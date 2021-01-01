« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 5070 times)

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:05:21 am
The Fed keeps on track with its mission to destroy the global economy.
A massive interest rate rise that won't address any of the underlying inflationary pressures.
It will force other economies to follow suit, so as not to see their own currencies pummelled (and comparative energy prices soar)
Meanwhile, people with credit see their mortgage and credit card payments skyrocket, to go with surging energy costs and rising food prices. And business - many of whom had to increase their borrowings during Covid - are hit with further hikes in borrowing costs, which they'll add onto prices where possible, fuelling more inflation.
The Fed seems stuffed with 'Chicago School' dinosaurs whose reflex action to rising inflation is to raise interest rates, when raising interest rates won't address the causes of inflation.

Well said. My contention is that these moves are really more designed to keep the U.S. on top in the aftermath of this decade, even though there is certainly a possibility it will destroy the entire system. It's definitely useful for the U.S. to weaken enemies and keep "allies" like Britain in check.

On a more economic note, some of the macroanalysts think this is more like the 1940s than the 1970s, but that the Fed is using the 1970s playbook (i.e. it is not really pertinent to economic conditions as you have noted), which means they won't pivot because Powell believes that was the mistake prior to Volker. One of the Fed presidents stopped raising interest rates midway in the 70s and they believed it exacerbated the problem until Volker had to raise rates gargantually. So it is not just a reflex action but something they believe is necessary from the 1970s mistake, even though the economic conditions are not the 1970s.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:51:44 am
It's not measured, although I don't think it is. but surely raising taxation is also inflationary.  Using a loose, non technical definition of the word. Essentially I can buy less with the money I earn?


No, increased taxation is a deflationary measure, as it removes money from people's pockets (thus reducing demand in the economy)

Both Keynesianism and Monetarism seek to remove money from people's pockets to reduce demand, but target different groups of people.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:47:29 pm »
Tackling inflation is painful, I'm guessing a lot of people don't really remember the last significant inflationary issues we had, but its pretty much always painful.

Yes govt and central banks only have pretty blunt tools at their disposal, and yes its not addressing the initial inflationary causes, but its still pretty much the same answer because you end up having to take demand out of the economy either through rate rises, or reducing govt spending or increasing taxation, increasing unemployment and putting pressure on companies ability to raise prices and workers ability to push wage demands.

If you don't take that action you end up with the good old "inflationary spiral" sooner or later.

The other side of the equation though is that govt should be doing everything it can to increase energy security going forwards to try to minimise the impact of the energy price shock, instead they would rather bang on about culture war bollocks.

In economic terms we've had an exogenous shock in terms of the energy price rise, for as long as that is in place we will end up poorer, its just a matter of how we get there.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,941
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
The cost of living is a brutal reality we have to accept to some degree.  I'm just thankful that we're not facing the same horrors the Ukranian people are.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,513
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:04:34 pm
The cost of living is a brutal reality we have to accept to some degree.  I'm just thankful that we're not facing the same horrors the Ukranian people are.

The support of that will wane I reckon as the cost of living continues to bite. Probably what Putin is betting on.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:35:18 pm
The support of that will wane I reckon as the cost of living continues to bite. Probably what Putin is betting on.
I'd like to think people would be wise enough to realise that giving ground to a war-mongering dictator in exchange for cheaper bills isn't a direction that will end well.  That's maybe putting too much faith in our electorate.

Fortunaltely, it's one area where all the main parties are holding the same policy line and that is that they would continue to support Ukraine.  Were it to go a referendum I'd be nervous about what that would return but we're not daft enough to base such momentous decisions on a one-hit referendum...

I think the same applies across Europe, even the lunatic fringe that took power in Italy committed to supporting Ukraine (or, at least, their figurehead did).  We have at least two years of Biden in power in the US and whilst that's the case I expect support will remain strong.

Unfortunately I think Paul is right though.  It's something most of the world has got to suck up but within that range of crappiness there is still quite a lot of scope for governments to make it less crap.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
Tax rises are a fairer way to go.

At the moment, only about a third of homeowners have mortgages, with about a third of them on tracker/variable rates.

So the interest rate rises are disproportionately targeting a small minority of people in the UK.

Tax rises to remove demand from the economy target all people with more than a certain income.


Saying all that, we don't need to remove demand from the economy as higher fuel prices and accompanying rises in everyday food and other items is doing that on its own.

But the most important factor behind the inflation is energy cost spikes.

That in itself should filter through the system over 12 months, but the residual price increases as suppliers of general goods and services add their increased overheads to their selling prices, will continue to rumble for another 12-18 months (but have a lower impact on inflation)

I doubt the BoE and ECB would be raising rates so much so quickly if there Fed weren't, though. They have more acceptance that raising interest rates in isolation in these current circumstances is not going to remove the inflationary driver (global fuel costs), whereas the Fed are tunnel-visioned on the matter.

Can imagine that next month, when higher interest rates have done cock-all to reduce inflation in the US, the Fed will conclude "Well that last interest rate rise didn't lower inflation, what shall we do now? I know! We'll raise interest rates! That'll lower inflation!"
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,941
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm »
Isn't it a bit weird that it's so obvious the tactic won't work.  The people in these institutions are surely far better qualified to handle these problems than us plebs?
Maybe Gove was right, we have had enough of experts.

I often liken it to listening to pub pundits criticising Klopp. Surely he is making much better decisions that we can.  Maybe in his role we could do a better job, but he's there all day, with no 'work' distractions. In constant touch with the physios and medical staff, the transfer people , the players etc.

Yet in the case of what the banks are doing. It seems farcical.  They must have a bigger plan, or some insights we aren't privy to?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:29:33 pm
Isn't it a bit weird that it's so obvious the tactic won't work.  The people in these institutions are surely far better qualified to handle these problems than us plebs?
Maybe Gove was right, we have had enough of experts.

I often liken it to listening to pub pundits criticising Klopp. Surely he is making much better decisions that we can.  Maybe in his role we could do a better job, but he's there all day, with no 'work' distractions. In constant touch with the physios and medical staff, the transfer people , the players etc.

Yet in the case of what the banks are doing. It seems farcical.  They must have a bigger plan, or some insights we aren't privy to?


The tactic will work, it will just be painful, but pretty much every time we have had to deal with significant inflation it has been painful.

I haven't followed the US so much but I wasn't aware of any great fiscal tightening being planned there, in which case the heavy lifting will undoubtedly fall on monetary policy.

The US economy is running pretty hot as well, so its an easier decision for them, BoE today made pretty clear that the market should tone down their expectations for future rate rises in the UK.

The UK risk in that scenario is that we see further Sterling weakness, importing even more inflation, hopefully the fact that Sterling is so weak to start with will offer some support though.

Imho the biggest mistake the central banks made this cycle was being too slow to start raising rates, which may make it a bit more painful on the back end, its all pretty uncharted waters though, coming away from the ultra low nominal rates of the last decade and a half.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 