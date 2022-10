No, that is for ground source heat pumps. Air source heat pumps are a box, the size of a larger aircon unit. You'll need about 3 x 1 foot of land.







Trada, have you got a contract or any paperwork? See what it says in there about radiators. You'll deffo need a heating system to make use of it.



Had no paperwork yet just had a phone call yesterday to say what they will do and the first person to come is on the 17th and that is to fit internal wall insulation which they said will take 2 maybe 3 days then I think it the loft insulation after that and then someone's coming to do some electrics and I think the heat pump is the last thing done.When I had the solar panels done I got all the paperwork afterwards in a way I was lucky when I got the first grant for some reason they only did the solar panels and nothing else but only a month later that grant scheme ended and a new one started on August 1st and the surveyor said I can get all these new things done on the new grant scheme because they don't take into account if you used the old grant scheme as long as you met the requirements