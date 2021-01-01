« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 7542 times)

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:42:06 am »
Quote from: Rich on Today at 10:38:23 am
Exactly. The opinions in this thread would be so different if any other club, with our issues, loaned Melo on deadline day.

There is a deeper issue here imo.

Not to cast aspersions but judging by Knights previous activity (I know, sorry) I suspect he personally would have been talking about what a smart, shrewd signing it was and how its the sort of player we should have been signing.

There's probably a valid criticism of how we've dealt collectively with our midfield but some of you really do make it far, far, far more dramatic than is really necessary. We're potentially 2/3 weeks away from having a stronger midfield line-up than we did last season.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:11 am
The Carvalho move in January was the subject of similar hand wringing - turns out he's quite a decent prospect, doesn't it?

Don't think it was, who wasn't delighted to be targeting him?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:53:48 am »
Regardless of our conduct in this window over needing to get a midfielder, or two, in, I think we were lucky someone of Arthur's potential and experience was available and willing to transfer to us so quickly. Yes his record for the last 2 years is patchy but I thought he was more than decent for a dysfunctional Barca side when I saw him play.

He certainly wasn't on many's radar  ;D

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:54:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:24:38 am
This whole debacle, like the CB debacle in Jan 2021, has felt small time. Back then we had COVID as an excuse, this time it's just a mess.
Quote from: Rich on Today at 10:38:23 am
Exactly. The opinions in this thread would be so different if any other club, with our issues, loaned Melo on deadline day.

There is a deeper issue here imo.
This is from Peter Krawietz:

"If £40million wont buy you a noticeable improvement, if we dont see how that guy will lift up our performances to the next level, Jurgen will never do it. He wont spend for the sake of spending".

Multiple times we've waited for the right player yet people still whinge and whine over the process
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:58:47 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 10:38:32 am
A lot of Inter fans were crowing when we got Coutinho. A lot of Wolves fans were laughing when we got Jota and saying we bought a dud.

Apparently Mascherano was a dud... Sturridge...
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:47:33 am
Don't think it was, who wasn't delighted to be targeting him?

No - the fact we didn't conclude the deal before the deadline. Apparently that made us small time and a joke, in the eyes of the usual folk. Turns out Ward had it covered with the family.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:03:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:50:23 am
Wow so many petulant, spoilt brats in our fanbase, welcoming a new player with passive aggressive feux praise.

FFS what have we become   ???

This.

By virtue that he is now in the squad, automatically makes us stronger.

At the end of the day, he cost next to nothing, could be exactly what we need with a reasonable option to buy fee if he has a worldie,  and he has plenty to prove considering the WC is months away. As far as risks go, this really isnt.

Some clubs have been publicly bent over in their pursuit of mediocre players just to appease their fanbase and to keep the marches down to a minimum for a few weeks, but some people arent happy unless they're paying £100m on a player like Grealish just so they can wave their intimate areas around on social media!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Interested to see how he fits in. For sure low risk and because we really needed a man in after the injuries, but it doesn't mean he doesn't have qualities that Klopp and the club can't get the best out of.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:11 am
::)

Small time mess, Liverpool. I mean, they win two cups, narrowly miss out on the league, and lose the CL final in the midst of a narrowly averted disaster, and then they go in for two players at circa £100m... but yeah. Small time.

The Carvalho move in January was the subject of similar hand wringing - turns out he's quite a decent prospect, doesn't it?

Our midfield transfer strategy over the past few weeks has been small time, you know full well thats what I meant. In no way could you accuse everything about us as being small time. Weve won 90+ points 3 of the last 4 seasons!

Carvalho wasnt needed in January. If there was handwringing it was down to worries about missing out on him in the summer.

The thing about this, if we wait well get the midfielder we need is we need at least 2 and Klopp wanted us to bring someone in. Weve done that, but not in a way that inspires confidence. Say were waiting for Bellingham were still going to need another in a season and we really need more athleticism now.

As for the idea Klopp didnt want us buy someone. He very clearly did judging from his public announcements.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:05:36 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:47:33 am
Don't think it was, who wasn't delighted to be targeting him?

That's what I'm thinking.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:06:11 am »
Pretty optimistic about him, the world was purring when he first joined Barcelona, it was like fuck these have done it again and got another amazing CM from somewhere, obviously not much gone right for a few years but don't think he lacks talent like a lot of your typical loan signings. Hopefully we can get it out of him again.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:08:01 am »
I'm going to spend the next six months doing a Dave from Minder impression

"Hullo Arthur.."

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:08:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:06:11 am
Pretty optimistic about him, the world was purring when he first joined Barcelona, it was like fuck these have done it again and got another amazing CM from somewhere, obviously not much gone right for a few years but don't think he lacks talent like a lot of your typical loan signings. Hopefully we can get it out of him again.

