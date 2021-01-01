« previous next »
Ill be honest, reading some of the ridiculously negative posts on here left me more disappointed than the result.  Its game 1 of a 38 game season.  Theyll be slip ups, poor performances, bad refereeing decisions (aplenty), and bits of bad luck in every season. If you are going to get this freaked out and upset about a draw away from home where we came from behind twice and had to deal with a ridiculously soft penalty then this season is going to be very bad for your mental health.

For me the penalty changed everything, and Im surprised that more people on here werent more mad about that decision than the overall performance.  After we scored it felt like there was only going to be one winner until the penalty, and Im very confident we would have taken the 3 points without it.

But once again I guess Im going to have to make peace with the reality that if we finish the season on 90+ points yet again and finish 1 or 2 points behind City people will moan and complain about this result being the cause and what we should have done differently to address that.

EVERY team in PL history has dropped at least 14 points.  This was just 2 of those, so onwards and upwards.

Spot on!  :thumbup

It was disappointing but some behave like emo kids on suicide watch after a draw.
I think the difference is nothing more than this:

City play to control the game, like a bunch of mechanical parts, automatons, moving the ball about and retaining it using safe passes and minutely micromanaged patterns and positions. We, on the other hand, play more on the edge, taking risks, mixing styles and deliberately forcing opposition errors.

When it works our style can be breathtaking and beautiful and infinitely satisfying, whereas City's remains dull and mechanistic all the time. But when it doesn't work we are at greater risk of playing into trouble, and into the opposition's hands, whereas City are still there plodding away in the same automaton like way, a physical realisation of the conceptual clockwork taking place in their manager's head.

The way to get to City is to prevent their clockwork from being set into gear from the start. But that takes a lot of effort from lesser teams, and it's not that teams don't try, it's that their efforts, which are taking place, can be masked by the plod, plod, plod of the clockwork.

The way to 'get' at us is easier, because we play on the edge and concentrating their efforts upon one area can sometimes visibly overload us, though the concomitant risks are also greater for the opposition.

And that's why it sometimes seems like the oppos try harder against us than against CIty.

I believe this is exactly it.  When they are maintaining possession for 75% of matches, it seems like the other teams aren't trying.  But, that is their game and they're trained in it and they have the skilled players to implement it.  Our approach does tend to encourage teams to have a go because we do take more risks.  High risk, high reward seems a pretty accurate cliche for our style. 

The matches where MCFC struggle is when one of those "smaller" teams can actually get an early goal (Match 38 last season not withstanding.. .:( )  and that tends to take them out of their monotonous rhythm.  The additional problem is, when they do concede first, they also have enough individual skill that it's not unlikely they'll still be able to find equalizers and/or winners.   

For what it's worth, I'd 100x much rather watch our approach to the game than theirs and I'm guessing the vast majority here would say the same. 
I believe this is exactly it.  When they are maintaining possession for 75% of matches, it seems like the other teams aren't trying.  But, that is their game and they're trained in it and they have the skilled players to implement it.  Our approach does tend to encourage teams to have a go because we do take more risks.  High risk, high reward seems a pretty accurate cliche for our style. 

The matches where MCFC struggle is when one of those "smaller" teams can actually get an early goal (Match 38 last season not withstanding.. .:( )  and that tends to take them out of their monotonous rhythm.  The additional problem is, when they do concede first, they also have enough individual skill that it's not unlikely they'll still be able to find equalizers and/or winners.   

For what it's worth, I'd 100x much rather watch our approach to the game than theirs and I'm guessing the vast majority here would say the same.

Some rose tinted glasses here. If anything, I'd say our team is more mechanical, hence the preference for players like Gini and Hendo in midfield over the years compared to debruyne Silva et all.

City regularly outscore us, score goals that are easier on the eye and are regularly winning the league.

Now before there's shouts for me to start supporting city, I'm only trying to take an objective view of how each team normally plays.
I believe this is exactly it.  When they are maintaining possession for 75% of matches, it seems like the other teams aren't trying.  But, that is their game and they're trained in it and they have the skilled players to implement it.  Our approach does tend to encourage teams to have a go because we do take more risks.  High risk, high reward seems a pretty accurate cliche for our style. 

The matches where MCFC struggle is when one of those "smaller" teams can actually get an early goal (Match 38 last season not withstanding.. .:( )  and that tends to take them out of their monotonous rhythm.  The additional problem is, when they do concede first, they also have enough individual skill that it's not unlikely they'll still be able to find equalizers and/or winners.   

For what it's worth, I'd 100x much rather watch our approach to the game than theirs and I'm guessing the vast majority here would say the same.
It's also worth pointing out that whilst it may have appeared that West Ham didn't try and Man City were an imperious 100-point team, Man City only had two shots on target.  West Ham successfully subdued Man City until the misjudgement by Areola and the second goal was what can happen when you momentarily give too much freedom to de Bruyne.  At 2-0 neither side wanted to do any more and the game just petered out.

The way Man City play is demoralising for the opposition, particularly if Man City take the lead.  I remember an early iteration of the FIFA computer game where you could pass the ball across defence endlessly and the coding of the game meant the person you were playing against could never get the ball off you.  My brother wanged me around the head with a controller for doing it to him once too often - that's how I feel watching Man City.
Some rose tinted glasses here. If anything, I'd say our team is more mechanical, hence the preference for players like Gini and Hendo in midfield over the years compared to debruyne Silva et all.
Think you are misunderstanding what is meant by mechanical here. The point is that City's play is throughly rooted in micromanaged patterns of play developed by Guardiola, which they execute very well. People often say about Guardiola that if one of his players were to score a self-expressive left-field wonder goal he'd be subbing him off because he didn't carry out his instructions to the letter.

I don't know if that's ever actually happened, but there's usually some basis to claims like this.

That's not how we play at all. Gini and Hendo don't bring precision to the side, they bring/brought energy and covering and firefighting. They worked their socks off doing all the necessary covering and troubleshooting so that the players around them - the three attackers, the two fullback and even the CBs and keeper to a degree can play an on-the-edge, exploititive style that capitalises on the tiniest of opposition errors and also forces those errors. A sort of organised mayhem.

City regularly outscore us, score goals that are easier on the eye and are regularly winning the league.
It's true that their clockwork style results in lots of goals (but so does ours). Whether they are easier on the eye is a subjective point. You're welcome to prefer it if you want. Most, I suspect, prefer our more thrilling and varied style, our sudden goals out of nothing, from forcing errors, our fast turnovers etc. Perhaps there's less blistering pace and fewer goals on the break than we previously had, due mostly to the way teams set up against us, but still.

As for their regularly winning the league, that's no surprise, they are a great side. But two of those recent wins were by a point, not won till late in the season, while one was during our severest injury crisis ever. I can't remember if/how much they have outscored us by but I suspect it's not a huge amount

Their recent ascendency over us is annoying but marginal
This just means we have to make up the points dropped somewhere else over the season. Just hope the injuries don't get any worse.

Just assume we beat Leicester away, and this replaces that as our obscenely bad performance of the season
