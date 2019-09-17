« previous next »
Rangers away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Champions League fixture against Rangers on October 12, 8pm BST.

The club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday September 20 and following discussions with supporters, the club will implement a ticket collection process for this fixture for 800 supporters. Supporters selected at random will need to collect their ticket from a designated location in Glasgow. 

A digital verification trial will also take place for 200 supporters, who will be asked to swipe their NFC pass at Ibrox Stadium prior to entry. The club have been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collections.

All bookings will be entered into a randomised ballot process. Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected to collect or swipe their NFC pass will be notified by email and SMS on Monday October 3. 

TICKET CREDITS: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and future seasons.

TICKET PRICES: £59

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:

Napoli (07.09.22)
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
KRC Genk (23.10.19)
Napoli (17.09.19)
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded FOUR or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am Monday September 26 until 10.30am Wednesday September 28.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded THREE of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons.

Time of sale: from 11am Wednesday September 28 until 2.30pm Thursday September 29.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Only if tickets remain will the following sales take place:

Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded TWO of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 3pm Thursday September 29 until 10.30am Friday September 30.

Third sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ONE of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 11am Friday September 30.

Fourth sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

DISABLED

AMBULANT DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY

We have received 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £59 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 12pm Tuesday September 27 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as UCL Rangers Away.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from seasons 22-23 and 19-20.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

SUPPORTERS ATTENDING THE GAME

The following information must be provided on the online form when tickets are being purchased for THE SUPPORTER ATTENDING THE GAME:

First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Glasgow: plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Glasgow
Accommodation details
Return travel date
It is vital that the details for the supporter attending the game are entered correctly on the online form.

If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter. 

Name changes or refunds will be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued or available for collection if incorrect information is provided, so please ensure you enter the details correctly and check before completing your booking.

SUPPORTERS SELECTED FOR TICKET COLLECTION or NFC DIGITAL TRIAL

Further details will be sent on Friday October 7 to the email address and mobile number of the supporter named as attending on the online form.

Supporters will be required to show their email and SMS in Glasgow.

If your booking is selected for collection, ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID - NO EXCEPTIONS.

If your booking is selected for the NFC digital trial, ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be allowed entry into the stadium with photo ID - NO EXCEPTIONS.

Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF:

The ticket remains uncollected
OR

The NFC pass has not been digitally verified if you were selected for the trial
Ticket fulfilment

Supporters must select one of the following fulfilment methods when buying their tickets:

1. Collect from Anfield

Tickets will be held for collection at ANFIELD only.
Tickets must be collected before 12pm on Monday October 10
2. UK post

Tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £8.10.
Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.
3. Overseas post

Tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £15.45.
Bookings will only be fulfilled once the randomised ballot process has taken place.

Collection and postage dates will be updated here.

The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Glasgow, with any postage fees refunded.

GENERAL INFORMATION

A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Glasgow will be provided here in the lead up to the game.

The information provided is in conjunction with Scottish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.                         

For further away support information, click here.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL

Visit Expedias travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Click here to book now.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO UK

We advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Glasgow or the UK.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
Re: Rangers away selling details
Looking forward to paying £15 for overseas post and then be selected for collection/NFC in Glasgow
Re: Rangers away selling details
Think i've got a small chance on 2
Re: Rangers away selling details
Hopefully tickets will be ready to collect at the game at Anfield - should be, shouldnt they?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm
Looking forward to paying £15 for overseas post and then be selected for collection/NFC in Glasgow
Surely they'll refund the postage if you're selected to collect? then again, its the ticket office so its anyones guess
Re: Rangers away selling details
First ballot no-one wants to be successful in  ;D

What could possibly go wrong with the NFC system in a foreign country :no
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm
First ballot no-one wants to be successful in  ;D

What could possibly go wrong with the NFC system in a foreign country :no
Bit rough calling Scotland a foreign country  ;)
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:55:13 pm
Surely they'll refund the postage if you're selected to collect? then again, its the ticket office so its anyones guess

It says so in the notice:

"The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Glasgow, with any postage fees refunded."
Re: Rangers away selling details
The NFC bit is a bit bizarre. You still get a ticket, but then you've got to find an LFC steward to scan your NFC pass

The club was happy to listen and have decided to trial the use of NFC technology for the game at Ibrox next month. To ensure its a feasible option, 200 of the 1,000 proposed collect tickets will now be issued to fans via their preferred method in advance.

They will present their paper ticket at the turnstile for stadium entry but will also be required to scan their NFC pass with LFC stewards, who will be in or around Ibrox on the night.

