them.

it will be interesting how much it uses now my new setting.

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
Read this article about them in the Guardian last week.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/23/norway-heat-pumps-cold-heating
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,306
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:29:27 am »
How much did the Heat Pump cost to have installed?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,560
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Air Source Heat Pump
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:29:27 am
How much did the Heat Pump cost to have installed?
This is the problem

The cost is eye watering .ive seen about £1500 to install though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 