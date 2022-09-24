Please
BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
Son Of Skittle
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
September 24, 2022, 03:16:57 pm
September 24, 2022, 03:16:57 pm
50 on Scotland please
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
September 24, 2022, 04:57:48 pm
September 24, 2022, 04:57:48 pm
50vp on Norway
ollyfrom.tv
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
September 24, 2022, 06:55:12 pm
50 on Scotland. Cheers
rushyman
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
September 24, 2022, 07:22:09 pm
50 on Israel
Ta
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
September 26, 2022, 08:28:14 pm
Week Seven Tables
Gambler of the Week is shared between 3 players: Vivabobbygraham, Black Bull Nova and Smithy who all went for an Italy home win against England and pick up £140 each.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 4 )
£405.00
£140.00
Vivabobbygraham (2 GoW)
2.( 3 )
£395.00
£105.00
Ollyfrom.tv
3.( 1 )
£386.31
£0.00
Redforlife (1 GoW)
4.( 5 )
£334.25
£106.25
Gary75
5.( 6 )
£317.85
£91.67
GMac1984
6.( 2 )
£300.00
£0.00
Mickitez (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 8 )
£277.50
£107.50
The G in Gerrard
8.( 7 )
£268.33
£45.83
Mivi
9.( 10 )
£230.00
£107.50
Barneylfc
10.( 9 )
£210.16
£73.33
Jackh (1 GoW)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 2 )
£487.50
£105.00
Bryanod (1 GoW)
2.( 1 )
£401.25
£0.00
Bradders1011 (1 GoW)
3.( 6 )
£400.00
£115.00
Rushyman
4.( 3 )
£378.42
£53.75
Hitman007
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 8 )
£354.85
£105.00
Son Of Skittle
6.( 9 )
£322.95
£102.50
Gerry Attrick
7.( 4 )
£312.02
£0.00
Skittle
8.( 5 )
£295.59
£0.00
RobbieRedman
9.( 7 )
£284.13
£0.00
Youngest Son Of Skittle
10.( 11 )
£253.51
£54.17
Sameold
11.( 13 )
£205.00
£140.00
Smithy (1 GoW)
12.( 10 )
£186.11
-£25.00
Joezydudek
13.( 15 )
£140.00
£140.00
Black Bull Nova (1 GoW)
14.( 12 )
£74.09
-£25.00
Vishwa Atma
15.( 14 )
£31.25
-£25.00
Catterfeld
16.( 16 )
-£50.00
£0.00
Buck Pete
17.( 17 )
-£50.00
£0.00
Dublin Red
Logged
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
Can't believe I forgot about this. Priorities eh
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
SKITTLE
Week Eight Fixtures.
1 X 2
Saturday 01 October.
Arsenal v Tottenham 19/20 27/10 13/5
Bournemouth v Brentford 12/5 23/10 23/10
Crystal Palace v Chelsea 10/3 5/2 5/6
Fulham v Newcastle 2/1 12/5 13/10
Liverpool v Brighton 1/3 19/5 17/2
Southampton v Everton 23/20 23/10 12/5
West Ham v Wolves 10/11 12/5 16/5
Sunday 02 October.
Man City v Man Utd 3/10 9/2 8/1
Leeds v Aston Villa 11/8 12/5 19/10
Monday 03 October.
Leicester v Nottingham Forest 3/4 14/5 10/3
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
Dublin Red
Manc derby Draw please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
gary75
25 Bournemouth win
25 crystal palace draw.
Thanks
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
Black Bull Nova
Shit or bust, United please
