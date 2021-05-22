« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm
I wouldn't mind but the ref had been lecturing the keeper for his antics, so how he let that go I just don't know.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
Bajcetic looks class, very mature performance and you can see he reads the game well

Gutted for him with the pen, what a pisstake from the ref and their timewasting keeper
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
Err, he did get away with it

He did but it wasnt nearly as bad as the first one
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
He's not ready yet
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm
There is no VAR until the semi-final. It is pretty much impossible for the officials to see a keeper move off his line unfortunately.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
He's not ready yet

Yeah that's my feeling after seeing him play in the first team this season.  Think he shows a lot of promise and when he has time, he looks a classy operator, but he needs way more minutes in the PL/Championship before he's ready for a place in the squad.  Still reckon the speed of the game at this level is something he needs to adjust to.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
He's not ready yet

I disagree. He's a big lad who's very mobile, reads the game well and can spray it around the park. Had a couple of loose passes but all in all that was the same or better than just about every Fabinho performance this season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
I disagree. He's a big lad who's very mobile, reads the game well and can spray it around the park. Had a couple of loose passes but all in all that was the same or better than just about every Fabinho performance this season.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
I disagree. He's a big lad who's very mobile, reads the game well and can spray it around the park. Had a couple of loose passes but all in all that was the same or better than just about every Fabinho performance this season.

Think he needs to pack some beef on.  He's got height, but his frame is really slender.  Elliott is wider than him and he only comes up to Bajcetic's waist.  Also got caught a few times on the ball when he was pressed.

It probably sounds like I'm on his case in this thread but I honestly think he's got the talent to succeed - he's just some way off deputising for Fabinho/Henderson, let alone replacing one of them.  Maybe at the start of next season, but I reckon a loan would be the making of him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
Has shown some promise, but still yet to be convinced by the crazy shouts for him to start over Fabinho. Hes miles away but hes still young.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm
I mean we see Hendo and Fabinho just wildly kicking balls away under pressure these days while not really tackling anybody and because Bajcetic got caught on the ball once or twice that's damning? Either you both are thinking of the senior players in their ideal and not what they currently are or I'm not really sure we're even watching the same games.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
Has shown some promise, but still yet to be convinced by the crazy shouts for him to start over Fabinho. Hes miles away but hes still young.

Yeah I agree. Him and one or two others were completely out muscled and out of their depth. Nowhere near ready but well played to him for tonight.

You watch these and the gulf between Elliott and these lads is massive
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm
I mean we see Hendo and Fabinho just wildly kicking balls away under pressure these days while not really tackling anybody and because Bajcetic got caught on the ball once or twice that's damning? Either you both are thinking of the senior players in their ideal and not what they currently are or I'm not really sure we're even watching the same games.

Bajcetic was playing against a League one side.

He is a fantastic talent but is way off the Premier league. Which is perfectly normal as he only turned 18 not so long ago. How many teenage DM's do you see playing at the top level ?

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Thought he was our best player in the first half and began to make the odd rash decision as we were chasing late on. Hell be a player in the long run.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Yeah I agree. Him and one or two others were completely out muscled and out of their depth. Nowhere near ready but well played to him for tonight.

You watch these and the gulf between Elliott and these lads is massive

Elliott certainly benefited from his loan to Blackburn and Im sure the other youngsters would all gain as well.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Elliott certainly benefited from his loan to Blackburn and Im sure the other youngsters would all gain as well.

Yeah for sure. They need more experience at a higher level
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Elliott certainly benefited from his loan to Blackburn and Im sure the other youngsters would all gain as well.
Sounds like Morton is having a pretty good spell there as well. Perhaps Bajcetic could be next.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Elliott certainly benefited from his loan to Blackburn and Im sure the other youngsters would all gain as well.

He did? More than likely Elliott was good enough to play even then but we just didn't want to play him yet for whatever reason. I can't really think of any player that went out on loan at almost any club and then became good enough. Either their good enough or they're not and then it's just a question of what minutes are available.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:11:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm
He did? More than likely Elliott was good enough to play even then but we just didn't want to play him yet for whatever reason. I can't really think of any player that went out on loan at almost any club and then became good enough. Either their good enough or they're not and then it's just a question of what minutes are available.

Harry Kane is a pretty easy player to think of who got loaned out for 3 seasons straight before making it and now considered one of the best strikers in the world
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:14:19 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:11:59 am
Harry Kane is a pretty easy player to think of who got loaned out for 3 seasons straight before making it and now considered one of the best strikers in the world
Isn't he 'pretty easy to think of' because he's a very rare exception at the top level?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:17:09 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:14:19 am
Isn't he 'pretty easy to think of' because he's a very rare exception at the top level?

Okay? He literally said "I cant think of a any player who went on loan and became good enough"

So I showed him that it was pretty fucking easy to find someone who did exactly that and not even just one season loan but three seasons