Re: Rangers away selling details
I don't really understand the point of collection/verification. (A) nobody is buying this just for the credit; and (B) you can nominate someone else anyway if you can't attend

seems to be just a trial to see if this 'verification' process works but are they going to stop the nominations one day?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:20:15 pm
I don't really understand the point of collection/verification. (A) nobody is buying this just for the credit; and (B) you can nominate someone else anyway if you can't attend

wonder if this is more just a trial to see if this 'verification' process works?

You would really hope it does work, because you lose the credit for the game if it doesn't!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm
You would really hope it does work, because you lose the credit for the game if it doesn't!

 ;D phrased it a little weirdly. just re-read above and it seems this was a fan-suggested alternative to 100% collection, which seems fair albeit a bit annoying if you're in the 200
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 03:58:54 pm
It says so in the notice:

"The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Glasgow, with any postage fees refunded."
Nice 1.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:01:49 pm
The NFC bit is a bit bizarre. You still get a ticket, but then you've got to find an LFC steward to scan your NFC pass

The club was happy to listen and have decided to trial the use of NFC technology for the game at Ibrox next month. To ensure its a feasible option, 200 of the 1,000 proposed collect tickets will now be issued to fans via their preferred method in advance.

They will present their paper ticket at the turnstile for stadium entry but will also be required to scan their NFC pass with LFC stewards, who will be in or around Ibrox on the night.


I thought that, I can just see me getting in the ground and then thinking "shit, forgot to get scanned" ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm
Hopefully tickets will be ready to collect at the game at Anfield - should be, shouldnt they?

Hoping they at least announce collection dates before the sales as I always err on the side of caution and end up paying postage only to find out I could have collected them anyway.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Lets hope the NFC scanning works not a fiasco like Benfica the year you had to swipe fancards  :-\
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: peter talman on Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm
Lets hope the NFC scanning works not a fiasco like Benfica the year you had to swipe fancards  :-\

Indeed. Would love to know which genius on the ticketing forum suggested this as an idea.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:45:40 pm
Indeed. Would love to know which genius on the ticketing forum suggested this as an idea.

Obviously everyones experience will have been different but my memory of benfica was that it was very smooth. Only issue was people scanning the fan cards of mates who didnt attend, which is more difficult with NFC.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Brilliant to see the chance of a fourth sale rather than ruled out, club must be expecting people not to go or pay £59 with a credit already accrued, NFC might throw some touts in the bin too.

Hopefully it drops to that sale just like the Napoli had "no chance" of going to members.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Re: NFC - I have big concerns which don't affect me but potentially older generator

1 - What happens if you're selected and you don't have a smartphone - At LFC they give you a plastic card with photo ID (and this fails a lot of the time which means they have to go from the turnstiles to the ticket office to print a paper ticket)

2 - What happens if your phone loses battery / Don't wish to use roaming or your phone in a foreign country
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:44:33 pm
Re: NFC - I have big concerns which don't affect me but potentially older generator

1 - What happens if you're selected and you don't have a smartphone - At LFC they give you a plastic card with photo ID (and this fails a lot of the time which means they have to go from the turnstiles to the ticket office to print a paper ticket)

2 - What happens if your phone loses battery / Don't wish to use roaming or your phone in a foreign country

For 1 - If you have the photo ID card, you'd scan that
For 2 - you don't need a phone signs / mobile data to use NFC on a phone.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
For 1 - If you have the photo ID card, you'd scan that
For 2 - you don't need a phone signs / mobile data to use NFC on a phone.

Not sure it will be your NFC pass that you use for anfield. Just because you can put someone else's name on the ticket and they don't need to be a member. You also don't put their fancard # when you nominate someone.

It might just be a separate NFC ticket they email you. Feels like less hassle for them than trying to link up what member/ST NFC pass is for the nominated person.

Think they are more bothered about this 15% not scanning in than who in particular turns up on that ticket.
Re: Rangers away selling details
I'm not really bothered by the collection if they do it properly. But that means telling people now where the collection point is and when it will be open so that we can plan (especially those guaranteed), but also providing enough resources and organisation that it takes under 15 minutes to collect. Otherwise it's theft of our time.
Re: Rangers away selling details
From peoples' *Euro* experience, if you select collection at Anfield, does the lead booker have to be there? Or can the nominated person go?

It doesn't specifically say, whereas domestic aways it says it has to be a lead booker.

Alternatively, if they're on my F&F and I have the seat map, would I be able to basket one and allocate it to their card? I.e. lead booker would be my account (1 credit) but actually purchasing using a card with full credits and then collecting in my name?

Possibly the only way I get sorted for this, otherwise i'm flying up purely to walk around and sit in the airport after  ;D
