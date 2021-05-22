I disagree. He's a big lad who's very mobile, reads the game well and can spray it around the park. Had a couple of loose passes but all in all that was the same or better than just about every Fabinho performance this season.



Think he needs to pack some beef on. He's got height, but his frame is really slender. Elliott is wider than him and he only comes up to Bajcetic's waist. Also got caught a few times on the ball when he was pressed.It probably sounds like I'm on his case in this thread but I honestly think he's got the talent to succeed - he's just some way off deputising for Fabinho/Henderson, let alone replacing one of them. Maybe at the start of next season, but I reckon a loan would be the making of him.