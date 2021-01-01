Some rose tinted glasses here. If anything, I'd say our team is more mechanical, hence the preference for players like Gini and Hendo in midfield over the years compared to debruyne Silva et all.

City regularly outscore us, score goals that are easier on the eye and are regularly winning the league.

Think you are misunderstanding what is meant by mechanical here. The point is that City's play is throughly rooted in micromanaged patterns of play developed by Guardiola, which they execute very well. People often say about Guardiola that if one of his players were to score a self-expressive left-field wonder goal he'd be subbing him off because he didn't carry out his instructions to the letter.I don't know if that's ever actually happened, but there's usually some basis to claims like this.That's not how we play at all. Gini and Hendo don't bring precision to the side, they bring/brought energy and covering and firefighting. They worked their socks off doing all the necessary covering and troubleshooting so that the players around them - the three attackers, the two fullback and even the CBs and keeper to a degree can play an on-the-edge, exploititive style that capitalises on the tiniest of opposition errors and also forces those errors. A sort of organised mayhem.It's true that their clockwork style results in lots of goals (but so does ours). Whether they are easier on the eye is a subjective point. You're welcome to prefer it if you want. Most, I suspect, prefer our more thrilling and varied style, our sudden goals out of nothing, from forcing errors, our fast turnovers etc. Perhaps there's less blistering pace and fewer goals on the break than we previously had, due mostly to the way teams set up against us, but still.As for their regularly winning the league, that's no surprise, they are a great side. But two of those recent wins were by a point, not won till late in the season, while one was during our severest injury crisis ever. I can't remember if/how much they have outscored us by but I suspect it's not a huge amountTheir recent ascendency over us is annoying but marginal