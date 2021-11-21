« previous next »
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:05:21 am
The Fed keeps on track with its mission to destroy the global economy.
A massive interest rate rise that won't address any of the underlying inflationary pressures.
It will force other economies to follow suit, so as not to see their own currencies pummelled (and comparative energy prices soar)
Meanwhile, people with credit see their mortgage and credit card payments skyrocket, to go with surging energy costs and rising food prices. And business - many of whom had to increase their borrowings during Covid - are hit with further hikes in borrowing costs, which they'll add onto prices where possible, fuelling more inflation.
The Fed seems stuffed with 'Chicago School' dinosaurs whose reflex action to rising inflation is to raise interest rates, when raising interest rates won't address the causes of inflation.

Well said. My contention is that these moves are really more designed to keep the U.S. on top in the aftermath of this decade, even though there is certainly a possibility it will destroy the entire system. It's definitely useful for the U.S. to weaken enemies and keep "allies" like Britain in check.

On a more economic note, some of the macroanalysts think this is more like the 1940s than the 1970s, but that the Fed is using the 1970s playbook (i.e. it is not really pertinent to economic conditions as you have noted), which means they won't pivot because Powell believes that was the mistake prior to Volker. One of the Fed presidents stopped raising interest rates midway in the 70s and they believed it exacerbated the problem until Volker had to raise rates gargantually. So it is not just a reflex action but something they believe is necessary from the 1970s mistake, even though the economic conditions are not the 1970s.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:51:44 am
It's not measured, although I don't think it is. but surely raising taxation is also inflationary.  Using a loose, non technical definition of the word. Essentially I can buy less with the money I earn?


No, increased taxation is a deflationary measure, as it removes money from people's pockets (thus reducing demand in the economy)

Both Keynesianism and Monetarism seek to remove money from people's pockets to reduce demand, but target different groups of people.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:47:29 pm »
Tackling inflation is painful, I'm guessing a lot of people don't really remember the last significant inflationary issues we had, but its pretty much always painful.

Yes govt and central banks only have pretty blunt tools at their disposal, and yes its not addressing the initial inflationary causes, but its still pretty much the same answer because you end up having to take demand out of the economy either through rate rises, or reducing govt spending or increasing taxation, increasing unemployment and putting pressure on companies ability to raise prices and workers ability to push wage demands.

If you don't take that action you end up with the good old "inflationary spiral" sooner or later.

The other side of the equation though is that govt should be doing everything it can to increase energy security going forwards to try to minimise the impact of the energy price shock, instead they would rather bang on about culture war bollocks.

In economic terms we've had an exogenous shock in terms of the energy price rise, for as long as that is in place we will end up poorer, its just a matter of how we get there.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
The cost of living is a brutal reality we have to accept to some degree.  I'm just thankful that we're not facing the same horrors the Ukranian people are.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:04:34 pm
The cost of living is a brutal reality we have to accept to some degree.  I'm just thankful that we're not facing the same horrors the Ukranian people are.

The support of that will wane I reckon as the cost of living continues to bite. Probably what Putin is betting on.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:35:18 pm
The support of that will wane I reckon as the cost of living continues to bite. Probably what Putin is betting on.
I'd like to think people would be wise enough to realise that giving ground to a war-mongering dictator in exchange for cheaper bills isn't a direction that will end well.  That's maybe putting too much faith in our electorate.

Fortunaltely, it's one area where all the main parties are holding the same policy line and that is that they would continue to support Ukraine.  Were it to go a referendum I'd be nervous about what that would return but we're not daft enough to base such momentous decisions on a one-hit referendum...

I think the same applies across Europe, even the lunatic fringe that took power in Italy committed to supporting Ukraine (or, at least, their figurehead did).  We have at least two years of Biden in power in the US and whilst that's the case I expect support will remain strong.

Unfortunately I think Paul is right though.  It's something most of the world has got to suck up but within that range of crappiness there is still quite a lot of scope for governments to make it less crap.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
Tax rises are a fairer way to go.

At the moment, only about a third of homeowners have mortgages, with about a third of them on tracker/variable rates.

So the interest rate rises are disproportionately targeting a small minority of people in the UK.

Tax rises to remove demand from the economy target all people with more than a certain income.


Saying all that, we don't need to remove demand from the economy as higher fuel prices and accompanying rises in everyday food and other items is doing that on its own.

But the most important factor behind the inflation is energy cost spikes.

That in itself should filter through the system over 12 months, but the residual price increases as suppliers of general goods and services add their increased overheads to their selling prices, will continue to rumble for another 12-18 months (but have a lower impact on inflation)

I doubt the BoE and ECB would be raising rates so much so quickly if there Fed weren't, though. They have more acceptance that raising interest rates in isolation in these current circumstances is not going to remove the inflationary driver (global fuel costs), whereas the Fed are tunnel-visioned on the matter.

