Author Topic: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season  (Read 3153 times)

Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #200 on: September 24, 2022, 03:16:57 pm »
50 on Scotland please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #201 on: September 24, 2022, 04:57:48 pm »
50vp on Norway
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #202 on: September 24, 2022, 06:55:12 pm »
50 on Scotland. Cheers
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #203 on: September 24, 2022, 07:22:09 pm »
50 on Israel

Ta
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #204 on: September 26, 2022, 08:28:14 pm »
Week Seven Tables

Gambler of the Week is shared between 3 players: Vivabobbygraham, Black Bull Nova and Smithy who all went for an Italy home win against England and pick up £140 each.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 4 )   £405.00            £140.00 Vivabobbygraham (2 GoW)
  2.( 3 )   £395.00            £105.00 Ollyfrom.tv
  3.( 1 )   £386.31                £0.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  4.( 5 )   £334.25            £106.25 Gary75
  5.( 6 )   £317.85              £91.67 GMac1984
  6.( 2 )   £300.00                £0.00 Mickitez (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 8 )   £277.50            £107.50 The G in Gerrard
  8.( 7 )   £268.33              £45.83 Mivi
  9.( 10 ) £230.00            £107.50 Barneylfc
10.( 9 )   £210.16              £73.33 Jackh (1 GoW)



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 2 )   £487.50            £105.00 Bryanod (1 GoW)
  2.( 1 )   £401.25                £0.00 Bradders1011 (1 GoW)
  3.( 6 )   £400.00            £115.00 Rushyman
  4.( 3 )   £378.42              £53.75 Hitman007
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 8 )   £354.85            £105.00 Son Of Skittle
  6.( 9 )   £322.95            £102.50 Gerry Attrick
  7.( 4 )   £312.02                £0.00 Skittle
  8.( 5 )   £295.59                £0.00 RobbieRedman
  9.( 7 )   £284.13                £0.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle
10.( 11 ) £253.51               £54.17 Sameold
11.( 13 ) £205.00             £140.00 Smithy (1 GoW)
12.( 10 ) £186.11              -£25.00 Joezydudek
13.( 15 ) £140.00             £140.00 Black Bull Nova (1 GoW)
14.( 12 )   £74.09              -£25.00 Vishwa Atma
15.( 14 )   £31.25              -£25.00 Catterfeld
16.( 16 )  -£50.00                 £0.00 Buck Pete
17.( 17 )  -£50.00                 £0.00 Dublin Red
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #205 on: September 26, 2022, 09:04:30 pm »
Can't believe I forgot about this. Priorities eh :)
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm »
Week Eight Fixtures.


                                                 1            X             2


Saturday 01 October.

Arsenal v Tottenham                 19/20      27/10       13/5

Bournemouth v Brentford          12/5        23/10       23/10

Crystal Palace v Chelsea            10/3         5/2           5/6

Fulham v Newcastle                    2/1         12/5        13/10
     
Liverpool v Brighton                    1/3          19/5        17/2

Southampton v Everton             23/20      23/10        12/5

West Ham v Wolves                   10/11       12/5         16/5

Sunday 02 October.

Man City v Man Utd                    3/10         9/2           8/1
     
Leeds v Aston Villa                     11/8        12/5         19/10

Monday 03 October.

Leicester v Nottingham Forest      3/4         14/5         10/3
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:41:26 pm »
Manc derby Draw please
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm »
25 Bournemouth win
25 crystal palace draw.

Thanks
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Shit or bust, United please