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:16:13 am »

Lets wait and see how he performs. No ones pretending he is the marquee long term replacement for our current midfield 3 but he could be a valuable piece this season and who knows beyond that.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:05:17 am
Our midfield transfer strategy over the past few weeks has been small time, you know full well thats what I meant.

It's a pretty unambiguous statement. I think getting Arthur is about as good a compromise position as we could have taken, cos it usually means there's a plan. We know they do it - it was small time when we waited for Van Dijk, it was small time when we waited for Konate, and it's small time now. You could use a different pair of words than 'small time', but we know that's how we operate and have done for years, taking the risk each and every time and possibly missing out on trophies in the process. The question is how many trophies have we won as a result of being that picky.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:25:12 am »
I don't know that it really makes much difference but the strong rumours (/confirmation?) that the loan includes an option to buy makes this feel like a better deal.  For me it felt like if it was just a simple loan to plug a gap for a few months then there would be little motivation to embed Arthur beyond simply fulfilling that role (i.e. being a talented and experienced player that can play at about 80% of what our system demands as and when we're short in midfield).

Knowing that we can make the move permanent for 37.5m makes it more likely we treat him as an LFC player and he gets properly embedded such that he can play at close to 100% in our system.  Albeit that may take a bit longer.

As others have said we do really need two midfielders next summer as we look like releasing Ox and Keita next summer whilst tide and time wait for no man, not even Milderson.  If Arthur impresses and fills one of those two slots then this has the makings of a good deal for us.  If he flops then at least we're not tied to a five year contract!

We also shouldn't ignore that Arsenal spent deadline day negotiating fruitlessly with Villa over Costa.  Unlike them we did at least bring a midfielder in.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:29:49 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:59:58 am
No - the fact we didn't conclude the deal before the deadline. Apparently that made us small time and a joke, in the eyes of the usual folk. Turns out Ward had it covered with the family.
The end result is still great, but you know that missing that deadline lead to us needing to want to get Fulham accepting a deal promptly, to cover off the potential of him signing a pre contract abroad - hence an improved % sell for Fulham than what was discussed on last day of January.

By all means, it's no huge deal (unless he gets back pains and Barca move for him) - and we can all agree that acting like apex predators with some of the best national youth products after they've been developed by other academies is a forte of our recruitment team - but I don't understand why some people sometimes feel obligated to spin a situation they objectively 'could have done better' as a virtue (see also 'calmly waiting for VVD' as opposed to 'getting caught out messing up signing him a window earlier. It's not disloyal to the club we all love!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:35:04 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:16:13 am
Lets wait and see how he performs. No ones pretending he is the marquee long term replacement for our current midfield 3 but he could be a valuable piece this season and who knows beyond that.
Yeah, there's always an large element of chance in signings. Robertson was hardly a marquee signing either, and very few people thought Fabinho or Salah would be that good.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
I think everyone needs to take into account that the boss/club are slowly but surely transitioning the team and starting to replace players whose powers are on the wane. It was shanks only flaw - he was too loyal and attached to players but then came Bob who was pretty ruthless. We seem to be entering a phase of that sort of transition to younger players (Elliott, Carvhalho, Jones, Trent, Nunez, Diaz) and the strong suggestions have been that Bellingham may well be coming next year. That means there is little point in really splashing the cash in midfield now against a backdrop of an injury situation that you would hope improves in the coming weeks.

Against that backdrop the signing of Arthur on a load deal with an option to buy makes perfect sense. We don`t have the financial clout to do for example what Chelsea have just done if we want to be self sustaining (albeit that Chelsea seem to be like a kid in sweet shop). The owners have made the money available when the target we really want becomes available - and I am pretty hopeful that Bellingham will be that next big money signing. People can understandably be concerned about our lack of cover in midfield and point to a relative lack of net spend, but to be fair to the owners they do seem to make cool, calm and calculated decisions and with a plan.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:36:35 am
Against that backdrop the signing of Arthur on a load deal with an option to buy makes perfect sense.

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:39:45 am »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:44:30 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:19:30 am
Excited to see Arthur under Klopp  :wave

You keep your weird fantasies to yourself.

I think all the Arthur puns have been a bit much. Personally I just hope the midfield now looks assured and not stoned.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm »
I'm not convinced, but ready to see if he can contribute, hope he succeeds here.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:41 am
It's a pretty unambiguous statement. I think getting Arthur is about as good a compromise position as we could have taken, cos it usually means there's a plan. We know they do it - it was small time when we waited for Van Dijk, it was small time when we waited for Konate, and it's small time now. You could use a different pair of words than 'small time', but we know that's how we operate and have done for years, taking the risk each and every time and possibly missing out on trophies in the process. The question is how many trophies have we won as a result of being that picky.

