Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Champions League fixture against Rangers on October 12, 8pm BST.The club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.Following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday September 20 and following discussions with supporters, the club will implement a ticket collection process for this fixture for 800 supporters. Supporters selected at random will need to collect their ticket from a designated location in Glasgow.A digital verification trial will also take place for 200 supporters, who will be asked to swipe their NFC pass at Ibrox Stadium prior to entry. The club have been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collections.All bookings will be entered into a randomised ballot process. Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected to collect or swipe their NFC pass will be notified by email and SMS on Monday October 3.TICKET CREDITS: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and future seasons.TICKET PRICES: £59TICKET SALE DETAILSTickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:Napoli (07.09.22)Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)FC Salzburg (10.12.19)KRC Genk (23.10.19)Napoli (17.09.19)First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded FOUR or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am Monday September 26 until 10.30am Wednesday September 28.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded THREE of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons.Time of sale: from 11am Wednesday September 28 until 2.30pm Thursday September 29.Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Only if tickets remain will the following sales take place:Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded TWO of the above Champions League away fixtures.Time of sale: from 3pm Thursday September 29 until 10.30am Friday September 30.Third sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ONE of the above Champions League away fixtures.Time of sale: from 11am Friday September 30.Fourth sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.DISABLEDAMBULANT DISABLED SUPPORTERSAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAYWe have received 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £59 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 12pm Tuesday September 27 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as UCL Rangers Away.Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from seasons 22-23 and 19-20.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.SUPPORTERS ATTENDING THE GAMEThe following information must be provided on the online form when tickets are being purchased for THE SUPPORTER ATTENDING THE GAME:First nameSurnameAddressDate of birthCountry of birthPassport or National Identity NumberMobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)Outbound travel dateMethod of travel into Glasgow: plane/car/coach/trainEstimated time of arrival into GlasgowAccommodation detailsReturn travel dateIt is vital that the details for the supporter attending the game are entered correctly on the online form.If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.Name changes or refunds will be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued or available for collection if incorrect information is provided, so please ensure you enter the details correctly and check before completing your booking.SUPPORTERS SELECTED FOR TICKET COLLECTION or NFC DIGITAL TRIALFurther details will be sent on Friday October 7 to the email address and mobile number of the supporter named as attending on the online form.Supporters will be required to show their email and SMS in Glasgow.If your booking is selected for collection, ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID - NO EXCEPTIONS.If your booking is selected for the NFC digital trial, ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be allowed entry into the stadium with photo ID - NO EXCEPTIONS.Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF:The ticket remains uncollectedORThe NFC pass has not been digitally verified if you were selected for the trialTicket fulfilmentSupporters must select one of the following fulfilment methods when buying their tickets:1. Collect from AnfieldTickets will be held for collection at ANFIELD only.Tickets must be collected before 12pm on Monday October 102. UK postTickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £8.10.Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.3. Overseas postTickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £15.45.Bookings will only be fulfilled once the randomised ballot process has taken place.Collection and postage dates will be updated here.The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Glasgow, with any postage fees refunded.GENERAL INFORMATIONA full list of FAQs can be viewed here.We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Glasgow will be provided here in the lead up to the game.The information provided is in conjunction with Scottish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.For further away support information, click here.There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.EXPEDIA TRAVELVisit Expedias travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Click here to book now.ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO UKWe advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Glasgow or the UK.