Can imagine that next month, when higher interest rates have done cock-all to reduce inflation in the US, the Fed will conclude "Well that last interest rate rise didn't lower inflation, what shall we do now? I know! We'll raise interest rates! That'll lower inflation!"
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm »
Isn't it a bit weird that it's so obvious the tactic won't work.  The people in these institutions are surely far better qualified to handle these problems than us plebs?
Maybe Gove was right, we have had enough of experts.

I often liken it to listening to pub pundits criticising Klopp. Surely he is making much better decisions that we can.  Maybe in his role we could do a better job, but he's there all day, with no 'work' distractions. In constant touch with the physios and medical staff, the transfer people , the players etc.

Yet in the case of what the banks are doing. It seems farcical.  They must have a bigger plan, or some insights we aren't privy to?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:29:33 pm
Isn't it a bit weird that it's so obvious the tactic won't work.  The people in these institutions are surely far better qualified to handle these problems than us plebs?
Maybe Gove was right, we have had enough of experts.

I often liken it to listening to pub pundits criticising Klopp. Surely he is making much better decisions that we can.  Maybe in his role we could do a better job, but he's there all day, with no 'work' distractions. In constant touch with the physios and medical staff, the transfer people , the players etc.

Yet in the case of what the banks are doing. It seems farcical.  They must have a bigger plan, or some insights we aren't privy to?


The tactic will work, it will just be painful, but pretty much every time we have had to deal with significant inflation it has been painful.

I haven't followed the US so much but I wasn't aware of any great fiscal tightening being planned there, in which case the heavy lifting will undoubtedly fall on monetary policy.

The US economy is running pretty hot as well, so its an easier decision for them, BoE today made pretty clear that the market should tone down their expectations for future rate rises in the UK.

The UK risk in that scenario is that we see further Sterling weakness, importing even more inflation, hopefully the fact that Sterling is so weak to start with will offer some support though.

Imho the biggest mistake the central banks made this cycle was being too slow to start raising rates, which may make it a bit more painful on the back end, its all pretty uncharted waters though, coming away from the ultra low nominal rates of the last decade and a half.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:46:10 pm »
Nothing but theft on a grand scale,could end up being one of the biggest transfers in wealth ever.



Do away with the huge corporations every fucking thing is mine attitude & we'd all be sound,c*nts all went into overdrive whist tyhe rest of us were worried about close ones dying alone,
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:57:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:46:10 pm
Nothing but theft on a grand scale,could end up being one of the biggest transfers in wealth ever.



Do away with the huge corporations every fucking thing is mine attitude & we'd all be sound,c*nts all went into overdrive whist tyhe rest of us were worried about close ones dying alone,

Exactly....

Labour MPs press Keir Starmer to set out wealth tax plans

Leader under pressure to commit to higher taxes for super-rich as Tory government prepares spending cuts
Quote
The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, is under pressure from campaigners, unions and his own MPs to set out plans for wealth taxes on the richest in society in order to support public services and help the poorest through the cost of living crisis.

As the government prepares to cut spending to fill an estimated £35bn black hole in the nations finances, calls are growing for higher taxes on the super-rich, many of whom have seen their fortunes soar during the pandemic.

Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, said: While living standards are plummeting for most people, its been boom time for the super-rich, whose wealth has soared to record highs in recent years.

Starmer, who is trying to position his party in the centre ground, has avoided committing to higher taxes on private incomes as Labour seeks to woo the City and businesspeople angry at the damage caused by the Conservatives mini-budget. But that approach is causing concern on his backbenches and more widely, with the Greens calling Labour timid on wealth.

Whoever is in government over the next few years will have to decide whether to cut services and hike taxes on ordinary people or to instead tax the wealth of the very richest, Burgon, who served as shadow lord chancellor in Jeremy Corbyns shadow cabinet, told the Guardian.

Even modest wealth taxes could raise tens of billions and prevent the need for yet more austerity. Taxing wealth should be the fairer way forward that the whole labour movement unites around.

The ranks of the global ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals  those with assets of more than $50m (£43m)  swelled by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200 as rich people benefited from almost an explosion of wealth during the recovery from the pandemic, according to the investment bank Credit Suisse.

The only policies that Labour has announced so far are promises to scrap the non-dom loophole and impose higher tax rates for private equity bosses.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, who also served in Corbyns shadow cabinet, said it was simply staggering that income from wealth continues to be taxed at a lower rate than income from work, and this unfairness must end now.

Last month a coalition of 40 charities and campaign groups called for change, saying Britains tax system was broken and the richest needed to pay more. Tax Justice UK claims up to £37bn could be raised by introducing a string of wealth taxes, including equalising capital gains tax with income tax and introducing a 1% tax on assets over £10m.

Under the current system, capital gains from the sale of property or shares, for example, are taxed at 20%, while income tax on wages ranges from 20% at the lower end to 45% for the highest earners. Aligning the rates could raise £14bn, Tax Justice says. National insurance is not levied on income from investments  a policy change here could raise £8.6bn.