As Jack has said in the transfer thread, 'waiting for Van Dijk' is a misleading statement of what actually happened. We don't know if we waited for Konate, we just know that not signing a defender in the summer of 2020 cost us a proper title shot and almost cost us top 4. Maybe we were waiting for Konate at the time, maybe we were trying to make do for a year. As for the midfield situation, I'm confident we'd have got Tchouameni and Nunez if the former had wanted to come here. And I'm confident they could have signed someone this summer but were being conservative to avoid spending money in a 'risky' way. But when you then turn away from your normal strategy and decide, 'hang on a minute, we desperately need a CM' (which we always did, but they realised a bit late), and go scouring Europe for someone and can only sort a last minute loan deal for a player with huge question marks over him... yeah it looks a bit small time. After all, we 'waited' for Van Dijk and didn't make a loan signing, we 'waited' for Konate and didn't make a load signing until it was basically too late and we were in dire straits. Sometimes we make ourselves look silly, and we shoot ourselves in the foot, for the sake of the 'policy' or the 'strategy'.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #184 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:35:04 am
Yeah, there's always an large element of chance in signings. Robertson was hardly a marquee signing either, and very few people thought Fabinho or Salah would be that good.

That shows people don't know as much about footy as they think they do. Fab was class for Monaco and Mo was excellent for Roma. They were always marquee signings to me. Coutinho and Mané are better examples at signings that could've swung either way but ended being great. That being said, I was always happy about Sadio joining because the team badly needed a winger at the time and back then he had tremendous acceleration on the break.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:08:43 pm
Sometimes we make ourselves look silly, and we shoot ourselves in the foot, for the sake of the 'policy' or the 'strategy'.

That's kind of what I'm saying. I'm not sure there's any discussion really to be had. :)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #186 on: Today at 12:26:36 pm »
Since Amelka, when was the last time a loan deal has ever worked out for us from Nuri Sahin to Steven Caulker?

Stop-gap, nothing more.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:26:36 pm
Since Amelka, when was the last time a loan deal has ever worked out for us from Nuri Sahin to Steven Caulker?

Stop-gap, nothing more.

Big clubs usually don't loan out their players to other big sides. Especially to English clubs since clubs on the continent know they can afford to buy so the numerical distribution is always likely to be off.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:33:50 pm »
Kabak worked to the extent that he helped us finish 3rd I guess.

We dont really do loans though so its a very small pool to make any grand statements (Arthur, Kabak, Caulker, Manquillo, Sahin, Moses, Cisso....oh shit)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:35:23 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:25:30 pm
That's kind of what I'm saying. I'm not sure there's any discussion really to be had. :)

Yeah fair enough.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Cissokho? Well. Apparently he's doubled his career goalscoring rate in the Thai second league and helped his team to promotion over the last year. Long live the legend ;D
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:40:39 pm »
Am I nuts or did we not technically loan Mascherano for 6 months before signing him? I remember that transfer was all sorts of levels of fucked up but I remember that for some reason
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:41:03 pm »
Welcome to Liverpool FC Arthur. Wishing you great success. Make this work and who knows maybe you will get the permanent move that youre seeking 
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:39 pm
Am I nuts or did we not technically loan Mascherano for 6 months before signing him? I remember that transfer was all sorts of levels of fucked up but I remember that for some reason

As I recall, at first we fans thought we bought him outright for around £10m, but then Rick Parry noticed all kinds of weird crap about third party ownership and it looked more like a loan? Parry was one of the "masterminds" behind the Premier League/football privatisation and literally wrote the rulebook on this sort of thing. Was very messy to sort out and buy him properly.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #194 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:08:01 am
I'm going to spend the next six months doing a Dave from Minder impression

"Hullo Arthur.."



Wasn't he in the first episode of Hitch hikers Guide to the Galaxy? He was the barman who served Ford Prefect and Arthur Dent if memory serves.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #195 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm »
I have not seen Arthur play, apparently he came in the 4-0 but that night was a haze. From reading about his attributes he has a lot of what we need. I think, regardless of people's view on the transfer strategy, we all want him to succeed right? Lets keep with that spirit. My previous comments were slightly misinterpreted as i'm more referring to how the fanbase reacted and not the actual club sourcing the player. Despite it being on deadline day it's not as though they went and procured a lazy showboater who doesn't track back, he still fits the profile of what we need in midfield and , when has Klopp ever got it wrong with his front 6 recruitment( he has very few misses full stop)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #196 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm »
I'm going to call him Half a mild
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #197 on: Today at 12:57:59 pm »
Arthur Melo, video, Youtube... You are (were) not playing for Barcelona just because you have a handsome hairy upper balls. He's got talent and I wish him a success here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I-2tcimM7FA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I-2tcimM7FA</a>
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #198 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
Christ - some of you lot don't deserve what we've had over the past 5 years!

Spend the entire window moaning we need a midfielder, we get one and now you moan he's not the right one.

Granted it's been left late and isn't entirely ideal but still!

We've got an extra body in the middle, who's been signed previously by two of the biggest clubs in Europe and played for one of the strongest NT's on the planet.

The lad obviously has something about him and I back Klopp to get it out.