Long-Bailey called for the introduction of a wealth tax on the super-rich as part of a wider redistribution of wealth to fund our public services as well as increased windfall taxes on the super-profits of oil and gas companies.

Jon Trickett, the Labour MP for Hemsworth in West Yorkshire, said it was a scandal that the wealth and assets of the super-rich are not taxed in the way that income is, and that the introduction of a wealth tax was long overdue.

He said: With the Tories planning another age of austerity, its time to promote a tax on the shares, stock, property and capital of the super-rich.

Frances OGrady, the general secretary of the TUC, the unions umbrella body, said it was the right time to be looking at wealth taxes. In the last decade the richest have enjoyed huge increases in their wealth. The government should now look at how they can contribute more to rebuilding an economy that works for everyone, with world class public services at its heart, she said.

There is a particularly clear case for equalising capital gains tax with income tax. Its not fair that workers are taxed at a higher rate than people who are getting richer from the income generated by their wealth. And it would help create the right kind of economic progress  reducing inequality and spreading opportunity more widely.

Molly Scott Cato, the Green partys spokesperson on finance, said: The Tories have created a big hole the public finances but there is an obvious place to look to fill it: taxing the super-rich. Not only do they have the broadest shoulders but they also increased their wealth during the pandemic because of enforced savings.

What is more surprising is to find Labour being so timid on wealth taxes. Their proposal to abolish non-dom status will only bring in a few billion while a proper wealth tax could yield tens of billions. Weve now got two weeks for Labour to remember their egalitarian roots and support loud and growing calls for a wealth tax. Otherwise they will be colluding in the devastating cuts to public services that are being cooked up by the millionaires in Nos 10 and 11 Downing Street.

Dr Phil White, a member of Patriotic Millionaires, a group of super-rich people calling for the introduction of a permanent wealth tax on the richest in society, said: It seems to us that political parties are taking an awfully long time to catch up with what many millionaires and the general public want when it comes to taxes on wealth. Sixty-nine per cent of the UK public support a wealth tax of 1% on over £10m and only 7% oppose it


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/03/labour-mps-press-keir-starmer-to-set-out-wealth-tax-plans
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:03:24 pm »
As other pointed out though the wealthy don't spend remotely as much of their income and wealth as the poor do, so basically going after them alone isn't going to make much of a dent in inflation

Higher rates are likely doing a bit of work already at reducing the wealth of those at the higher end of the wealth scale, if you are holding money in assets like property or equities, they have not fared well, although obviously still up massively in recent years.

Rising rates may actually start to reduce the massive imbalance between income and wealth, low rates have seen wealth become far more important than income.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:35:18 pm
The support of that will wane I reckon as the cost of living continues to bite. Probably what Putin is betting on.

I sincerely hope not, will have made everything done so far pointless if we just cave in.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:46:10 pm
Tax rises are a fairer way to go.

At the moment, only about a third of homeowners have mortgages, with about a third of them on tracker/variable rates.

So the interest rate rises are disproportionately targeting a small minority of people in the UK.

Tax rises to remove demand from the economy target all people with more than a certain income.


You also should get something to show for with higher taxes be that paying off debt or improved public services, but then if you tax and spend youll just stoke demand and end up with inflation again.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:57:26 pm
Exactly....

Labour MPs press Keir Starmer to set out wealth tax plans

Leader under pressure to commit to higher taxes for super-rich as Tory government prepares spending cuts

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/03/labour-mps-press-keir-starmer-to-set-out-wealth-tax-plans
I'm sure that's all something that we would support but Labour have to be careful they don't make any mistakes that allows the Tories some ground in an election campaign.

I'm sure Labour will outlay their tax plans in due course but pointless at the moment when an election could be two years away
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:03:24 pm
As other pointed out though the wealthy don't spend remotely as much of their income and wealth as the poor do, so basically going after them alone isn't going to make much of a dent in inflation

Higher rates are likely doing a bit of work already at reducing the wealth of those at the higher end of the wealth scale, if you are holding money in assets like property or equities, they have not fared well, although obviously still up massively in recent years.

Rising rates may actually start to reduce the massive imbalance between income and wealth, low rates have seen wealth become far more important than income.


I am sure that I read (or dreamt) that inflation has risen inline with corporations rising profits,not exactly like for like but it isn't far off.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:11:23 pm »
Corporate profits have held up ok, for now anyway, although next year will be a lot tougher for them.

Share prices are already way off the post Covid peaks generally though, although obviously a few sectors have done better (Oil and Gas for one!)
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:15:32 pm »
We had our company AGM yesterday, and our managing director was talking about the behaviour of the Oil and Gas operators (who for a large part of our clients). I take his words with a large pinch of salt, but basically was saying they are still acting very defensively, cutting costs and not investing much. Despite the large profits they are receibing just now, they made huge losses before that and aren't confident this is going to last long. Not long enough to start massive new investments in the North Sea anyway.
